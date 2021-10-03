Glasgow Archdiocese: “A Prayer For Our Earth: For The Success of COP26″… Gimme a BREAK!editor
Live-streamed today, some hours ago… This nonsense really begins at around 10.50…
It’s laughable to think that Glasgow is hosting an environmental conference, given that “The streets are filthy, litter is everywhere, chewing gum and vomit is omnipresent, the roads are potholed and the pavements are a patchwork quilt of trip hazards and disrepair. Obviously, the pandemic has been a huge factor with half-empty streets and boarded-up buildings, but the whole place reeks of we don’t give a damn any more…”
I’m posting this video prayer-fest although I’ve not had time to watch it through, because both the fact of a prayer service for this purpose coupled with the fact of the disgraceful state of the city, is a microcosm of the state of the Church itself, right now – and not just in the Archdiocese of Glasgow, but that, too…
Take a look at the congregation in St Peter’s Partick. They strike me as true believers – but not in Catholicism, from what I’ve seen at the time of posting this thread. They are climate enthusiasts, but I’m not witnessing any reverence for the Real Presence, not in those introductory minutes – are you?
Comments (2)
I listened to that, God Help Us B.S. Halfway through, and that’s My Penance for the Week. One thing always bothers me with this Environmental Mob and it’s WHY is China never mentioned, I mean they cause 40% of the Heat into the Atmosphere ( well they Did ) before God Decided to Erupt a Volcano in the Canary Islands. Anyhow as soon as Bergoglios Tooty Fruty is mentioned sorry ,but that’s more than enough for me to watch anymore.
What is it that these people do not get ,Prayers for World Peace , certainly Yes . Prayers for the Earth. I actually believe that that is Blasphemous as it’s Gods Earth . He created it He’s in Charge. Certainly not Bergoglio and His Pansie Lavender Mafia Mob .
Also why is it that this resembled a Protestant Gathering.
One thing is for sure a Few More Windmills in Scotland as far as Pollution is concerned is certainly Well you know what against the Wind .
Also it seems that The Globalists have done a great Job with Our Kids by Teaching them to Fear something that Britain certainly has no power over . I wonder how many of them attending Prayers for the Earth will Turn down their Thermostats in their well Heated Homes tonight.
Certainly Bergoglio nor his Bishops and Lavender Mafia Mob won’t. That’s for certain.
ED is their a Link to any of this to Protest against the Chinese who at the Moment Have in process the Building of 600 Super Coal Fired Power Stations.
Or again is that a Stupid Remark.
FOOF,
Not a stupid remark – I just don’t know the answer.
I’ve just finished watching that highly depressing video. As you rightly note, fear is being embedded in the souls of the youngsters. God help them. If I didn’t know better, my entire mindset would be “what’s the point of even getting up in the morning…” after watching that.
I’d forgotten the catchy “O Lord all the world belongs to You” which I remember from my NO days. If they’d only sung that at the beginning and then gone home, we’d all be happier bunnies 😀