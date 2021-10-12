Divine Mercy Devotion: What’s Wrong With It?editor
Click here to view the short video at Gloria TV, and hear some evidence that there is plenty wrong with the novel Divine Mercy Devotion…
Listen closely to the above news report and share what you see to be the main problem with this recently introduced “devotion”.
Comments (2)
I think that Pope John Paul II favoured St Faustina due to her being from Poland. However in saying that, I have known there to be many miracles attached to the Divine Mercy. I know of a recent one I heard from Jonathan Roumie who plays Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Chosen. Can we really judge a soul’s relationship and intimacy with Our Lord? Would Our Lord Jesus Christ class His Mother as a creature who is the Mother of God and the most purist soul after Our Lord? I don’t think Our Lord Jesus Christ said St Faustina was better than Our Holy Mother. St Faustina had a very close relationship with Mother Mary as well. I do think the relationship with St Faustina and Our Lord Jesus Christ was very genuine. She went through a lot of suffering, bullying and tormented by her sisters within her order. I think the Traditional Catholic Church allows us our private prayers with blessed nuns and priests before they are Saints. And if they lead us closer to Our Lord Jesus Christ then that can only be a good thing. You’ll know them by their fruits. I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes as I do understand people’s views that do not agree and have many questions against St Faustina. There will be many Saints with many miracles that will never get recognised within the Catholic Church and please God I hope to get to that level of sainthood. We are all called to be Saints. God bless to you all. 🙏🏻
April,
I appreciate your thoughtful comment and your – as ever – lovely charity, so I know you won’t denounce me out of hand for making a couple of observations in response.
Firstly, never before has any devotion been approved which contradicted, in any way, what had been approved previously. Thus, a brief comparison between the revelations to St Margaret Mary Alacoque about the Sacred Heart of Jesus stand in stark contrast to the alleged Divine Mercy apparitions – I think that was brought out clearly in the Gloria TV video, so I won’t belabour the point here.
Secondly, we must always be careful (as in the Church’s practice) in the matter of alleged miracles.
Our Lord Himself warned, and it is recorded in the Gospel of Matthew 24:24, that we had to beware because “… false Christs and false prophets will arise and will show great signs and wonders, so as to mislead, if possible, even the elect.”
The Devil, as we know, can disguise himself as an angel of light, as St Paul warns: “And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.” (2 Corinthians 11:14 14)
That’s all I would say now, except to urge you to watch the Gloria TV video again and to reflect on the comments on that thread under the video there, and later when the comments roll in here (hopefully!)
Who could argue with your penultimate sentence?! And God bless you, as well.