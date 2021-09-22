Hypocritical Climate “Emergency” Activist

Hypocritical Climate “Emergency” Activisteditor
Laughably, revealed in the above interview, the man representing the movement “Insulate Britain” hasn’t insulated his own home, so it’s a clear case of “don’t do as I do, do as I say.”
But… climate emergency? What emergency? Even the Pope has fallen for this nonsense, ignoring the plank in his own eye (the real emergency in the Church) and fiddling while Rome burns – if you get my drift…
So far, the police have been very tolerant, even supportive of these people but should they be arrested and possibly sent to prison for their reckless actions on motorways?
LOL! That’s priceless! The man from Insulate Britain hasn’t insulated his own house! He thinks it’s too expensive, so why not campaign for cheaper insultation for everyone right now, instead of causing mayhem on the M25 for something they think will happen in the future. That’s especially stupid since none of the climate “experts” have produced a single accurate predication so far! What an idiot.
As for the Pope going along with this stuff – it’s not surprising since he’s not a Catholic. Godless people are climate believers, not faithful Christians.
Josephine,
I agree – that would be a better campaign. I am gobsmacked at that man’s nerve in preaching to the country about insulation when he’s not done it to his own house. It reminds me of Harry and Meghan and the other celebs lecturing us and then flying off on their private jets here, there and everywhere. They should all get an award for sheer nerve.
Josephine,
Yes, that was very funny, seeing him caught off guard. I wonder how whatshername Dawn uncovered that information about his house.
It’s a disgrace that a woman has been left paralysed because of these clowns blocking the M25. Every one of them should be rounded up and put in custody until they can be brought to trial because they’re obviously a danger to themselves and the rest of society.
Here’s an article about all the times the climate prophets of doom have been wrong.
https://www.westernjournal.com/10-failed-global-warming-predictions/
Lily,
That’s some list – I copied just one to post here:
Prediction #2: If global warming isn’t reversed by the year 2000, it will be too late to avert catastrophe.
That was the 1989 prediction by Noel Brown, an environmentalist apparatchik at the U.N. — that global body that has brought us so much rubbish when it comes to failed global warming predictions.
According to the San Jose Mercury News, Brown said that “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ‘eco-refugees,’ threatening political chaos, said Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program.”
LOL!
Nicky,
That’s hilarious! “Too late” in 2000, but we’re still here having the garbage shoved down our throats in 2021.
Gimme a break!
Lily,
I’ve just read failed prediction # 2, thanks to Nicky and I’m looking forward to reading the rest shortly. I could do with a laugh!
It’s ALWAYS the same with these people. Do as I say and not what I do. I had the nightmare neighbours from hell for some years – mega new age green freaks and always going on about compassion, mindfulness, peace and love for each other and all this rubbish, but treated their neighbours (me and the people next door as well) with utter contempt. Totally selfish and also very childish in the way they behaved – especially when challenged. I think a lot of these people are emotionally retarded, or have other mental health issues (like Greta Thunberg). I know another guy who is a raving green zealot and he is schizophrenic.
WF,
I’m always on high alert when someone with a “hobby” such as the “climate crisis” preaches about concern for others, compassion, tolerance etc because I know that the minute my own view is expressed I’ll get an earful of abuse. Thus, all that you write here, makes perfect sense to me and to moi. We’re with you all the way 😀
Ad like to ask on here what do these Tossers do for a Living. The Pork Belly Guy on the TV could be doing with what my Son in Law does and that’s Actually working on the Motorways, and loose some weight.
Am sorry but ad run over them and it wouldn’t effect my conscience. As for Horror Bergoglio why doesn’t He tell His Chinese Pals ,who it’s said cause 33% of the Total of Earths Pollution, and that in itself is a Lie ,as it’s much very much closer to 40% with another 600 Super Coal Fired Power Stations under construction. Does that Idiot on the TV think as Boris does that the Chinese are going to wait 3 Months for the Wind to get up before their 24 Hour a Day 7 Days a Week 365 Days a Year Factories are going to start running.
As for Pork Belly saying that they’ve been writing letters for 30 Years. In the 70s they were on about an Ice Age . What we should First and Foremost want to find out is who pays this Mob .
Ad bet my Grannies Pension Book and say that it is the same Mob who Pay
Black Lives Matter.