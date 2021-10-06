USA & The Church of Dr Anthony Fauci… Amen!

It’s quite some time since I’ve laughed so much. Tucker is on top form in the above clip, showing up the duplicitous Doctor Fauci and his media “congregation” for their unthinking worship of the slippery doc. I groaned, though, when I saw the St Anthony candles at the end – please tell me he’s not yet another “devout Catholic”? If there are any real Catholics in America (in addition to our bloggers) please contact us urgently, ‘cos am jes dyin’ to meet y’all… (That’s my best Texas drawl – please praise 😀 )

Hilarious video, so enjoy, but don’t forget to tell us whether or not you think it’s ever right to put medicine and the medical establishment in such a position of power, treating them as Supreme Beings… Or has this whole medical tyranny put you – as it has put me and moi – on red alert?

7 October: Feast of the Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary – click here to comment on this Feast…

