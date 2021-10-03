Glasgow Archdiocese: “A Prayer For Our Earth: For The Success of COP26″… Gimme a BREAK!

Live-streamed today, some hours ago… This nonsense really begins at around 10.50…

It’s laughable to think that Glasgow is hosting an environmental conference, given that “The streets are filthy, litter is everywhere, chewing gum and vomit is omnipresent, the roads are potholed and the pavements are a patchwork quilt of trip hazards and disrepair. Obviously, the pandemic has been a huge factor with half-empty streets and boarded-up buildings, but the whole place reeks of we don’t give a damn any more…”

I’m posting this video prayer-fest although I’ve not had time to watch it through, because both the fact of a prayer service for this purpose coupled with the fact of the disgraceful state of the city, is a microcosm of the state of the Church itself, right now – and not just in the Archdiocese of Glasgow, but that, too…

Take a look at the congregation in St Peter’s Partick. They strike me as true believers – but not in Catholicism, from what I’ve seen at the time of posting this thread. They are climate enthusiasts, but I’m not witnessing any reverence for the Real Presence, not in those introductory minutes – are you?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



