Lockdowns: More Harm Than Good? Debate…

From The Daily Sceptic…

The Modern Review has uploaded a video of the Great Lockdown Debate on YouTube that you can watch here – or click on the video [above].

Readers will recall that the motion was ‘The lockdowns of the past year caused more harm than good’, with Dr. Carl Heneghan, Luke Johnson and me speaking for the motion, and Oliver Kamm, Andrew Lilico and Dr. Sonia Adesara speaking against. Not only did our side win by an enormous margin, but we also succeeded in changing more people’s minds than the other side.

If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, watch from 1hr 24m 20s, which is when things got really lively.

