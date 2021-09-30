Francis-Inspired Inter-Faith Development “Sinister” – Catholic Truth Blogger…editor
Blogger Westminster Fly alerted me to the latest madness from the world of “tolerance” and “mutual respect” – no more just good friends, we have to co-habit, and so allow me to introduce you to Abrahamic Family House. The blurb on the website reads…
The Abrahamic Family House will be a beacon of mutual understanding, harmonious coexistence, and peace among people of faith and goodwill. It consists of a mosque, church, synagogue, and educational center to be built on Saadiyat Island, the cultural heart of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Through its design, it captures the values shared between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, and serves as a powerful platform for inspiring and nurturing understanding and acceptance between people of goodwill. The vision for the Abrahamic Family House originated after the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb in February 2019. This landmark will be a place for learning, dialogue, and worship – open to all and a true reflection of the UAE’s belief in tolerance and hospitality. Within each of the houses of worship, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about religious services, listen to holy scripture, and experience sacred rituals. A fourth space—not affiliated with any specific religion—will be an educational center where all people can come together as a single community devoted to mutual understanding and peace. The Abrahamic Family House will host a variety of programming and events—from daily religious services to international summits. Currently under construction, the project’s anticipated completion date is in 2022 and will be one of several undertakings the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity will advise upon.
Our Story: His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, issue and sign the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is jointly bestowed on His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb.
Is “Westminster Fly” right to interpret this development as “sinister”? Click here to read more if you’re unsure, and perhaps ask yourself how this project squares with the prohibitions put on such enterprises by previous pontiffs. Is this an example of the “development of doctrine” (in Newman’s terms) or an about-turn of monumental proportions – a break with Christian Tradition?
Could you name a pope who put any prohibition of “such enterprises”? All the popes in living memory encouraged inter-faith communications and activities, as far as I’m aware. In fact I thought one of the complaints on here was that Pope JP II (a canonised saint, no less) was actually the leader in starting the Assisi meetings, bringing all religious leaders together. Before Vatican II, there weren’t any inter-faith activities, as far as I know, so how could any of the earlier popes “prohibit” them? What harm can it do to promote peace in this way?
Pope Pius XI in Mortalium Animos:-
“8. This being so, it is clear that the Apostolic See cannot on any terms take part in their assemblies, nor is it anyway lawful for Catholics either to support or to work for such enterprises; for if they do so they will be giving countenance to a false Christianity, quite alien to the one Church of Christ. Shall We suffer, what would indeed be iniquitous, the truth, and a truth divinely revealed, to be made a subject for compromise? For here there is question of defending revealed truth. Jesus Christ sent His Apostles into the whole world in order that they might permeate all nations with the Gospel faith, and, lest they should err, He willed beforehand that they should be taught by the Holy Ghost:[15] has then this doctrine of the Apostles completely vanished away, or sometimes been obscured, in the Church, whose ruler and defense is God Himself? If our Redeemer plainly said that His Gospel was to continue not only during the times of the Apostles, but also till future ages, is it possible that the object of faith should in the process of time become so obscure and uncertain, that it would be necessary to-day to tolerate opinions which are even incompatible one with another? If this were true, we should have to confess that the coming of the Holy Ghost on the Apostles, and the perpetual indwelling of the same Spirit in the Church, and the very preaching of Jesus Christ, have several centuries ago, lost all their efficacy and use, to affirm which would be blasphemy. But the Only-begotten Son of God, when He commanded His representatives to teach all nations, obliged all men to give credence to whatever was made known to them by “witnesses preordained by God,”[16] and also confirmed His command with this sanction: “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be condemned.”[17] These two commands of Christ, which must be fulfilled, the one, namely, to teach, and the other to believe, cannot even be understood, unless the Church proposes a complete and easily understood teaching, and is immune when it thus teaches from all danger of erring. In this matter, those also turn aside from the right path, who think that the deposit of truth such laborious trouble, and with such lengthy study and discussion, that a man’s life would hardly suffice to find and take possession of it; as if the most merciful God had spoken through the prophets and His Only-begotten Son merely in order that a few, and those stricken in years, should learn what He had revealed through them, and not that He might inculcate a doctrine of faith and morals, by which man should be guided through the whole course of his moral life.”
Also a relevant passage from Mortalium Animos:-
2. A similar object is aimed at by some, in those matters which concern the New Law promulgated by Christ our Lord. For since they hold it for certain that men destitute of all religious sense are very rarely to be found, they seem to have founded on that belief a hope that the nations, although they differ among themselves in certain religious matters, will without much difficulty come to agree as brethren in professing certain doctrines, which form as it were a common basis of the spiritual life. For which reason conventions, meetings and addresses are frequently arranged by these persons, at which a large number of listeners are present, and at which all without distinction are invited to join in the discussion, both infidels of every kind, and Christians, even those who have unhappily fallen away from Christ or who with obstinacy and pertinacity deny His divine nature and mission. Certainly such attempts can nowise be approved by Catholics, founded as they are on that false opinion which considers all religions to be more or less good and praiseworthy, since they all in different ways manifest and signify that sense which is inborn in us all, and by which we are led to God and to the obedient acknowledgment of His rule. Not only are those who hold this opinion in error and deceived, but also in distorting the idea of true religion they reject it, and little by little. turn aside to naturalism and atheism, as it is called; from which it clearly follows that one who supports those who hold these theories and attempt to realize them, is altogether abandoning the divinely revealed religion.
Westminster Fly,
I was wracking my brains trying to remember the name of the encyclical which you’ve just quoted! Thank you for that. What the Pope says there about, in actuality, “abandoning the divinely revealed religion” by getting involved in such inter-religious events is very clear. It’s terrible to see Pope Francis abandoning that teaching, which is the only one that makes sense. If all religions do the same job, saving souls, we can pick the one we like best, the one that makes life easiest! That’s what I’d do, for sure, LOL!
Josephine
And note it is on the official Vatican website, not some obscure website. Surely if it bore no relevance, they wouldn’t put it on there?
It seems this Abrahamic House concept is developing. There is an organisation: http://www.abrahamichouse.org The website homepage is currently under maintenance, but if you click the links at the top of the page you can still find out quite a bit about it.
Westminster Fly,
That really is sinister, and that’s the way things go these days. Something bad spreads like wildfire. That’s how we know it’s demonic, IMHO.
ED al add my Wee Bit about the Loving Muslims——The End .
As far as am concerned when ever Horror Bergoglio now does anything concerning Catholicism to me Matters not a Jot . Michael Matt was correct in His last Video Bergoglio is Evil ,he hates Latin it seems in the same way as Satan. Bergoglios latest Anti Latin Story was this . A Priest so called asked His Bishop if He could learn Latin ( I actually find that a Lie ) Anyhow Bergoglio said the Bishops response to the Priest was this . ” You have lots of Spanish in Your Parish. Why not learn Spanish so as you can Preach to them in their own Language. You also have lots of Vietnamese in your Parish why not learn their Language . So as you can Preach to them in their Own Language. Then when you have done that You can learn Latin ” . BTW when Bergoglio was telling this ( Lie ) he was Hee Hawing and laughing like one of The Chuckle Brothers.
Again sorry for going off Topic but We know even the name of this Moslem Venture ( and it is a Moslem Venture ) is way out . Moslems are Certainly Not ,too my Knowledge Descendants of Abraham. And Moslems never Have nor never will Integrate with any other people ,unless their is Either Gain or Profit towards them and them only. When we seen the Photos of Bergoglio Kissing Moslems Feet that says it all . Never in a 1000 Years will that happen the other way round .
Bernie says what Harm will it do . I take it Bernie that The Taliban are all in Favour of this Peaceful Venture. Or am I just being Obtuse.
Faith of our Fathers,
Muslims have a strong connection with Abraham because they believe they are descended from his son Ishmael, who was born of the servant Hagar. The Jews are descended from Abraham’s son born of his wife Sara.
Before you think I’m a genius I looked up Wiki, LOL!
Nothing, but nothing, this pope does surprises me any more. I wouldn’t be surprised if he turned up at the mosque or synagogue (especially the mosque, since the synagogue has a connection to Our Lord!) and joined in their services.
I read somewhere that he is really ill although it’s not being made public, so I can only pray that he puts thing right with God and recants his many errors before he goes to the judgment seat.