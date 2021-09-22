Biden’s “Stab in Back” – Does Not Like The UK…

22Sep

Biden’s “Stab in Back” – Does Not Like The UK…

There is such blatant hypocrisy over mask-wearing… And what about that confusing “special relationship” – is it with the UK or the EU?

Is Joe Biden behaving even remotely as you would expect a Catholic President to behave?

  • Fidelis Reply

    Joe Biden is mentally incapacitated, that’s very clear. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, when his handlers threw out the American reporters, to prevent him answering their questions. This is the man with his finger on the nuclear button, too. God help us all!

    However, it’s a joke to think Johnson was being “scrutinised” by the reporters he allowed to ask questions – the UK press never ask challenging questions and the weekly QT in Parliament is a set up. The PM knows what’s coming which is why he can reel off statistics and information when asked questions about far flung parts of the country.

    Politics in the UK and the US are corrupt, there’s no other word for it, and the so-called Catholic President is one of the most corrupt men in the world.

    September 23, 2021 at 1:12 am

