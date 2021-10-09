Urgent! Please Pray for Wendy Walker…editor
I have just received the following message from Pat McKay, one of our readers in England, also a faithful pro-life activist…
Just wondered if you’d heard – our dear friend and pro-life stalwart was taken to hospital last Monday, suffering from a stroke.
Pat attaches a photo (left) writing:
She is pictured with her hero, Fr Paul Marx (R.I.P. ✝) This was taken in London, early 90s (Wendy won’t mind me telling you she’s lost a lot of weight since then 😊)
Although Wendy is not a Catholic, you’d be hard-pressed to believe that, a lot of the time. Wendy speaks about “Our Blessed Lady” and asks for prayers, praises sound pro-life priests and so on – she is a gem, so please pray hard for her at this time. We’d like a miracle, restoring her to full health.
It was thanks to Wendy’s gentle pressure that we launched the permanent pro-life thread on this blog some years ago now. As we all know, she has been dedicated in posting news there, always urging us all to attend rallies and write to MPs and others with influence and authority to help save unborn babies from death through procured abortion. It’s something of an understatement to say that she’s a “pro-life activist”.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, intercede for Wendy – please!
Comments (10)
I should have added that, we seek a miracle to restore Wendy to full health and to spiritual safety. Please pray hard for her at this time, that she is brought to the grace of the Faith before God calls her (she knows that I pray this for her anyway, illness or no illness!)
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Wendy.
I’m very sad to hear of Wendy’s stroke and hospitalisation. I’m always impressed with her devotion to babies in the womb. I will definitely add her to my prayers for the sick list.
That’s very worrying news – strokes are serious. I will definitely be praying for Wendy’s recovery. She’s a real stalwart and we need all the “key workers” we can get in the pro-life movement these days. Just seeing her avatar of a baby on the sidebar always reminded me of the need to pray for the protection of the unborn.
I am asking Our Lady of Lourdes to obtain the grace of recovery for Wendy.
Count me in – I’ll be praying for Wendy and hope to hear that she is better very soon. As well as praying to Our Lady of Lourdes, and I’ll light a candle for Wendy at Our Lady’s altar after Mass tomorrow, I’ll put in a word with St. Wolfgang who is the patron saint of stroke victims, and paralyzed people.
When I am praying the Rosary, I will include Wendy and ask Our Lady for the grace of a recovery for Wendy.
Me, too, I’m putting Wendy into my rosary today.
I hope she makes a full recovery very soon.
I’m sorry to hear this bad news. I will keep Wendy in my prayers and hope to hear good news soon.
We will keep her intention at Mass this morning, praying that she recovers fully.
I’ll remember Wendy at Mass tomorrow and in my prayers today. I sincerely hope and pray that she recovers from this.
Thanks folks, for your promises of prayers. When I receive an update on Wendy’s condition and, hopefully, progress, l’ll post it here.
For now, I’m posting the Lourdes hymn – it’s an easy (almost!) “pray to go” which some may find helpful. It’s a version with ALL the verses, and that includes the mention of England as Mary’s Dowry, although it takes a while to get to the verse imploring assistance for the “poor sick and afflicted”! Don’t miss the glorious finale, though – beautiful. Here then, is the prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes, set to music, for Wendy…