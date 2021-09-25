Are YOU a Moral Coward? Test Yourself…

Ezra Levant of Rebel News writes…

The above is a famous photo of a [war-time] dissident, August Landmesser, who was photographed refusing to perform the Nazi salute: “…We all like to think we’re courageous and principled, and that we would have been that man; it’s one thing to think of that when you’re surfing the Internet and you think about it for a few minutes, and then move on…”

Editor writes…

But would we… would you? How far are you prepared to go to conform to the ongoing Covid rules and regulations? For how long will you tolerate the removal of your freedom? Click here to watch Ezra’s video clip – I’d say, the most powerful video I’ve ever seen – and then admit that, more likely than not, you are a coward, a follower; you’re no leader. You’re never going to be an August Landmesser – more likely you would behave as the cowards in the various situations reported in the film. And here’s the thing: more likely than not, you don’t want to be an August Landmesser, you don’t want to stand out from the crowd.

Yet, as Catholics we are expected to call on the grace of our Confirmation to defend the Faith, including the removal of our God-given freedom, when it is under attack. Our freedom is under attack right now so why not resolve to join the minority of courageous and principled people who will no longer give to Caesar the things that are God’s?

