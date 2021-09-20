Lockdown: Winter of Discontent Ahead…editor
We know Patrick Christys is right – we’re going to be locked down again. The only question is, how many people will obey this time around?
Will the bishops close down the churches again? And if so, will the priests obey? I recently witnessed one “traditional leaning” (yeah right) priest in the archdiocese of Glasgow who is clearly terrified of becoming infected. Despite the supposed lifting of restrictions, his parish continues to register attendees, and I watched, horrified, as he thoroughly scrubbed his hands prior to distributing Holy Communion – after Mass. As one person said to me later, “that priest is doing evil.” That is, he is contributing to The Big Lie that Covid is a deadly virus and that the removal of our freedoms is both legitimate and essential. Nobody should be contributing to this evil phony pandemic at all. Which reminds me – I hope they don’t try to contact me on the phone number I registered in order to attend that parish Mass. Oh, and, for the record, all things considered, I did not join the procession of the presumed “unclean” to receive Communion, and I’ve now added that parish to my “don’t darken the doorstep ever again” list, until the priest reverses his support for the unlawful demands of the State over the rights of Christ the King. There are good souls who continue to attend but who are equally appalled at the faithlessness on display, so while I sympathise with their dilemma, I urge them not to support that parish in any way, during this transition into full-blown atheistic Communism.
I remain hopeful that the traditional churches (SSPX) will not conform again, even minimally, to the unlawful intrusion of Government into our spiritual and religious lives. A lot of people are losing Faith having watched the apostasy of priests and bishops on full display during the previous national lockdown, and, as I witnessed myself fairly recently, still (completely unnecessarily) on display, as mentioned above. Any more such scandals, and truly irreparable damage will be caused to the faithful – and to the world at large – who know hypocrisy and Godlessness when they see it.
What is your opinion – will the churches conform to the inevitable forthcoming winter lockdown? Will you?
Comments (14)
That’s an excellent summary of the situation by Patrick Christys. I agree that we are in for another lockdown and I’m dreading it.
During the last full lockdown I was appalled at the way people were spying on one another, and I was afraid to look sideways in case I was reported to the police. I cancelled a planned visit from a niece of mine who was going to stay over, because I was unsure of the neighbours. Now I’m sure. They’d definitely report anyone breaking the rules, that I now know.
As for that parish – I’d be avoiding it as well. What a shame that priests are so easily fooled by the propaganda.
I could be wrong, and I don’t know about Scotland, but I think (at least I hope) England won’t go into full lockdown again, but we’ll probably see the full return of all the other palaver (limited amount of guests in your home, masks, distancing, hand gels etc in public places).
Westminster Fly,
Nicola Sturgeon will go into full lockdown given half a chance. She’s already signalling. I’m prepared for the worst.
Michaela,
I agree. Sturgeon is like the New Zealand PM, she went into lockdown after one case! They’re stupidly trying to eliminate the virus altogether, did you ever hear of anything so ridiculous. The way Sturgeon keeps on about rising cases, she’s preparing us for another lockdown, even thought she says she doesn’t want one. I don’t believe a word she says.
Westminster Fly,
You do surprise me because I think Boris and his two stooges (Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance) are making all the right noises to prepare us for another winter lockdown. We’ve already got the hand gel and masks and social distancing in place in Scotland, so we’ve not got far to go to get into the swing of another lockdown.
I did mention once on this blog before, when we were in lockdown in England, at least round where I live, neighbours weren’t spying on each other – my neighbours got married and had a celebration over two days in their home to keep the numbers down but they were still over the allowed figure each day and no-one snitched on them. Good luck to them, that’s what I say. And as for the police – you just don’t see them any more, except for the occasional patrol car. I can’t remember the last time I saw any patrolling the streets on foot. Too busy investigating alleged ‘hate crimes’ on the internet. I also pick my mother up every week and bring her to my home for the day. But I don’t know if this was ‘breaking the rules’ during lockdown as she has been officially diagnosed with dementia and I think acting as a carer meant I was exempted, I’m not sure – but we were never challenged about it. I carried her official diagnosis papers all the time in case we were ever pulled over by the police, but it never happened.
It will not surprise me on the likelihood of another lockdown. I am asking myself the question – When will it be? And for how long the next lockdown be? I would not be surprised of indefinite lockdowns over the winter months in the years to come.
Where I live, I am actively looking to move house because of the coercion to accept the current Covid vaccine, from where I currently live now.
This happened in Australia, but I wonder how long before we see that kind of police brutality here?
https://www.rebelnews.com/police_bodycam_proves_the_mainstream_media_was_hiding_the_truth?utm_campaign=ay_bodycampolice_9_13_21&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
Nicky,
Australia is in this up to its neck. It’s a full blown police state now.
https://caldronpool.com/no-longer-a-conspiracy-theory-australia-builds-more-quarantine-camps/
This is another one from Rebel News, this is featuring the Scot, Neil Oliver.
https://www.rebelnews.com/neil_oliver_upcoming_months_will_determine_britain_country_gb_news
As for the churches, well I don’t think they’ll close again. The priest described in the intro sounds like a “scaredy cat” but I don’t think the bishops will make the mistake of going down that route again. They were humiliated by the legal victory won by the Protestant ministers who took the matter to judicial review. Individual priests like the “scaredy cat” will go on being terrified, and their parishes will suffer as a result, because God will not reward them but I don’t think the churches will close again, I really hope not.
Without a doubt we’ll be in lockdown this winter, north and south of the border. All the chatter is pointing in that direction.
Governments don’t give up powers they take in supposed emergencies. We’re in this for the long haul.
I don’t think that we will have a lockdown per se. They will impose some tyrannical measures but not lockdowns as the people would not tolerate them. There are global resistance groups which just might win the day. Please God. Also, so many public figures such as Nigel Farage and Neil Oliver have said that they will not comply. So many people are simply ignoring the government guidelines and I meet them every day. The ones I feel so sorry for are the terrified souls, often the elderly, who think they are if imminent risk of dying. Our governments should beput on trial for this as it’s inhumane.
Crofterlady,
If you’re going by what Boris is saying – here’s a link – I take it that the very opposite is true, LOL! I think there will be another full lockdown, for sure, and I think that because both Boris and Nicola are saying there won’t be!
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/20/boris-johnson-refuses-to-rule-out-christmas-covid-disruption