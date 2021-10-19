COP26: Will Glasgow Save The Planet?

Spiked Online reports the Insulate Britain protests in London, where idiot “protesters” have been blocking roads…

The tabloids have had a field day with the revelation that an Insulate Britain activist is married to a director of Transport for London (TfL). Cathy Eastburn of Insulate Britain has been busy trying to bring transport to a standstill. She has been arrested four times for acts such as blocking roads and gluing her hands to a train. Meanwhile, her husband, Benedict Plowden, is in charge of ‘getting London moving after the pandemic’.. Read more

Editor writes…

My “climate denial” is a matter of public record. Obviously, the climate is changing – it’s all over the place – but it’s not my fault! That I deny, absolutely. Yet, people are genuinely frightened – if you’re not terrified at the thought of becoming Covid-infected, the climate propaganda will get you.

My home city of Glasgow is about to be turned upside down, with roads closed for days on end, and our daily lives messed up, because of this nonsense. I’d bet my lottery winnings (when they come) on this latest Conference of the Parties (COP) not making a blind bit of difference to the pretend climate emergency. What do you think?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



