The Truth About Australia’s Corrupt Police

(1) As an Australian living through this in Queensland this is educational even for me. I know a lot of what she’s saying already but I had never tied it all together.
(2) People across the world need to know that because politicians in Australia have been allowed to reduce civil liberties to basically zero it has resulted in what is essentially a police state.
(3) If the Australian people don’t win this fight, it will be the same around the rest of the world within months. The world needs to back the Australian people to save your own freedoms.
It is surely self-evident that if power-hungry politicians and law enforcement can get away with controlling others, they won’t pass up the opportunity – for our own good of course… Anyone who thinks that the UK (especially Scotland) couldn’t become a permanent police state hasn’t been paying attention this past (almost) couple of years. How to stop this march towards totalitarian governance? I repeat: do not co-operate – refuse to obey. Our freedoms come from God, not from any Government. Yet, not a whimper from the Australian hierarchy. Scandalous. But wait… the Australian clergy will be busy writing up bidding prayers and homilies about China’s oppression of the Uyghurs (and other injustices) so it’s not as if they don’t care. Still, it’s hard to watch the Australian people being brutalised by their police, locked in their homes and permitted very little freedom of movement without a murmur of concern, let alone protest, from churchmen. Shame on them.
I have family in Australia and I’ve asked them about this and guesss what they say? “Oh, it’s just a group of right wing thugs whose unions don’t even support them”. Their mainstream media must be as corrupt as ours!
Crofterlady,
Your family in Australia is obviously taking their information from the mainstream news outlets. When preparing this thread I saw a clip showing the biased reporting of the Melbourne protests. All lies. You need to send them the link to this thread – same goes for the other blogger (?Laura) who said more or less the same thing on another thread. We’re having a hard enough time waking up the people in this part of the world, but if we have contacts down under, I think we have a duty to alert them to the fact that they are being fooled.
Maybe quote Mark Twain when you write to them – “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled”. That’s what we are witnessing – people are being brainwashed to believe the propaganda. Tragic. Mark Twain his the nail on the head, or, put another way…
Game, set and match!
Scotland is a police state*. The government, a coalition of the SNP and the Greens, now has an overall majority at Holyrood. The opposition is incoherent and split. The government can do anything it likes, and is using its power.
We are now required to have “Covid passports” that prove that we have been vaccinated with an untested drug that changes our DNA and was derived from ground up babies.
We have never been required to prove that we have been vaccinated against influenza, measles, TB, polio, rubella or beri-beri.
This is not about public health and probably never has been. Note that the police, the prosecution service, and the justiciary are under the control of this government as is every aspect of national civil administration.
* “A police state describes a state where its government institutions exercise an extreme level of control over civil society and liberties. There is typically little or no distinction between the law and the exercise of political power by the executive…”
Antoine,
I agree – we are definitely living in a police state in Scotland but I asked if this state of tyranny could become “permanent”, to see if anyone is of the opinion that it is yet possible to overthrow this totalitarian power grab.
Yes? No?