Traditionis Custodes: Brutal Archbishop of Paris ADDS Restrictions to Prevent Access to TLM

Traditionis Custodes: Brutal Archbishop of Paris ADDS Restrictions to Prevent Access to TLMeditor
Archbishop Michel Aupetit is banning the traditional Mass from more than half of the locations where it was regularly celebrated, either on Sundays or in some cases on weekdays. Only five churches in Paris will officially be allowed to use the old Missal. Click here to read more
Editor writes…
This news came to me in an email from our some-time blogger in France, Lionel (Paris). He writes “The number of churches where celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass will be authorized has been drastically limited by the present archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, apparently with immediate effect. All diocesan priests in the French capital received a letter this Wednesday outlining how Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which aims at severely restricting and even banning, over time, the Church’s traditional liturgy, will be implemented by order of the local bishop.” Ends.
Precisely why are the opponents of the ancient Mass so afraid of it? They allow all sorts of nonsense at the new Mass, to the point of sacrilege and even blasphemy, arguing that if it attracts the young, in particular, then it’s a way of getting them into the church building – too bad about the loss of dignity and reverence in the process. So, why the desperation to limit access to the very dignified traditional Latin Mass?
Comments (9)
I’m surprised there’s a Catholic Church left standing in Paris. A French friend reliably informs me it’s become something of an Islamic stronghold. Saint-Nicolas-du-Chardonnet (SSPX) will be busy . . .
westminsterfly,
I was so surprised to read your comment that I Googled and found this link showing that Islam is becoming the dominant religion in France – quote: “Meanwhile, the Socialist government in France recently inaugurated a new mega-mosque in Paris as a first step toward “progressively building a French Islam.”
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/3426/islam-overtaking-catholicism-france
This is heart-wrenching in such a once-Catholic country, the land of great saints like St Margaret Mary Alacoque who spread the devotion to the Sacred Heart. It’s really sad.
Lily,
Oh yes, it’s been happening for years. I think I read somewhere that Marseilles is now majority Islamic. I grieve for the beautiful chapel in the Rue du Bac where Our Lady gave the Miraculous Medal to St Catherine Laboure and her incorrupt body remains to this day. It is quite hidden away – you could pass it on the street and not realise it was there – but I hope and pray Our Lady will protect it. There have been prophecies from saints about the fall of France to Islam.
Westminster Fly,
Marseilles is 40% Muslim now and considered the most dangerous place in Europe.
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2019/marseille-a-new-pro-islam-bishop-for-a-muslim-city#:~:text=It%20can%20also%20be%20seen%20as%20a%20gesture,drug%20dealers%20who%20control%20the%20city%E2%80%99s%20no-go%20zones.
The response of the Church authorities is as you would expect, weak and accommodating.
I meant to add that restricting / stopping the TLM will only hasten that fall.
REMINDER
Paris, 15th August 1982
OUR CONSTANT AND LEGITIMATE CLAIM
Since the publication in NOTITIAE n°185 of December 1981 of the “report on the investigation by Cardinal James KNOX, former Prefect of the Sacred Congregation for the Sacraments and Divine Worship, concerning the use of Latin and the Tridentine Mass”, the liturgical question rebounds. Is it not appropriate to briefly recall what Cardinals OTTAVIANI and BACCI thought in their “brief critical examination of the New Mass” presented to Paul VI on September 3, 1969?
The two prelates deplore in particular that “the new Ordo Missae, if one considers the new elements, susceptible of very diverse appreciations, insinuated or involved, which are appearing in it, stands impressively further away, on the whole as in the details, from the Catholic theology of the Holy Mass, as it was formulated at the XXIInd session of the Council of Trent”.
Quoting “a well-known periodical, intended for bishops and expressing their teaching”, Cardinals OTTAVIANI and BACCI believe that “one wants to make a clean sweep of all the theology of the Mass. Substantially, one is drawn nearer to the protestant theology which destroyed the sacrifice of the Mass”. Now, these criticisms perfectly determine the essential motive for our attachment to the ancient liturgy. It is therefore futile to evoke, in order to explain it, nostalgia or considerations of a political nature, if ever it would be true that they may be objectively established. In addition, we find, like our British friends, that “the old rite leaves more time than the new one to meditation during the Mass, that Latin has never been an obstacle to understanding…” and we also feel “the new rite as being less reverent, less conducive to meditation and, above all, to the respect due to the Blessed Sacrament…” (THE UNIVERSE of October 31, 1980). We therefore fully share their conclusions.
On the other hand, the Congregation gives us the feeling that “those who celebrate the Mass of Paul VI do not believe in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist” (sic). This issue is extremely serious. It joins the main object of our motivation, the theology of the Holy Mass. “The ‘Last Supper’ is characterized as being that of the assembly presided over by the priest; that of the assembly gathered in order to realize “the memorial of the Lord” which recalls what He did on Holy Thursday”, write in the essential Cardinals OTTAVIANI and BACCI, continuing: “all this implicates neither the real Presence nor the reality of the Sacrifice, nor the sacramental character of the priest who consecrates, nor the intrinsic value of the Eucharistic Sacrifice independently of the presence of the assembly. In short, the new definition of the Mass (Institutio generalis, chapter 2, n°7) does not contain any of the dogmatic data which are essential to the Mass and which constitute its true definition. The omission, in such a place of this dogmatic data, can only be voluntary”. Now, our friends across the Channel consider “the English translation of the Mass ugly and inaccurate and doctrinally deficient…” Some even wish that “an English translation of the old rite be made available” (THE UNIVERSE, October 31, 1980). It is precisely the “inaccurate and doctrinally flawed translations”, the way they are felt and interpreted, the behaviours, that make us think that some “Catholics” do not or no longer believe in the real Presence in the Holy Eucharist. We are outraged that bishops, instead of observing the evidence, complain about people who only observe it. We are calling for a return to orthodoxy.
No, we are not indeed perpetual discontented neither nostalgic nor bitter nor politicized people who, bereft of serious motives, for only showing themselves inconsiderately to the fore, would keep on the liturgical quarrel. We love the Church we have chosen to belong to. We only keep in mind that “faith procures eternal life”.
I don’t think all the French bishops agree with the Archbishop of Paris – this report suggests the opposite
http://ewtn.co.uk/article-traditionis-custodes-french-catholic-bishops-express-esteem-for-traditional-latin-mass-communities/
It’s a wonder more bishops are not doing this – in fact, so are as I understand the situation, most bishops are leaving well alone and not bothering about Traditionis Custodes. My sense of it is that the Church is in freefall now, with hardly anyone attending Mass (helped along by live-steamed Masses) and they know that those who attend the TLM are committed enough to fight back if they try anything. That might change in Glasgow when we get a new archbishop, of course – there’s been a tangible hatred of the old rite even way back before Summorum Pontificum, when the Masses would be allowed on a weekday and said in the most awkward parishes.
For this archbishop of Paris to send that letter to his priests, shows real badness IMHO. I hope they ignore him.
All very interesting comments. I have popped in to mention that when a friend paid a visit a few days ago, I showed her some of the clips of priests and religious dancing (the idiotic Jerusalema Challenge). She shook her head in disgust at each one. However, when I showed her this one, she didn’t shake her head.
When I looked over to see how she was reacting, tears were streaming down her face. I can’t recall her exact words, but she was very upset that this sort of scandal could take place at the end of what we used to describe as “Holy Mass”. I do remember her remarking that she is so glad that she is now able to attend the TLM in a parish church. She’ll be glad she doesn’t live in Paris, when I tell her this latest news.
Words that I DO remember, though, are those uttered by my 8 year old Great Niece when I said I was trying to think of a headline for a blog thread on this dancing nonsense. She replied: “What about Is this how priests should be spending their time?” *
Out of the mouths of babes…
* PS this is the headline to win the final vote 😀
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/09/01/a-new-way-to-attract-vocations-or-not/