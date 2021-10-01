Fr Altman: Monsters in Mitres, & Millstones…editor
Is there a “Fr Altman” anywhere in the UK? Even one priest who will speak out in protest against unfaithful bishops here – the “Monsters in Mitres”?
Catholic Truth will provide a platform if you choose to take the lead. Let’s hear from you – sooner rather than later, please and thank you…
Fr. Altman sure knows how to coin an appropriate phrase, for “Monsters in Mitres” is precisely what a great many of the hierarchy are. How we could be doing with a priest like Fr. Altman running the SSPX in the UK, preferably based in Glasgow. This is a priest who is on fire with zeal for the Church and for souls and he doesn’t hide his outrage at the clerical diplomats, who are really wolves in sheep’s clothing. I doubt there will be many like Fr. Altman left in the world, although I note cautiously that the ones who are beginning to speak out forcefully now are modern priests and bishops who are returning to the Traditional faith. I can think of two off the top of my head in Glasgow whose holy zeal leaves many longtime Traditional priests in the shade.
Athanasius,
I totally agree that we need more priests like Fr Altman. “Monsters in Mitres” is a fantastic sound-bite and I hope it catches on because it is, as you say, an appropriate phrase for these faithless bishops who are working for the other side, they are not Godly men, by any stretch of the imagination.
You are lucky to have two priests in Glasgow with “holy zeal” – other parts of the country, especially Galloway, are spiritual deserts.
Fidelis,
I agree with you agreeing with Athanasius! We definitely need fewer “monsters in mitres” and that will only come about when we have more “Father Altmans” so to speak. As for the soundbite catching on – it’s already caught on with me and with moi! Big time! The Loch Ness Monster is no more – replaced by “monsters in mitres”!
Athanasius,
I could not agree more. We definitely lack priests of the kind of zeal and fighting spirit displayed by Father Altman in the above clip. Sadly, though, I can’t see any Scots priests joining the Coalition for Cancelled Priests any time soon. “Thus far and no further will I go” seems to be the motto.
Still, one lives and one hopes… And one speaks very posh English for a Scot 😀
Editor
I think any Scots priest who had an inclination to join the coalition for cancelled priests would think twice about making the leap, because they would be immediately cancelled by their apostate bishops and have their parishes taken from them. Mind you, with this new anti-TLM document of Francis now in circulation it seems reasonable to suppose that many of them will soon lose their parishes anyway.
My real problem right now is with the so-called Traditional priests – so silent and so accommodating in the present evil climate. I expected a lot more from them.
Athanasius,
I wonder why the traditional priests are not challenging what is going on and are even advocating the vaccine! I heard a friend saying recently that her traditional priest told her we have a duty to protect others! I couldn’t believe my ears. Where does this “protection” end? Why are they behaving and speaking like this? For those of us who don’t attend traditional churches (just “traditional leaning”) do your priests ever speak about the whole weaponizing of this virus, do they see it as Fatima unfolding?
Athanasius,
I, for one, can’t think of a more appropriate label for our bishops than “monsters in mitres”. That’s a classic.
I’ve read on other threads that the SSPX are none too zealous and that’s a shock. There must be something askew in their seminary training (you can always rely on me to state the bleedin obvious, LOL!)
I thoroughly enjoyed that talk by Fr Altman. He is a character, and a very good speaker.
It was quite a surprise to know that Mel Gibson was in the audience and interesting to see how tactfully Father got round the problem of seeming to condone his public sin, by focusing on his film, The Passion of the Christ, and quoting Gibson as admitting himself that he’s a sinner. That was refreshing. These days, you just expect the bowing and scraping to a famous figure, claiming it would be uncharitable to draw attention to the sin. Well, Father got round that nicely, IMHO.
“Monsters in Mitres” is exactly right. That’s what the majority of today’s bishops are and they will definitely get the millstones if they don’t repent.
Lily,
Yes, that was a clever way of acknowledging the presence of Mel Gibson without appearing to condone his (sadly) publicly sinful lifestyle.
And again – yes: I presume there will be no shortage of millstones available for these monsters in mitres when the time comes. Tragic. Classic examples of what might have been…
Lily,
Fr Altman is a very good speaker and he has a sense of humour, which adds to the enjoyment. I’m not so sure I agree about Mel Gibson, though – I think it would have been better not to mention him publicly, since his adultery is so notorious. Apart from that, it was a great talk.
I meant to mention that today is the Feast of the Holy Guardian Angels and I hope we all have a devotion to our individual angel. It would be good to pray to Fr Altman’s Guardian Angel for him, and so his bishop’s Guardian Angel, as well, to open his eyes to the damage he’s doing. Happy Feast everyone!
Thank you, Fidelis, for that reminder of today’s Feast. It was remiss of me not to mention it in the introduction. By way of reparation, I’m now posting the lovely hymn to the Guardian Angels.
A very happy Feast Day everyone!
editor,
I love that hymn and it’s ages since I’ve heard it so thanks for posting. It’s beautiful, so touching and brings back memories of childhood.
Editor,
I loved that hymn as a child and it’s years since I heard it so I’m glad you posted it today – thanks.
Fidelis
Our great leader (Red Nicola) would tell us that we have no need for guardian angels while the SNP control our affairs. I have no doubt that would be suggested to her by her fallen angel!
Athanasius,
LOL! That’s so true!
I’m a great fan of Fr. Altman and try to listen to his sermons whilst I prepare dinner. He’s holy, zealous and oh so funny. Relegating faithless monsters in mitres to the bowels of Hell, if they don’t repent, always reminds me of Dante’s Inferno where he places them upside down in pillars, pillars of the Church……..
I was utterly shocked at the stance taken by the SSPX priests over the “vaccine”. I don’t understand why, I really don’t. Has anyone heard an explanation for this stance?
As for Mel Gibson, I didn’t know about his adultery. I unsterstood him to be a Catholic father of 7 children.
I think there’s a difference between the US bishops and our lot. The US has some excellent ones and some downright public sinners such as Wuerl and Cupich. Bad men with no consciences or moral compasses. I don’t think we have any excellent ones but neither do we have bad men, unless you count Cardinal O’Brien, R.I.P. Ours are simply weak men of straw for the most part.
Crofterlady,
“The US has some excellent [bishops] and some downright public sinners such as Wuerl and Cupich. Bad men with no consciences or moral compasses. I don’t think we have any excellent ones but neither do we have bad men, unless you count Cardinal O’Brien, R.I.P. Ours are simply weak men of straw for the most part.”
You reckon? Don’t speak too soon…