Dying Catholic MP Denied Last Rites…

Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after an attack at his Essex constituency surgery. Read more

Father Jeffrey Woolnough offered to administer the last rites to Sir David, who was stabbed multiple times.

Essex Police, treating the murder as a terrorist incident, told Insider that the crime scene’s integrity had to be preserved.

Editor writes…

I’m confident that all Catholic Truth bloggers and readers will be remembering the soul of Sir David Amess in our prayers, and praying for the consolation of his family.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace…

According to Lifenews, Sir David was a staunch pro-lifer, but although I’ve heard his devotion to animal rights mentioned in a number of reports, there has been little mention of his work for the unborn. I’m aware of a BBC report which included this information, so in case I missed something else, I’ll leave it there.

The fact, though, that any Catholic would be denied the Last Sacraments in this way is shocking, and it is very clear evidence of the ignorance about Catholic belief and practice in the population at large and even within State agencies, such as the police force. Is it also, perhaps, yet more evidence were that needed, that the entire UK is Godless: well and truly Godless?

