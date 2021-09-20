Lockdown: Winter of Discontent Ahead…

We know Patrick Christys is right – we’re going to be locked down again. The only question is, how many people will obey this time around?

Will the bishops close down the churches again? And if so, will the priests obey? I recently witnessed one “traditional leaning” (yeah right) priest in the archdiocese of Glasgow who is clearly terrified of becoming infected. Despite the supposed lifting of restrictions, his parish continues to register attendees, and I watched, horrified, as he thoroughly scrubbed his hands prior to distributing Holy Communion – after Mass. As one person said to me later, “that priest is doing evil.” That is, he is contributing to The Big Lie that Covid is a deadly virus and that the removal of our freedoms is both legitimate and essential. Nobody should be contributing to this evil phony pandemic at all. Which reminds me – I hope they don’t try to contact me on the phone number I registered in order to attend that parish Mass. Oh, and, for the record, all things considered, I did not join the procession of the presumed “unclean” to receive Communion, and I’ve now added that parish to my “don’t darken the doorstep ever again” list, until the priest reverses his support for the unlawful demands of the State over the rights of Christ the King. There are good souls who continue to attend but who are equally appalled at the faithlessness on display, so while I sympathise with their dilemma, I urge them not to support that parish in any way, during this transition into full-blown atheistic Communism.

I remain hopeful that the traditional churches (SSPX) will not conform again, even minimally, to the unlawful intrusion of Government into our spiritual and religious lives. A lot of people are losing Faith having watched the apostasy of priests and bishops on full display during the previous national lockdown, and, as I witnessed myself fairly recently, still (completely unnecessarily) on display, as mentioned above. Any more such scandals, and truly irreparable damage will be caused to the faithful – and to the world at large – who know hypocrisy and Godlessness when they see it.

What is your opinion – will the churches conform to the inevitable forthcoming winter lockdown? Will you?

