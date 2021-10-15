Feast of St Teresa of Avila: God Alone Suffices!

Editor writes…

One of the best known prayers of St Teresa of Avila – “Let Nothing Trouble Thee” – is mentioned in the above video. It is quoted differently by various people/groups, but my favourite is this one, which I heard put to music, and have even been heard singing myself … in my car, in the company of my Guardian Angel! Here are the lyrics…

Let nothing trouble thee,

Or ere affright thee;

All things, all things pass away.

When you are troubled, in any way;

Just remember, all things pass away.

God never changes, like you and me;

He always has been, always will be.

God alone suffices, He alone suffices,

To fill our hearts, through all eternity.

Let nothing trouble thee (repeat verse…)

Perhaps, more than ever, we need this reminder that we should not be afraid, but should remember that God alone suffices – everything else, masks, vaccines, social distancing included, will pass away 😀

Note that Teresa was a very strong woman, permitted by the Church authorities to establish and run her own community of nuns, raise the finances, manage recruitment and work assignments, and all centuries before “feminism” was a “thing”, long before the word entered the dictionary in the late 19th century. Add any other information that you think would be useful for us to know about this great saint who is also, by the way, a Doctor of the Church.

Wishing all our bloggers and visitors to this site, a very happy Feast of St Teresa of Avila!

