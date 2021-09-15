No More Lockdowns! We MUST Resist!

Julia: “You need to stand up and have your voice heard because this is what we’re going to do for the rest of our lives if we follow the SAGE scientists. We cannot allow this to happen again.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer is urging us all to contact our MPs to make clear we won’t co-operate with any more lockdowns – and in the USA enforced vaccination is leading to nurses losing their jobs

“Jab or job” is clearly on the horizon in the UK as well, so the nurse featured in the above clip won’t be on her own for long. We have just got to stop complying with these unlawful decrees coming from politicians across the UK, who are drunk on power.

Finally, while it might make a difference in England if MPs are contacted by complaining constituents, I can’t see it making any difference in Scotland where the Marxist SNP Government rules with an iron fist. Am I wrong about this? If we want our freedoms to be restored – personal and religious – we just cannot, must not, co-operate with any future lockdowns. And that includes the Bishops of the UK, who must say “absolutely not – our churches will remain open, come what may…” Am I wrong about that?

