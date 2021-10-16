Dying Catholic MP Denied Last Rites…

16Oct

Dying Catholic MP Denied Last Rites…

Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Pro-life, England, Westminster Parliament, Sacraments, Science, Health, Priesthood, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Liturgy , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
  • Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after an attack at his Essex constituency surgery. Read more
  • Father Jeffrey Woolnough offered to administer the last rites to Sir David, who was stabbed multiple times.
  • Essex Police, treating the murder as a terrorist incident, told Insider that the crime scene’s integrity had to be preserved.

Editor writes…

I’m confident that all Catholic Truth bloggers and readers will be remembering the soul of Sir David Amess in our prayers, and praying for the consolation of his family.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.  May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace…

According to Lifenews, Sir David was a staunch pro-lifer, but although I’ve heard his devotion to animal rights mentioned in a number of reports, there has been little mention of his work for the unborn. I’m aware of a BBC report which included this information, so in case I missed something else, I’ll leave it there.

The fact, though, that any Catholic would be denied the Last Sacraments in this way is shocking, and it is very clear evidence of the ignorance about Catholic belief and practice in the population at large and even within State agencies, such as the police force.  Is it also, perhaps, yet more evidence were that needed, that the entire UK is Godless: well and truly Godless?

Comments (2)

  • Margaret USA Reply

    Blessed repose and eternal memory!

    October 16, 2021 at 11:47 pm
  • Fidelis Reply

    It is outrageous that Sir David was denied the Last Rites, when his priest appeared at the scene and showed his ID.

    I think I’m right in saying that the perpetrator didn’t flee the scene but waited and was soon taken into custody, so what on earth they had to do to “preserve the scene” beats me.

    It’s because the officers would assume that the priest was only there to say a few prayers – they haven’t a clue. I found this page about the Sacrament of Extreme Unction (which we always called the Sacrament of the Sick before V2) so I thought I would post it for information in case novus ordo Catholics are not sure about it so much has changed.
    https://www.olrl.org/Lessons/Lesson27.shtml

    Sir David Amess, Requiescant in Pace.

    October 17, 2021 at 12:13 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

16Jul

Scotland’s Drugs Crisis: Godless Society, Despair & Drugs… Church to Blame?

Leading the news in the print and broadcasting media across the... read more

24Dec

Christmas Eve: A Jew Reflects on Christmas & the Death of Christianity…

https://youtu.be/6OHJVoS99Dg Comment:  We always post a Christmas thread for the exchange of greetings... read more

24Mar

Scottish Court Rules Closure of Churches Unlawful – Bishops’ Reaction Awaited…

Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus regulations that forced the closure of churches in... read more

05Aug

The Great Reset: A Conspiracy Theory or a Conspiracy Hiding In [Very] Plain Sight?

The Great Reset is upon us…or at least the powers that... read more

01Aug

Priest: God Hates The [Anti-Catholic] First Amendment of the US Constitution

From the Tradidi Quod et Accepti blog... “God hates the First Amendment... read more

21Sep

Whistleblower Nurse on “Super Fishy” Vaccines

The language in portions of the above video is less than... read more

04Feb

Ad Tuendam Fidem, Ad Tuendam Fidem… Wherefore Art Thou ?

JOHN PAUL II Apostolic Letter Motu Proprio AD TUENDAM FIDEM, by which... read more

28Nov

Is Pope Francis Being Deliberately Provocative?

It is hard to escape the conclusion that Pope Francis would... read more

01Jun

Galloway Priest Who Consigned to Hell All Involved With Catholic Truth Under Police Investigation (but not for that!)

Shocked parishioners were told in a statement from their bishop that... read more

18Apr

Australia: Miscarriage of Justice – Interview With Cardinal George Pell…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OX2aUvG51I Comments invited...     read more

%d bloggers like this: