Vaccinating the World is a Money-Spinner & Risk from Vax Greater than Covid for Young – Doctor

The Government is set to override the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to roll out vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds. But Dr Ros Jones says the risk of side effects will be higher than the risk of Covid and the real motivation could be financial. “The idea of vaccinating the world is a huge money spinner with continuous boosters.” [YouTube]
The following comments from the YouTube platform, commenting on the above conversation, say it all. Still, feel free to add your own thoughts…
Money is certainly a part of this – the pharmaceutical companies have never known such profits. But there are other reasons behind the vaccination of the young which makes the programme doubly heinous. One of those reasons, and the evil people in authority do not hesitate to declare it, is that children, though not at risk from this virus, are what they call “superspreaders” of it and must therefore be vaccinated to protect the adults. In other words, they’re prepared to put young lives at risk with this experimental poison in order to protect themselves. In any Christian civilised society it is the young who are protected, even at a cost to the adults, but now they’ve turned that moral good into a wicked evil by exposing children to harm and death with their Mengele experiments. Any parent who goes along with this is insane, in my opinion.
One other reason, we should not forget, is that if Drs. Mike Yeadon, Robert Malone and other experts in the field of vaccinology are right, then we could be looking at a global act of biowarfare against the global population that will result in months, or even a couple of years, in massive depopulation. Only God can stop this evil now because Lucifer and his servants are presently in control of the levers of power in this world and the good are helpless to do anything about it. They even have Pope Francis and the Catholic hierarchy in their wicked service.
Athanasius,
Someone else who is insane is Nicola Sturgeon. I’ve just watched her interviewed on Sky News and at the end of the usual rigmarole about independence, she was asked about “guidance” now going out (or is out) to primary and secondary schools where the teachers have to be given a test to help them to recognise their “white privilege”. The interviewer suggested that Nicola and her Cabinet take the test and I thought she’d laugh it off and say it isn’t true but no, she took it very seriously, is happy to take the test blah blah.
As if that isn’t bad enough, she went on to answer his next question about “trans” policy, describing the “trans community” (all two of them, I imagine) as the most vulnerable or persecuted (I forget the exact nonsense description) in society today.
So, insanity is spreading fast across Scotland, and widening its reach well beyond Covid.
Gimme strength!
I can’t help hoping that the predictions made by Dr Mike Yeadon et al are way off the mark. If not, God help us all in the months to come.
One piece of (possibly) good news is that I’m told Boris has back-tracked on his plan to introduce vaccine passports. But that’s today. Who knows what tomorrow will bring…
Editor
To deal first with the last point you made, I don’t think the policy has altered at all in England. As far as I know, October will see the introcution of vaccine passports foe entrance into major venues, which, as we know, is the thin edge of the wedge to full blown national vaccine passports. Besides that, the so-called vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, completely ruled out vaccine passports of any kind back in January. Now he says they’re essential. They’re getting their orders from hidden powers outside this country. Boris will backtrack again, he’s the most untrustworthy liar in history.
As for Nicola Sturgeon, she’s just a fully paid up Marxist with a cultural Marxist agenda to destroy our way of life. She knows what she’s doing – it’s all well orchestrated with the “Red” Greens!
Editor,
It is very disheartening to see that Critical Race Theory has not remained within the borders of the once-United States of America. Then again, the whole twisted, poisoned pot of sewage was the creation of European “intellectuals.”
I’ve felt all along that there has to be big money involved in this whole scam. What other reason would make Prime Ministers and Presidents be so determined to vaccinate whole healthy populations including children? There’s massive money involved and that’s the long and the short of it. It’s all tied into the depopulation agenda, of course, but the players in this are making big money, no question about it.
This video caused me to reflect on the link between people who are causing this misery, using the virus for their evil purposes, and Athanasius’s frequently expressed opinion that we will, one day, see those responsible, those literally making money out of this scam, brought to justice in a Nuremberg type tribunal. I haven’t had time to watch the whole video yet but the gentleman – the last of the Nuremberg prosecutors – is now 100 years old so I think it might be worth hearing what he has to say on the matter. Personally, and very frankly, I can’t wait to see the evil-doers perpetrating this crime against the populations of the world, facing justice. I sincerely hope I live to see it, and if they’re looking for jury members, count me in… they’re all as guilty as sin so that’ll be an easy verdict!
Editor,
I don’t know how you found this video, but it is priceless, and may God bless Benjamin Ferencz, still perfectly lucid at 100 years of age, still fighting for justice. From Hell’s Kitchen to Nuremberg!
(Sidebar: perhaps Bishop Williamson, the holocaust denier, should view this video…)
I’ve posted this before, I’ll post it again: the Nazis may have surrendered after WWII, but their Luciferian masters remain unpunished and are still at large, orchestrating their newest and long-planned crime against humanity with this global “vaccination”/depopulation/obscene profit scheme.
May God have mercy on us, and may Our Lady crush their heads under her heel.
Editor
What a fine man for 100 years old, and a great character to listen to. Thanks for this.