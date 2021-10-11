Breaking News: There ARE Good Priests!

11Oct

Breaking News: There ARE Good Priests!

This question runs through Dennis’s mind regularly: What kind of person would risk their lives to hide someone they don’t know? Dennis once asked a Jewish couple who had been hidden in Poland during the Holocaust—if they had hoped to be rescued/hidden, whose door would they knock on: a lawyer, a doctor, an artist, or a priest? The answer reveals something incredibly important about the future of this country.

During this period of turmoil in the Church, when we seem to hear nothing but bad things about priests, this is an encouraging reminder that their are good, faithful priests out there and that, still, despite it all, most people expect priests to act courageously to assist them when in danger. Let’s hope not just priests, but Catholic laity as well would “hide a Jew” if – God forbid – any such horror as the German persecution were to recur.  Our Lord loved His people – He would expect no less of us…

    That’s a lovely video. I do like the Fireside Chats and this one is particularly touching.

    I’m very proud of the fact that the Jewish couple picked “priest” out of the list of possible people to turn to in need. That’s wonderful.

    I also like to think I would “hide a Jew” in those circumstances, or anyone else in such dire need. It’s getting like that with the “anti-vaxxers” campaign against those of us who won’t take the vaccine! We may have to go into hiding soon, LOL!

