Dying Catholic MP Denied Last Rites…

- Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after an attack at his Essex constituency surgery. Read more
- Father Jeffrey Woolnough offered to administer the last rites to Sir David, who was stabbed multiple times.
- Essex Police, treating the murder as a terrorist incident, told Insider that the crime scene’s integrity had to be preserved.
Editor writes…
I’m confident that all Catholic Truth bloggers and readers will be remembering the soul of Sir David Amess in our prayers, and praying for the consolation of his family.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace…
According to Lifenews, Sir David was a staunch pro-lifer, but although I’ve heard his devotion to animal rights mentioned in a number of reports, there has been little mention of his work for the unborn. I’m aware of a BBC report which included this information, so in case I missed something else, I’ll leave it there.
The fact, though, that any Catholic would be denied the Last Sacraments in this way is shocking, and it is very clear evidence of the ignorance about Catholic belief and practice in the population at large and even within State agencies, such as the police force. Is it also, perhaps, yet more evidence were that needed, that the entire UK is Godless: well and truly Godless?
Blessed repose and eternal memory!
It is outrageous that Sir David was denied the Last Rites, when his priest appeared at the scene and showed his ID.
I think I’m right in saying that the perpetrator didn’t flee the scene but waited and was soon taken into custody, so what on earth they had to do to “preserve the scene” beats me.
It’s because the officers would assume that the priest was only there to say a few prayers – they haven’t a clue. I found this page about the Sacrament of Extreme Unction (which we always called the Sacrament of the Sick before V2) so I thought I would post it for information in case novus ordo Catholics are not sure about it so much has changed.
https://www.olrl.org/Lessons/Lesson27.shtml
Sir David Amess, Requiescant in Pace.