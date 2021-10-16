Totalitarianism, Result of Compliance

Totalitarianism, Result of Complianceeditor
From the YouTube Platform…
1) You realise just how bad it is, when a Member of Parliament is expelled from the house for calling someone a liar, rather than the liar for lying.
Another commentator on the YouTube platform made the point that those who need to see the above video, won’t watch – fair point?
And what about the ongoing compliance in the UK – just seeing someone wearing one of those ridiculous face masks irritates me, and I am increasingly tempted to say something, polite but pointed… what about you?
N O T I C E . . .
Further to bulletins posted on the various other threads over recent days, here is the latest news about Janice…
Husband writes…
It’s been quite the day. Janice took a turn for the worst this morning and couldn’t breathe. The babies were born at 6pm tonight. They are 11 weeks premature but doing so well. We’ve called them Anthony Pius and Rose Teresa.
Janice is now on a ventilator and is in intensive care. They said earlier on today that she might be ventilated for up to 2 weeks. However, when I spoke to ICU tonight they said she was doing quite well and they might try to wake her up tomorrow.
There’s a long, long road ahead for the babies and Janice. I was gobsmacked that someone on the blog said they had had a Mass said in Lourdes. Wonderful!
Please keep up the prayers, folks – it’s looking very hopeful but we must keep storming Heaven.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for Janice, Anthony Pius and Rose Teresa…