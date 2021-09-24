Pope Francis Operates Like A Political Leader – As Agreed Pre-Conclave 2013… Surprised Anyone?

Pope Francis has just clarified the contours of the future text that must define the place and role of the Roman Curia, one of the great reforms of the current successor of Peter, who also returns to certain circumstances surrounding the pre-conclave of 2013.

The Praedicate Evangelium Constitution

This is the first time that the Pope evokes, in such a precise way, the future apostolic constitution on the reform of the Church which should be promulgated at the end of 2021.

Three passages of the interview granted by the Roman pontiff to the Spanish radio Cope, on September 1, 2021, are devoted to the future document that will eventually replace the Pastor Bonus constitution, signed by Pope John Paul II, on June 28, 1988.

The Pope confirms the name of the future document: “With regard to the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium,which is being elaborated, we are at the last stage, which for me is that of rereading; I have to read it again, word for word, before I put my signature on it,” he reveals.

During the interview, the Argentine pontiff assures that the future text “will not present anything new compared to what we have seen so far”.

“At most some details,” adds the successor of Peter, “some changes concerning the merger of dicasteries, or the creation of two or three additional dicasteries: for example, Education will join Culture; Propaganda fide will join the New Evangelization.”

The pre-conclave revealed

Even more interesting, the explicit confirmation that the current reform of the Church is part of an agenda programmed and decided before the 2013 election, by a number of cardinals: “the reform is what the cardinals wanted, from the conclave of March 2013”, insists Francis.

“I have not invented anything,” adds the Pope, “my action since the beginning of the pontificate is to realize what we cardinals had asked in the pre-conclave meetings for the future pope: ‘the next pope will have to do this, this and that.’

“And that’s what I started to implement. I think there are still various things to do, but there is no invention on my part: I obey what was decided at the time. »

The pope argues that some voters, who had sided with the reformers, would not have taken full measure of the consequences of their commitment: “perhaps some did not realize the scope of what they said, or did not imagine the consequences, as it is true that some themes are disturbing.

“But there is no originality on my side in the plan implemented,” said the pontiff, who said that the reformism that is taking shape “sums up what we cardinals said at the time.” If it were necessary to define the line that presided over his election, the Supreme Pontiff summarizes it with the exhortation Evangelii Gaudium,which “takes up what had been expressed by the cardinals”.

Thus, the fact of making the pastoral dimension prevail over the rest, and of returning the doctrine to the oblivion of the magisterium, seems to be at the heart of the program that sealed the result of the 2013 election, by the very admission of the current Roman pontiff.

A kind of capitulation

The word “capitulation” can refer to a “convention regulating certain privileges and duties, negotiated after discussion or confrontation”. He is particularly concerned about the conditions that the electors, during the vacancy of the Empire, proposed to the one who is to be elected Emperor, and that he had to sign before his election.

The term was used for the election of popes. In this sense, capitulation is an act written by the college of cardinals during a conclave. Generally, the text was prepared before the first round of voting and all cardinals had to swear to respect the text in the event of an election.

Between the fourteenth and seventeenth centuries, the history of the Church reports about fifteen capitulations that had various outcomes.

In the light of this known historical phenomenon, it is nevertheless surprising to read the Pope’s conclusion: “one thing remains clear: the reform will implement nothing other than what the cardinals had previously decided, what we asked for in the pre-conclave, and which is now being realized and seen in the open.”

It is one thing for the cardinals to discuss the future of the Church before a conclave. But for some cardinals to make a decision that will bind the future pope who will do nothing but implement the plan that his voters have decided is quite another.

In this way, we enter into the logic of the party: a man is elected on the program that gathers the most votes, a program that he must then accomplish. It is no longer a question of the Holy Church, but of a purely human organization, obtent to the divine mission that should animate it.

Let us end with a question: what was still included in this “program” decided during the pre-conclave? Click here to read Francis’ disturbing revelations about the 2013 pre-conclave at source.

Editor writes:

This turns the Church into a political party – nothing more, nothing less.

Doesn’t seem to be consistent with Christ’s words to Peter: “And I will give to thee the keys of the Kingdom of Heaven…” (Matthew 16:19)

Does it?