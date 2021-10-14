Communist Canada: Judge Sentences Anti-Lockdown Pastor… Must Parrot Propaganda

From Rebel News…

Justice Adam Germain ordered Pastor Artur Pawlowski to provide the government’s narrative to counter any comments the pastor makes about lockdowns, masks, vaccines or anything else pandemic related.

Editor writes…

As pointed out on this blog in the past, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has expressed his admiration for the Chinese Communist Party.  Now it looks like he has a pal in Judge Germain…

Are the UK courts as corrupt as they appear to be in Canada?  Could this sort of silencing of Government opposition happen here?

And once again, where are the Catholic clergy in all of this?  Are they in hiding in Canada, as they are keeping a low, complicit, profile in the UK?  It should shame every Catholic priest and bishop that the brave Protestant Pastor, Artur Pawlowski, has stood courageously against the widespread political abuse of power, and the unlawful removal of the Canadian people’s personal and religious freedoms, while the Catholic clergy keep well and truly hidden in plain sight.

As a result of Artur’s courage, the corruption in the Canadian legal system is now laid bare for all the world to see, for what we see is a Judge clearly working hand-in-glove with politicians to introduce Communist systems of governance into Canada, a formerly, allegedly, democratic country.

Where – and when – will it all end?

 

  • Aaron Glover Reply

    Like the UK, Canada too has its own ruling class: the elder, Pierre, spewed forth his Socialism, begetting Communism in his son Justin. The former knew exactly what he was doing. As for the latter…

    October 14, 2021 at 1:06 am
    • editor Reply

      Aaron,

      For Justin Trudeau I have no words that would not be categorised as “insulting” – I see you have the same problem… !

      October 14, 2021 at 9:18 am
  • Athanasius Reply

    The UK justice system is every bit as political as the Canadian system. We saw this during Brexit when cases were launched against the government to stop Brexit, cases that should never have been given a court hearing. We saw it again when anyone dared to take court action against the government’s COVID laws, they didn’t even get a hearing much less a chance to present evidence. Yes, the judicial systems in most of the world’s so-called advanced economies, including the police, have become political entities in the pockets of the powerful.

    October 14, 2021 at 2:09 am
    • editor Reply

      Athanasius,

      The one exception to that corruption has to be the Judicial Review brought by the 27 Protestant Ministers here in Scotland, which found that the Scottish Government had acted unlawfully in closing churches. I remember reading, somewhere, that the lawyer for the Ministers began her address to the court with a statement to the effect that “We are here today because Jesus is Lord…”

      One swallow doesn’t make a summer, of course, and – certainly in England – few, if any, of the cases brought challenging lockdown by the Keep Britain Free group succeeded. So, generally speaking, I think there has to be concern about the state of the legal system in the UK; it is absolutely shocking to think that there may be a “Justice Germain” (or many such Judges) lurking in the wings.

      It really goes to show that in peace time, so to speak, when all appears to be well, the population has to be vigilant, keeping a close eye on what the Governments are doing.

      October 14, 2021 at 9:06 am
  • Athanasius Reply

    Editor

    Yes, that was an exception to the general rule. Mind you, that was more of a legal challenge surrounding the equity of COVID law application across the board rather than a challenge to the fake pandemic narrative itself. Had it been the latter, I doubt it would have escaped the waste paper basket. Still, it shows what can be done when people get together and demand their lawful rights. There hasn’t been nearly enough of that and it has to be said that the Catholic hierarchy have betrayed the fort – right up to the Pope himself.

    October 14, 2021 at 10:33 am

