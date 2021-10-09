Traditionis Custodes: Did Pope Francis LIE?

Persistent rumours say that the 2020 survey regarding the bishops’ experience with Summorum Pontificum yielded the opposite result than what Francis is claiming in Traditionis Custodes (TC).

Francis is keeping the results secret. However, Diane Montagna received access to a report on the questionnaire. At a RemnantNewspaper.com conference (Catholic Identity Conference), she stated that the results were largely POSITIVE, and that the bishops of the world asked Francis to keep Summorum Pontificum in full force. Click here to read Diana Montagna’s article.

A German acquaintance confirmed to Peter Kwasniewski that the outcome of the questionnaire was contrary to what Francis claims in TC. This person referred to Monsignore Gänswein who told him that he had seen the report, “Gänswein was profoundly worried that the pope could lie. I was less surprised,” the acquaintance wrote Kwasniewski. Source

Editor writes,

It’s puzzling that Monsignor Gänswein would seem to surprised that Francis could lie, in view of the fact that Archbishop Viganò has already – very publicly – accused him of lying over the former Cardinal McCarrick scandal. Click here to catch up with one of many reports on that subject. If, then, this is another example of Francis lying, it is yet more evidence (if more were needed) that he absolutely hates the traditional Catholic Faith and liturgy, with morals, as we know, close on their heels. Pray for him because, unrepentant, he faces an horrendous eternal future.

