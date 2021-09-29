Happy Feast of St Michael Archangel!

Today’s Feast is celebrating St Michael as Defender of the Church. Since the Church is under severe diabolical attack at this time, we might ask for the saint’s powerful intercession.

The prayer, chanted in the video above, is prayed at the end of every Low Mass…

Holy Michael, Archangel,

Defend us in the day of battle;

Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host,

By the power of God, cast down into Hell,

Satan, and all wicked spirits,

who wander through the world, for the ruin of souls.

Amen.

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite prayers, hymns and stories.

Reflect…

Thoughtful men, with hearts craving the truth, have come to seek in the Catholic Church the road which leads with surety to eternal life. They have understood that they could not cleave to Jesus Christ as the Head of the Church if they did not belong to the Body of Jesus Christ which is the Church. Nor could they ever hope to possess in all its purity the faith of Jesus Christ if they were to reject its legitimate teaching authority entrusted to Peter and his successors. Pope Leo XIII

