Australian Priest: Our Lady of Fatima Warned Us!editor
Part of a powerful homily given by a priest of the Franciscan Friars in Australia. Our Lady warned us these times will come if we do not convert. Now we must convert or face spiritual damnation. Start by praying the daily rosary. Homily given on the 12th of September 2021.
Editor writes…
Thank God for this priest – if only others would speak out; knowing that Australia is now, effectively, a full blown police state, this took courage. God will bless this priest.
For readers who may not be familiar with Fatima, here is a previous discussion on the topic, featuring one of the very best videos on the subject.
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2021/05/09/fatima-explains-the-world-in-crisis-today-as-communism-spreads-fast/
Dear Editor,
I don’t know how you found this, but it is heartening to see that there are those in Australia who will not roll over and play dead. Though this is only a 4-minute sermon; it is powerful. Father is a passionate and persuasive speaker, and we need more priests like this Franciscan. He exudes the strength of his convictions, like the founder of his order, that “most Italian of saints and most saintly of Italians”.
(As an aside, I have always cringed at the way some portray St. Francis of Assisi as some proto-hippie and pacifist. He was anything but; a courageous latter-day apostle who even bravely walked through Ottoman battle lines to try to convert the Sultan. It reminds me that when we visited Assisi for the first time, I actually found the full and complete Prayer of St. Francis, which after 12 years of Franciscan education I apparently didn’t know in its original entirety. The phrase “where there is error, [let me sow] Truth” is missing from the list of petitions of most modern versions of the Prayer of St. Francis.)
I particularly Father’s reference to Fatima not being over. Although I can’t recall the specifics, I seem to remember that author Maike Hickson wrote an excellent article a couple of years ago about a German priest friend of hers whose name I can’t remember (Dolman, perhaps?). He was also close to then-Cardinal Ratzinger. Again, my memory is not clear on this — and I will try to find it — but I seem to remember that she quoted her priest friend as having respectfully upbraided the then-CDF Prefect for having told him privately that the Fatima prophecy had not ended, but publicly suggesting that the knife attack on JP II at Fatima (or was it the Turk who shot him in St. Peter’s Square?) in the early 80s was the third prophecy played out. Anyway, Father is correct — Pope Benedict XVI knows the truth — the prophecies of Fatima are definitely not over.
Thanks again for this short, power-packed sermon. You can tell this priest is not speaking in a traditional church (strange sanctuary and awful looking stained-glass windows); yet he is saying exactly what so many “traditional” priests — including the muted SSPX — ought to be saying. May God bless him for his courage, and may all your readers see this before YouTube pulls it.
Marinaio,
I’m very interested in your remarks about St Francis because I’ve been trying to find a quote which I read some time ago, in which he speaks strongly about the need for fidelity to the Church’s teaching. I mention it here in case you are aware of the quote and can perhaps save me a search or twenty!
There’s always a chance it will lead to Pope Francis saying he no longer “identifies” as Francis or, better still, that he no longer “identifies” as the Pope. Wait! What am I saying – he’s already said that he prefers “Bishop of Rome”. Silly me. I suppose we should be grateful that he hasn’t insisted on “Bishop of Assisi” 😀
Father Ingo Dollinger, friend of Benedict XVI. Also friend of Padre Pio. Benedict talked to Fr D about the third secret
https://onepeterfive.com/profile-the-life-of-dr-Ingo-Dollinger/
Thank you, Mary Anne; that is precisely the article I was remembering. Here is the part regarding Fatima that is particularly enlightening:
QUOTE
When, on 26 June 2000, Dr. Dollinger read and heard what the Vatican had finally published as the remaining Third Secret of Fatima, he was upset and deeply shaken because of the incompleteness of the message [which he realized due to his earlier conversation with Cardinal Ratzinger about the content of the Third Secret, M.H.]. He had explicitly come from Germany to Rome to be present for the public release of the Secret. But upon hearing the text as revealed, he went at once – with his well-known spontaneity – to St. Peter’s Basilica in order to speak in person with Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger about the just released words of the Message. He had also said an extra prayer that he would meet and speak with Cardinal Ratzinger there in the sacristy alone.
After the Mass at St. Peter’s, he therefore went into the sacristy reserved for the cardinals and met Cardinal Ratzinger – who was alone and in the process of re-dressing himself – and right away he started talking with him about the just-revealed Third Secret. Dr. Dollinger greeted Cardinal Ratzinger – to whom he always had access – and said to him that what had just been published that day could not be everything. He knew that Cardinal Ratzinger would not lie since he was so pure. Finally, Cardinal Ratzinger admitted: “Yes, there is still something more” and then he left the sacristy very quickly – most quickly – even as if he had realized that he had already said too much. As soon as Dr. Dollinger returned to Germany, he immediately related everything that happened to his secretary who remembers very well, and in detail, the whole story.
END QUOTE
Father has indeed given a powerful sermon about Our Lady and Fatima. She did ask for the Consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. It is sad to say that the Pope and Bishops have turned a deaf ear to Our Lady’s request and we now suffer the consequences of that rejection.
From the Fatima Centre we can listen to the Kennedy Report:
“We’re all anti-vaxxers now” – Fatima and Vaccine Passports.
Theresa Rose,
That’s a very interesting video. It sounds like Canada is in a particularly bad way.
I watched it over on YouTube and I noticed that one person in the comments asked Kennedy to trim his beard. I’d say, cut it off ! I can never understand why men grow beards and moustaches.
Lily,
I thought it was an interesting video too. Heaven help Canada if they are in a really bad way.
I had to smile that one person asking Kennedy to trim his beard. In saying that I remember seeing him in earlier videos prior to letting the beard grown. But I cannot remember how far back that was.
In this video Stew Peters is interviewing Doctor Zev Zelenko. Basically that we are experiencing a
“Global Genocidal Event.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9zHpNjSf6xs/