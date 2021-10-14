Communist Canada: Judge Sentences Anti-Lockdown Pastor… Must Parrot Propaganda

From Rebel News…

Justice Adam Germain ordered Pastor Artur Pawlowski to provide the government’s narrative to counter any comments the pastor makes about lockdowns, masks, vaccines or anything else pandemic related.

Editor writes…

As pointed out on this blog in the past, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has expressed his admiration for the Chinese Communist Party. Now it looks like he has a pal in Judge Germain…

Are the UK courts as corrupt as they appear to be in Canada? Could this sort of silencing of Government opposition happen here?

And once again, where are the Catholic clergy in all of this? Are they in hiding in Canada, as they are keeping a low, complicit, profile in the UK? It should shame every Catholic priest and bishop that the brave Protestant Pastor, Artur Pawlowski, has stood courageously against the widespread political abuse of power, and the unlawful removal of the Canadian people’s personal and religious freedoms, while the Catholic clergy keep well and truly hidden in plain sight.

As a result of Artur’s courage, the corruption in the Canadian legal system is now laid bare for all the world to see, for what we see is a Judge clearly working hand-in-glove with politicians to introduce Communist systems of governance into Canada, a formerly, allegedly, democratic country.

Where – and when – will it all end?

