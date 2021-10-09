Urgent! Please Pray for Wendy Walker…

I have just received the following message from Pat McKay, one of our readers in England, also a faithful pro-life activist…

Just wondered if you’d heard – our dear friend and pro-life stalwart was taken to hospital last Monday, suffering from a stroke.

Pat attaches a photo (left) writing:

She is pictured with her hero, Fr Paul Marx (R.I.P. ✝) This was taken in London, early 90s (Wendy won’t mind me telling you she’s lost a lot of weight since then 😊)

Although Wendy is not a Catholic, you’d be hard-pressed to believe that, a lot of the time. Wendy speaks about “Our Blessed Lady” and asks for prayers, praises sound pro-life priests and so on – she is a gem, so please pray hard for her at this time. We’d like a miracle, restoring her to full health.

It was thanks to Wendy’s gentle pressure that we launched the permanent pro-life thread on this blog some years ago now. As we all know, she has been dedicated in posting news there, always urging us all to attend rallies and write to MPs and others with influence and authority to help save unborn babies from death through procured abortion. It’s something of an understatement to say that she’s a “pro-life activist”.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, intercede for Wendy – please!

