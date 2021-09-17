Funeral Director – Covid Whistleblower

17Sep

Funeral Director – Covid Whistleblower

Politicians, England, Science, Health, Politics, United Kingdom , , , , 0 Comments

One commentator at BitChute writes…

This is the most chilling video I have ever seen. He’s not lying. His candor (sic) is a kick in the gut. I knew this, but to have it so emphatically confirmed, with such sincerity. May God have mercy on us all.

Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services
https://www.mkffs.co.uk/

John O’Looney’s direct email:
john@mkffs.co.uk

Editor writes…

Unfortunately, the above excellent video by the very brave funeral director is spoilt by his blasphemous use of the Holy Name, near the end of the film.  Normally, that is sufficient for me to close and not post, as regular readers and bloggers know.  I’ve made an exception in this one case, because of the unusual nature of the “whistleblowing” –  cause of deaths, of course, is central to the ramping up of fear among the population to make the Covid scam work.  It is tragi-comical that Mr O’Looney ends the interview by invoking God’s blessing on us all, apparently blissfully unaware that he’s just broken one of the most important of the Ten Commandments  “Thou shalt not take the Name of the Lord Your God in vain.”  So, with apologies for the offence to God of that passing remark, I suggest that we turn it into a prayer by making the Sign of the Cross in reparation when we hear it.

All of that said, John O’Looney is to be commended for his bravery in speaking out.  I’ve emailed the link to this thread to him, for his interest.

 

Join the discussion

Related Posts

24Nov

Death From Covid Preferable to Tyranny?

The day after Governor Tim Walz announced new lockdowns in the... read more

07Oct

7/10: Feast of the Holy Rosary… For Your Diary – Public Rosary in Glasgow, 10/10

Comment:  The above hymn is set to a different tune from that... read more

01Dec

Climate Change: Pope Francis Says World Headed For ‘Suicide’

 Pope Francis talks to journalists during a press conference  he held... read more

16Sep

USA: Faithful Priest Speaks Out – “You Can’t Be A Catholic And A Democrat!”

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, September 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Hundreds of people... read more

01Jun

“Corona Fraud Scandal”: Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Looming…

Thousands of attorneys and doctors have joined forces to sue the... read more

27Feb

Neil Oliver: Last Lockdown? Fantasy! SNP = Scotland = Even More Fantasy!

https://youtu.be/hb4ELnM9T-w Comment:  As talk in Scotland is turning to the May elections for... read more

30Jan

Nicola Sturgeon’s Talk on Catholic Schools Leaked To Catholic Truth!

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland. As the proud pro-abortion, pro-LGBT rights... read more

26Jan

Authoritarian UK Governments Are Recruiting Child-Spies: Criminal Surely?

https://youtu.be/dkdpjAnngAk Comment: I mean, just how much further down the road to outright... read more

16Jul

Scotland’s Drugs Crisis: Godless Society, Despair & Drugs… Church to Blame?

Leading the news in the print and broadcasting media across the... read more

11Mar

Coronavirus – Political? Really? OR…Conspiracy Theorists Out in Force?

Christopher Ferrara, Fatima Center, writes... It should have been no surprise to... read more

%d bloggers like this: