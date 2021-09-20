Lockdown: Winter of Discontent Ahead…

20Sep

Lockdown: Winter of Discontent Ahead…

Pope Francis, Real Presence, Politicians, Traditional Latin Mass, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Broadcasting Media, Vatican, SSPX, Scottish Government, England, Bishops, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Hierarchy, Science, Health, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Atheism, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Saints, Marxism, United Kingdom, Liturgy , , , 14 Comments

We know Patrick Christys is right – we’re going to be locked down again. The only question is, how many people will obey this time around?

Will the bishops close down the churches again? And if so, will the priests obey?  I recently witnessed one “traditional leaning” (yeah right) priest in the archdiocese of Glasgow who is clearly terrified of becoming infected.  Despite the supposed lifting of restrictions, his parish continues to register attendees, and I  watched, horrified, as he thoroughly scrubbed his hands prior to distributing Holy Communion – after Mass.  As one person said to me later, “that priest is doing evil.”  That is, he is contributing to The Big Lie that Covid is a deadly virus and that the removal of our freedoms is both legitimate and essential. Nobody should be contributing to this evil phony pandemic at all. Which reminds me – I hope  they don’t try to contact me on the phone number I registered in order to attend that parish Mass.  Oh, and, for the record, all things considered, I did not join the procession of the presumed “unclean” to receive Communion, and I’ve now added that parish to my “don’t darken the doorstep ever again” list, until the priest reverses his support for the unlawful demands of the State over the rights of Christ the King. There are good souls who continue to attend but who are equally appalled at the faithlessness on display, so while I sympathise with their dilemma, I urge them not to support that parish in any way, during this transition into full-blown atheistic Communism.

I remain hopeful that the traditional churches (SSPX)  will not conform again, even minimally, to the unlawful intrusion of Government into our spiritual and religious lives.  A lot of people are losing Faith having watched the apostasy of priests and bishops on full display during the previous national lockdown, and, as I witnessed myself fairly recently, still (completely unnecessarily) on display, as mentioned above. Any more such scandals, and truly irreparable damage will be caused to the faithful – and to the world at large – who know hypocrisy and Godlessness when they see it.

What is your opinion – will the churches conform to the inevitable forthcoming winter lockdown?  Will you?

Comments (14)

  • Michaela Reply

    That’s an excellent summary of the situation by Patrick Christys. I agree that we are in for another lockdown and I’m dreading it.

    During the last full lockdown I was appalled at the way people were spying on one another, and I was afraid to look sideways in case I was reported to the police. I cancelled a planned visit from a niece of mine who was going to stay over, because I was unsure of the neighbours. Now I’m sure. They’d definitely report anyone breaking the rules, that I now know.

    As for that parish – I’d be avoiding it as well. What a shame that priests are so easily fooled by the propaganda.

    September 20, 2021 at 2:46 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    I could be wrong, and I don’t know about Scotland, but I think (at least I hope) England won’t go into full lockdown again, but we’ll probably see the full return of all the other palaver (limited amount of guests in your home, masks, distancing, hand gels etc in public places).

    September 20, 2021 at 2:46 pm
    • Michaela Reply

      Westminster Fly,

      Nicola Sturgeon will go into full lockdown given half a chance. She’s already signalling. I’m prepared for the worst.

      September 20, 2021 at 2:47 pm
      • Lily

        Michaela,

        I agree. Sturgeon is like the New Zealand PM, she went into lockdown after one case! They’re stupidly trying to eliminate the virus altogether, did you ever hear of anything so ridiculous. The way Sturgeon keeps on about rising cases, she’s preparing us for another lockdown, even thought she says she doesn’t want one. I don’t believe a word she says.

        September 20, 2021 at 5:06 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      Westminster Fly,

      You do surprise me because I think Boris and his two stooges (Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance) are making all the right noises to prepare us for another winter lockdown. We’ve already got the hand gel and masks and social distancing in place in Scotland, so we’ve not got far to go to get into the swing of another lockdown.

      September 20, 2021 at 9:02 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    I did mention once on this blog before, when we were in lockdown in England, at least round where I live, neighbours weren’t spying on each other – my neighbours got married and had a celebration over two days in their home to keep the numbers down but they were still over the allowed figure each day and no-one snitched on them. Good luck to them, that’s what I say. And as for the police – you just don’t see them any more, except for the occasional patrol car. I can’t remember the last time I saw any patrolling the streets on foot. Too busy investigating alleged ‘hate crimes’ on the internet. I also pick my mother up every week and bring her to my home for the day. But I don’t know if this was ‘breaking the rules’ during lockdown as she has been officially diagnosed with dementia and I think acting as a carer meant I was exempted, I’m not sure – but we were never challenged about it. I carried her official diagnosis papers all the time in case we were ever pulled over by the police, but it never happened.

    September 20, 2021 at 3:35 pm
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    It will not surprise me on the likelihood of another lockdown. I am asking myself the question – When will it be? And for how long the next lockdown be? I would not be surprised of indefinite lockdowns over the winter months in the years to come.

    Where I live, I am actively looking to move house because of the coercion to accept the current Covid vaccine, from where I currently live now.

    September 20, 2021 at 3:36 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    This happened in Australia, but I wonder how long before we see that kind of police brutality here?
    https://www.rebelnews.com/police_bodycam_proves_the_mainstream_media_was_hiding_the_truth?utm_campaign=ay_bodycampolice_9_13_21&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel

    September 20, 2021 at 3:56 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    This is another one from Rebel News, this is featuring the Scot, Neil Oliver.
    https://www.rebelnews.com/neil_oliver_upcoming_months_will_determine_britain_country_gb_news

    September 20, 2021 at 4:01 pm
  • Lily Reply

    As for the churches, well I don’t think they’ll close again. The priest described in the intro sounds like a “scaredy cat” but I don’t think the bishops will make the mistake of going down that route again. They were humiliated by the legal victory won by the Protestant ministers who took the matter to judicial review. Individual priests like the “scaredy cat” will go on being terrified, and their parishes will suffer as a result, because God will not reward them but I don’t think the churches will close again, I really hope not.

    September 20, 2021 at 5:10 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    Without a doubt we’ll be in lockdown this winter, north and south of the border. All the chatter is pointing in that direction.

    Governments don’t give up powers they take in supposed emergencies. We’re in this for the long haul.

    September 20, 2021 at 9:00 pm
  • crofterlady Reply

    I don’t think that we will have a lockdown per se. They will impose some tyrannical measures but not lockdowns as the people would not tolerate them. There are global resistance groups which just might win the day. Please God. Also, so many public figures such as Nigel Farage and Neil Oliver have said that they will not comply. So many people are simply ignoring the government guidelines and I meet them every day. The ones I feel so sorry for are the terrified souls, often the elderly, who think they are if imminent risk of dying. Our governments should beput on trial for this as it’s inhumane.

    September 20, 2021 at 10:44 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

14Jul

Faithful Catholics to Faithless Priests in U.S.A & Ireland : Believe or Be Gone!

Editor writes: Our American blogger, RCA Victor, alerted me to the... read more

09Jun

Archbishop Tartaglia: Catholic schools have never been more successful…

Archbishop Tartaglia In his June 2016 end of term message to Catholic... read more

21Jun

EU Migration – Charity or Betrayal?

Blogger, Andrew Paterson reports on the Joint Statement issued by the Heads... read more

25Jul

Same-Sex & Sibling “Marriage”…

Notice the failure of Piers Morgan and his pro-same-sex marriage guest to... read more

14Dec

Chinese Communist Infiltration Rife in the UK – Church Leaders Must Speak Out!

From the American Thinker.. News emerged on Sunday that the Chinese Communist... read more

25Jan

Some Light Relief… My Favourite Films…

https://youtu.be/THBoHKcb8vU Entire film available to view on YouTube here Comment:  From time to time... read more

01Jul

Medjugorje: Intelligent Objectivity Required – It’s Not About “Faith”…

The article below, first published in the July 2019 edition of... read more

10Apr

Australia: Parishioners Enraged, Assault Priest For Being Too Catholic…

Complaints from annoyed parishioners about a priest's "brand" of religion have... read more

18Jan

Rocky Road From Dublin: Irish Bishops In Rome – seeking end of celibacy?

The Irish Bishops are in Rome for their ad limina visit Below,... read more

21Feb

21/2: Vatican Summit on Clergy Sex Abuse – Mere Window Dressing?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rP_XPi-7go Today, the Vatican summit begins, called supposedly to address the avalanche... read more

%d bloggers like this: