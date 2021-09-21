Whistleblower Nurse on “Super Fishy” Vaccines

21Sep

Whistleblower Nurse on “Super Fishy” Vaccines

Politicians, Morals, Science, Health, Politics, Socialism, USA, Communism, Marxism, International , , , , 3 Comments

The language in portions of the above video is less than ladylike but this is one of those occasions which merit paying attention to the message over the messenger.

Is she credible?  Do you believe the claims?  These are among the key questions.

Comments (3)

  • Anny infla Reply

    What discussion? A bunch of redneck Walmart looking people have just decided to ban the vaccine because they don’t want their fat arms destroyed while they’re licking the floor at Walmart? I’ve had enough. Deal with it. Take the vaccine now or you just could die we won’t have to deal with you thank God we won’t have to deal with you when you go toGods office . [crude hashtag removed].

    Editor: hardly the most thoughtful, insightful or even legible contribution we’ve ever had here. And this is the edited (by me) version. To develop your thinking a bit, read the article linked below which is published at The Daily Sceptic this morning – “sceptic” is good, it prevents us from being fooled and you know what your very own Mark Twain said: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” Yip – that’s a fact. How easy it has proved to be for Governments to tell people not to worry, that the majority who become infected (99.97%) will recover and yet still keep them filled with fear and willing to take a vaccine that has no history against which to test its efficacy and safety. Gerragrip.

    Finally, don’t comment here unless you wish to engage in a serious conversation – we make short work of trolls.
    https://dailysceptic.org/2021/09/21/the-vaccine-rollout-was-based-on-satefyism-not-science/

    September 22, 2021 at 1:42 am
    • Lily Reply

      Anny infla,

      Why is there so much anger and hate in your comment? Why don’t you believe that we all have a right to our opinion, especially on medical matters. Normally, nobody would know anything about anyone else’s health choices, it’s only because the government has intruded into our lives so much this past 18 months, that this is happening. I think you are risking your life by taking the vaccine but I don’t feel the need to insult you, so why do you want to insult me for not taking the vaccine?

      September 22, 2021 at 9:47 am
  • Lily Reply

    This is an interesting conversation with Eric Clapton – he had a bad experience with the vaccine and has been at odds with his family for speaking out. He does use the F word around 13 minutes in, but that’s the only blip. I think it’s worth watching.

    September 22, 2021 at 9:45 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

05Jun

North Korea: Total Obedience – is this where Covid-Compliance is leading us?

https://youtu.be/Lra5XMTZMok Comment:  The above video, albeit less than an hour, is longer than... read more

14Sep

USA: Doctor Against Forced Covid-19 Vaccine References Nazi Doctors…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BegGXhBD4Lc Comment: Which of the arguments put forward by the young doctor in... read more

04May

Lockdown & Loss of Freedom – Why the Sinister Silence from the Media?

Comment:  Clearly, the mainstream media in both the UK and the USA... read more

08Aug

Is the UK no longer free?

The treatment of Tommy Robinson, coupled with the contrived outrage over... read more

14Feb

Impeachment Acquittal: Corrupt, Sore Losers Continue To Hate Trump – Why?

https://youtu.be/2C90RISdVFY Comment:  Those who followed the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump know... read more

15Aug

Redefining Marriage Means Rewriting Dictionaries…

Merriam-Webster is going to have to update the next edition of... read more

18Dec

Pope Francis: Mother Teresa Canonisation Approved…

Pope Francis has approved of the second miracle of Mother Teresa,... read more

27Nov

2018 Marks 100 Years of Catholic Schools in Scotland But… What’s The Point?

From the Scottish Catholic Observer...  24 November, 2017...   Challenge those who... read more

23Sep

Should Catholics Obsess About Food?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7vJZAYoFPk Comment:  Although the above short video talk refers to the USA, things... read more

06Mar

Support This Brave Archbishop…

Background:   San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, well-known for his uncompromising defense... read more

%d bloggers like this: