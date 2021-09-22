Hypocritical Climate “Emergency” Activist

Laughably, revealed in the above interview, the man representing the movement “Insulate Britain” hasn’t insulated his own home, so it’s a clear case of “don’t do as I do, do as I say.”

But… climate emergency? What emergency? Even the Pope has fallen for this nonsense, ignoring the plank in his own eye (the real emergency in the Church) and fiddling while Rome burns – if you get my drift…

So far, the police have been very tolerant, even supportive of these people but should they be arrested and possibly sent to prison for their reckless actions on motorways?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



