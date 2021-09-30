Are Our Politicians Addicted To Controlling Us?editor
Below, some comments on the above conversation from the YouTube platform…
- Of course they are addicted to scaring us. Scared people do what they are told.
- It’s sad to see how pathetic the majority of people are.
- Most people cannot think for themselves. They want to be told what to think and how to act. They refuse to think critically about anything. Dumbing down of nations has been a success.
- Imagine not letting yourself be scared by a bunch of parliamentary goons.
If you have favourite in the above list, share it with the rest of us! My favourite? #1,2,3 & 4 😀
And if you wish to add your own thoughts arising from the conversation, feel free; my “additional thought”, arises out of comment #4, in fact, and it is this: “Imagine the Catholic hierarchy not allowing themselves to be scared by a bunch of parliamentary goons – who knows, the clergy may have set the heather on fire, supernaturally speaking…”
