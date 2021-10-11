Breaking News: There ARE Good Priests!

From the YouTube platform…

This question runs through Dennis’s mind regularly: What kind of person would risk their lives to hide someone they don’t know? Dennis once asked a Jewish couple who had been hidden in Poland during the Holocaust—if they had hoped to be rescued/hidden, whose door would they knock on: a lawyer, a doctor, an artist, or a priest? The answer reveals something incredibly important about the future of this country.

Editor writes…

During this period of turmoil in the Church, when we seem to hear nothing but bad things about priests, this is an encouraging reminder that their are good, faithful priests out there and that, still, despite it all, most people expect priests to act courageously to assist them when in danger. Let’s hope not just priests, but Catholic laity as well would “hide a Jew” if – God forbid – any such horror as the German persecution were to recur. Our Lord loved His people – He would expect no less of us…

