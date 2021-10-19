COP26: Will Glasgow Save The Planet?

19Oct

Spiked Online reports the Insulate Britain protests in London, where idiot “protesters” have been blocking roads…

The tabloids have had a field day with the revelation that an Insulate Britain activist is married to a director of Transport for London (TfL). Cathy Eastburn of Insulate Britain has been busy trying to bring transport to a standstill. She has been arrested four times for acts such as blocking roads and gluing her hands to a train. Meanwhile, her husband, Benedict Plowden, is in charge of ‘getting London moving after the pandemic’.. Read more

Editor writes…

My “climate denial” is a matter of public record.  Obviously, the climate is changing – it’s all over the place – but it’s not my fault! That I deny, absolutely.  Yet, people are genuinely frightened – if you’re not terrified at the thought of becoming Covid-infected, the climate propaganda will get you.

My home city of Glasgow is about to be turned upside down, with roads closed for days on end, and our daily lives messed up, because of this nonsense. I’d bet my lottery winnings (when they come) on this latest Conference of the Parties (COP) not making a blind bit of difference to the pretend climate emergency. What do you think?

Comment (1)

  • Lily Reply

    Glasgow definitely won’t save the planet, LOL!

    The very language of “salvation” makes me think of religion and our Divine Saviour, so what is this green movement, is it really a religion?

    The Chinese President is unlikely to come in person, so the biggest polluter of all isn’t interested in saving the planet. He wants to dominate it!

    The biggest concern is that Pope Francis is supporting the idea that humans, not God, are in charge of saving the planet. It’s a load of tosh, TBH.

    October 19, 2021 at 11:15 am

