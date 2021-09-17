Funeral Director – Covid Whistleblower

One commentator at BitChute writes…

This is the most chilling video I have ever seen. He’s not lying. His candor (sic) is a kick in the gut. I knew this, but to have it so emphatically confirmed, with such sincerity. May God have mercy on us all.

Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services

https://www.mkffs.co.uk/

John O’Looney’s direct email:

john@mkffs.co.uk

Editor writes…

Unfortunately, the above excellent video by the very brave funeral director is spoilt by his blasphemous use of the Holy Name, near the end of the film. Normally, that is sufficient for me to close and not post, as regular readers and bloggers know. I’ve made an exception in this one case, because of the unusual nature of the “whistleblowing” – cause of deaths, of course, is central to the ramping up of fear among the population to make the Covid scam work. It is tragi-comical that Mr O’Looney ends the interview by invoking God’s blessing on us all, apparently blissfully unaware that he’s just broken one of the most important of the Ten Commandments “Thou shalt not take the Name of the Lord Your God in vain.” So, with apologies for the offence to God of that passing remark, I suggest that we turn it into a prayer by making the Sign of the Cross in reparation when we hear it.

All of that said, John O’Looney is to be commended for his bravery in speaking out. I’ve emailed the link to this thread to him, for his interest.

