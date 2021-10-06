USA & The Church of Dr Anthony Fauci… Amen!editor
It’s quite some time since I’ve laughed so much. Tucker is on top form in the above clip, showing up the duplicitous Doctor Fauci and his media “congregation” for their unthinking worship of the slippery doc. I groaned, though, when I saw the St Anthony candles at the end – please tell me he’s not yet another “devout Catholic”? If there are any real Catholics in America (in addition to our bloggers) please contact us urgently, ‘cos am jes dyin’ to meet y’all… (That’s my best Texas drawl – please praise 😀 )
Hilarious video, so enjoy, but don’t forget to tell us whether or not you think it’s ever right to put medicine and the medical establishment in such a position of power, treating them as Supreme Beings… Or has this whole medical tyranny put you – as it has put me and moi – on red alert?
Salve, Editor,
As an American of Italian parentage, I wanted to be the first to comment on your posting. I point out my heritage because I want to discuss the point you raise about whether this snake-oil salesman is indeed another “devout Catholic.”
For some reason I cannot fully explain, Americans who trace their roots back to Italy (like pseudo-Dr. Fauci) have gone off the rails over the last several decades. It almost certainly began with the failure of the bishops to teach following Vatican II. Archbishop Lefebvre said that the ecclesia docens — the teaching mission of the Church — had been suspended. And it showed itself in such things as the pushback against humanae vitae; as a teenager in 1967, I remember so vividly all the undermining of the encyclical by priests in our archdiocese of Baltimore. Then came the anti-life Supreme Court decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, both handed down on January 22, 1973. In both these examples, I remember some of my Italian relatives lining up behind the “right of a woman over her body.”
But a new twist was introduced in 1984, when Italian-American Geraldine Ferraro ran for VP on Walter Mondale’s ticket against Reagan, (arguably) the most popular incumbent president since (grimace) FDR. Ms. Ferraro coined the phrase, “personally opposed to abortion but I don’t believe I can force my opinion on others”. She was rapidly followed by then New York governor Mario Cuomo, another Italian-American, who not only refused to “force” his opinion on others — a personal opinion that was supposedly pro-life — but actually promoted abortion during his tenure. (As if we didn’t get enough of the Cuomo’s, his disgusting son Andrew just resigned as governor of New York after credible and scandalous revelations about his lecherous proclivities.)
Meanwhile, Nancy Dallesandro left Little Italy in Baltimore, became Nancy Pelosi, moved to San Francisco, and adopted the Ferraro doctrine. Nearly every Italian-American in politics says and does exactly what Anthony Fauci models — “I can be Catholic and still be pro-choice or support a pro-vaxx mandate.”
Which brings us back to the question of how Italian-Americans became such a resource for, and are so seduced by, the Left. Were they rebelling against strict parents? Did they get tired of being called pejorative names like “WOP: and “Dago” and therefore tried to conform to the so-called “melting pot” (actually a non-tossed salad) called the United States? I have given you my observations, but I have no real answers as to why so many of my “paesani” (countrymen) have gone over to the left side of the political and moral spectrum.