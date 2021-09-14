Traditionis Custodes: Brutal Archbishop of Paris ADDS Restrictions to Prevent Access to TLM

Archbishop Michel Aupetit is banning the traditional Mass from more than half of the locations where it was regularly celebrated, either on Sundays or in some cases on weekdays. Only five churches in Paris will officially be allowed to use the old Missal. Click here to read more

Editor writes…

This news came to me in an email from our some-time blogger in France, Lionel (Paris). He writes “The number of churches where celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass will be authorized has been drastically limited by the present archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, apparently with immediate effect. All diocesan priests in the French capital received a letter this Wednesday outlining how Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which aims at severely restricting and even banning, over time, the Church’s traditional liturgy, will be implemented by order of the local bishop.” Ends.

Precisely why are the opponents of the ancient Mass so afraid of it? They allow all sorts of nonsense at the new Mass, to the point of sacrilege and even blasphemy, arguing that if it attracts the young, in particular, then it’s a way of getting them into the church building – too bad about the loss of dignity and reverence in the process. So, why the desperation to limit access to the very dignified traditional Latin Mass?

