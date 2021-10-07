Covid Vaccine = 11th Commandment?

Covid Vaccine = 11th Commandment?

As well as the above interesting conversation on the use of religious terminology to persuade Catholics to accept the injection, there are a couple of challenges to the position of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) on the subject, which have been brought to my attention today.  The SSPX position shocked many who attend the Society Masses so to read  a lengthy corrective letter from a  concerned Catholic doctor visit the Gloria TV site here and click the next link to read an outspoken piece at Lifesitenews where a Former French SSPX superior calls on Catholics to reject ‘criminal’ COVID jabs in ‘courageous refusal’

As pointed out in the above video, the majority of people who become ill with the Covid-19 virus, recover fully.
Deo gratias.

Is it likely, then, that God would want everyone to be vaccinated?  Of course not.

Why, then, do the Pope, bishops and priests – and religiously illiterate laity – treat this whole vaccine issue as if it’s the 11th Commandment?

  • graeme taylor Reply

    The Doctors letter shines light on this darkness that we are all enduring. May Almighty God bless him with the grace of perseverance.

    October 7, 2021 at 10:05 pm

