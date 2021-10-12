Lockdowns: More Harm Than Good? Debate…

12Oct

Lockdowns: More Harm Than Good? Debate…

Politicians, Science, Health, Politics , , 0 Comments

From The Daily Sceptic

The Modern Review has uploaded a video of the Great Lockdown Debate on YouTube that you can watch here  – or click on the video [above].

Readers will recall that the motion was ‘The lockdowns of the past year caused more harm than good’, with Dr. Carl Heneghan, Luke Johnson and me speaking for the motion, and Oliver Kamm, Andrew Lilico and Dr. Sonia Adesara speaking against. Not only did our side win by an enormous margin, but we also succeeded in changing more people’s minds than the other side.

If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, watch from 1hr 24m 20s, which is when things got really lively.

Join the discussion

Related Posts

15May

English Bishops’ Advisor, Convicted Thief/LGBT Activist, Played Key Role in Decision to Close Churches…

English bishops’ senior health advisor is a convicted thief and lifelong... read more

18Aug

Preaching Social Justice is Un-Biblical…

Comment: The constant preaching about so-called social justice in parishes is one... read more

06Feb

USA Election NOT Stolen, Great Train Robbery A Hoax… Get It Now, Folks?

Click here to view the above bombshell video, exposing the truth... read more

21Jul

Catholic Herald & Homosexuality – A Marriage of Convenience?

Having spent some quite some time this week, in two telephone conversations with Madeleine Teahan,... read more

08Nov

Voting in the 2019 General Election

As we prepare to go to the polls in the General... read more

26Oct

Honduras Exodus: Christian Charity Or Firm Political Solution Required?

From Zenit... The Bishops of Honduras are concerned about the serious migration... read more

09Jan

USA: Brave Priest Warns Biden Win Is Nothing For Catholics To Celebrate…

https://youtu.be/UCPo7tMaMKU Comment: Priests with this quality of unapologetically speaking out clearly and fearlessly... read more

26Oct

USA Election – Exposed: Hillary’s Subversive Activity Against Vatican…

Hillary Clinton & John Podesta Adrienne - a visitor to our site from... read more

14Feb

Impeachment Acquittal: Corrupt, Sore Losers Continue To Hate Trump – Why?

https://youtu.be/2C90RISdVFY Comment:  Those who followed the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump know... read more

05Oct

Restoring The Faith – Rebuilding… But… How?

From the beginning of our publication, our stated aim has been... read more

%d bloggers like this: