Are Our Politicians Addicted To Controlling Us?

30Sep

Are Our Politicians Addicted To Controlling Us?

Pope Francis, Politicians, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Broadcasting Media, SSPX, Scottish Government, England, Bishops, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Hierarchy, Priesthood, Politics, Socialism, USA, Social Media, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International , , , , , 0 Comments

Below, some comments on the above conversation from the YouTube platform…

  1. Of course they are addicted to scaring us. Scared people do what they are told.
  2. It’s sad to see how pathetic the majority of people are.
  3. Most people cannot think for themselves. They want to be told what to think and how to act. They refuse to think critically about anything. Dumbing down of nations has been a success.
  4. Imagine not letting yourself be scared by a bunch of parliamentary goons.

If you have favourite in the above list, share it with the rest of us!  My favourite?  #1,2,3 & 4 😀

And if you wish to add your own thoughts arising from the conversation, feel free;  my “additional thought”, arises out of comment #4, in fact, and it is this:  “Imagine the Catholic hierarchy not allowing themselves to be scared by a bunch of parliamentary goons – who knows, the clergy may have set the heather on fire, supernaturally speaking…”  

Join the discussion

Related Posts

17Mar

17/3 St Patrick’s Day: Pray for Ireland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=jJbbkai2rak Comment:  As always with devotional threads, feel free to post your favourite... read more

03Sep

Piers Morgan: Star of Covid-19 Biased, Brain-Dead, Bullying Media Coverage …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elf6h_K4JH0 Comment:  Piers Morgan is insufferable at the best of times, but his... read more

11Mar

Coronavirus – Political? Really? OR…Conspiracy Theorists Out in Force?

Christopher Ferrara, Fatima Center, writes... It should have been no surprise to... read more

04Oct

Youth Synod: Pope Trashes Tradition

Vatican City, Oct 3, 2018 / 04:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope... read more

01Apr

Pope Francis Positive Towards SSPX

In an interview with Regina Einig for the German Catholic newspaper... read more

18Jun

US Bishops Drafting Teaching Document on Eucharist – But What’s the Point?

STOP PRESS:    Catholic News Agency reports that today, 18 June, The... read more

19May

Should Prince Harry Return To UK Before He Makes Any More Enemies In USA?

https://youtu.be/JaINwgUWt1o Comment:  As one of the commentators in the above video clip says,... read more

09Oct

Freemasonic Encyclical: Fratelli tutti… Tutti Frutti… Where’s The Catholic Bit?

Blogger, Athanasius writes... I spent several hours reading the Encyclical of Pope... read more

31Oct

Join the Catholic Conversation (2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er6x8scm0AQ&t=6s Part of the Catholic Truth series, Thinking Through Catholic Truth –... read more

13Jan

Death of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, Glasgow Announced Today – R.I.P…

Announcement from the Archdiocese of Glasgow It is with the greatest sorrow... read more

%d bloggers like this: