St Francis of Assisi – Evangelizer of Muslims…

To mark the Feast of St Francis of Assisi today , 4 October – from Catholic World Report…

Debunking the Myth of St. Francis as a Modern Ecumenist…

[When he met the Sultan], Francis “skipped over the question about messages from the leaders of the Crusade and got immediately to the point. He was an ambassador of the Lord Jesus Christ and had come for the salvation of the sultan’s soul. Francis expressed his willingness to explain and defend Christianity.” Francis made it clear that he was willing to die for his beliefs.

The truth, then, is that St. Francis’ purpose was to evangelize the Muslims. He was inspired by God to preach the gospel to the sultan. He boldly, bravely, and unapologetically proposed the truths of the Catholic faith to him at great personal risk. He did so with respect – peacefully, humbly, without denigrating or attacking Islam, and with good will. In this sense, he is a good model for interreligious dialogue today. It is vital for Catholics to be able to talk with people of other faiths – to be able to share the gospel truth, to be able to listen respectfully, and to look for common ground.

St. Francis sought peace, yes – but not by means of political negotiations or a legal treaty or by compromising his faith in exchange for coexistence with Islam, but by converting the enemies of the faith to Christianity. He did not dialogue with the sultan with the limited aim of improving mutual understanding; he wanted to save the sultan’s soul by offering him the Good News, or to die a martyr’s death trying. And it was a reasonable expectation that he would be killed for his faith, since a fundamental doctrine of Islam both then and now is that Muslims are obliged to either kill, convert, or totally subject all non-Muslims to Islam. Click here to read entire article…

Editor writes…

By his every word and action, just about, Pope Francis reveals that – more likely than not – he chose the wrong saint as his patron. Not that there’s an ecumenical or inter-faith saint in the calendar, anyway – is there?

A very happy Feast of St Francis of Assisi to one and all! Pray especially for Pope Francis today…

