Francis-Inspired Inter-Faith Development “Sinister” – Catholic Truth Blogger…

Editor writes…

Blogger Westminster Fly alerted me to the latest madness from the world of “tolerance” and “mutual respect” – no more just good friends, we have to co-habit, and so allow me to introduce you to Abrahamic Family House. The blurb on the website reads…

The Abrahamic Family House will be a beacon of mutual understanding, harmonious coexistence, and peace among people of faith and goodwill. It consists of a mosque, church, synagogue, and educational center to be built on Saadiyat Island, the cultural heart of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Through its design, it captures the values shared between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, and serves as a powerful platform for inspiring and nurturing understanding and acceptance between people of goodwill. The vision for the Abrahamic Family House originated after the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb in February 2019. This landmark will be a place for learning, dialogue, and worship – open to all and a true reflection of the UAE’s belief in tolerance and hospitality. Within each of the houses of worship, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about religious services, listen to holy scripture, and experience sacred rituals. A fourth space—not affiliated with any specific religion—will be an educational center where all people can come together as a single community devoted to mutual understanding and peace. The Abrahamic Family House will host a variety of programming and events—from daily religious services to international summits. Currently under construction, the project’s anticipated completion date is in 2022 and will be one of several undertakings the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity will advise upon.

Our Story: His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, issue and sign the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is jointly bestowed on His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Editor asks…

Is “Westminster Fly” right to interpret this development as “sinister”? Click here to read more if you’re unsure, and perhaps ask yourself how this project squares with the prohibitions put on such enterprises by previous pontiffs. Is this an example of the “development of doctrine” (in Newman’s terms) or an about-turn of monumental proportions – a break with Christian Tradition?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



