No More Lockdowns! We MUST Resist!editor
Julia: “You need to stand up and have your voice heard because this is what we’re going to do for the rest of our lives if we follow the SAGE scientists. We cannot allow this to happen again.”
Julia Hartley-Brewer is urging us all to contact our MPs to make clear we won’t co-operate with any more lockdowns – and in the USA enforced vaccination is leading to nurses losing their jobs
“Jab or job” is clearly on the horizon in the UK as well, so the nurse featured in the above clip won’t be on her own for long. We have just got to stop complying with these unlawful decrees coming from politicians across the UK, who are drunk on power.
Finally, while it might make a difference in England if MPs are contacted by complaining constituents, I can’t see it making any difference in Scotland where the Marxist SNP Government rules with an iron fist. Am I wrong about this? If we want our freedoms to be restored – personal and religious – we just cannot, must not, co-operate with any future lockdowns. And that includes the Bishops of the UK, who must say “absolutely not – our churches will remain open, come what may…” Am I wrong about that?
Comments (9)
Some light relief to prepare for the worst 😀
I know just how Julia feels except I could bash my head off a wall, not rest it on a desk when I think of the obvious hint we were getting from Boris about another lockdown. That’s the plan. We were given the summer off, but we’ll be back in lockdown again soon no question about it, although as others keep saying here, it’s got nothing to do with the virus.
I can’t see any point in writing to MPs though – they are completely fooled, they are a part of the scam, and if your MP is an SNP MP, all the more reason to not bother. They’re definitely not going to fight for us to get our freedom back.
Love the joke video – LOL!
Lily,
100% agree with your every word at 9.39pm. Well said.
ED the Good Bishops will be the First to Lock everything down. Except of course their Fridges and their Local off License from where no doubt one of their Servants will go and Buy their Wine.
Strictly for religious purposes of course. To tell you the Truth as I said on another Post
( and am sure am not alone ) had I no Family Responsibilities ad be off on the first Plane to Hungary. We know as far as Nippy goes the Catholic Bishops are in Her Pockets. Or is it the other way around. As for writing to an M.P . I tried to write an Email to my S.M.P. and Her Assistants Assistant assured me She was so Busy She could hardly manage the call of Nature.
As I said on another Email, that I really felt for Her and the Workload is so demanding you just wonder How they Have time for 16Weeks Holidays a Year . Of course that’s including Statutory Days .
I will though seriously consider doing something as I am not for taking Nippys Sweeties. For this Horrible Wummin will Ban me from Buses Etc . I had a Hospital appointment last week and thought I would be asked if I had had Billy Gates Injections. They didn’t. This Time.
FOOF,
I’m not sure I’d head for Hungary – perhaps Shetland if they get their independence from mainland Scotland 😀
I’m glad Editor opened this thread with a little humor, because here is some more, but with a method to my madness. Listen to what the “Nazi” spy says to the 3 Japanese sailors as he tells them to attack the Three Stooges, around 14:42:
and then tell me that Nazi Germany wasn’t a trial run for what’s happening now…with the puppet-masters still in control…
RCA Victor,
Point taken via the slapstick humour – the New World Order has been a long time in the planning! At this stage, though, it’s less fun! Nobody’s laughing at the thought of another lockdown!
Neil Oliver being interviewed about lockdowns. I guess we all knew lockdowns would be in for another haul again in the autumn.
It is hard to keep a sense of humour about lockdowns, but, I guess I can make an attempt about it, so here goes:
Why are locksmiths to remain open during lockdowns?
Because they are key workers.
Covid lockdown has me gaining weight so I started a new diet – It’s called five weeks to flatten your curve.
Re Boris Johnson’s recent lockdown announcement – ‘I knew it would end in tiers’.
Theresa Rose,
Love the jokes – will watch the video shortly. I know that Neil Oliver will not support more lockdowns so I look forward to hearing what he has to say.