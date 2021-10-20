Why is the Media STILL Attacking Trump?editor
Every time I check my computer, there are headlines screaming out at me about Donald J. Trump – UK media and USA media. Why?
It is an education in itself just listening to the Psaki clown in the clip above, as she talks about Biden as if he is (how can I put it…) a normal human being. He’s not. He’s a man in seriously declining mental health, who doesn’t even know where he is half the time, and I don’t just mean geographically.
Why are they still so exercised about Trump? They stole the presidency from him, he’s gone. Forget about him… at least until 2024…
What is going on here – does anyone have a theory?
Comments (4)
For those readers/visitors who may have missed this clip of Joe Biden’s (many) gaffes, I’m posting the clip again because there’s no way the mainstream media in the UK is ever going to reveal the truth about this numpty who isn’t capable of running a bath, let alone a country. I’ll need to update my sarcasm but that old chestnut will have to do for now… I was due elsewhere ten minutes ago.
LOL! That Brain Fry video never ceases to make me laugh, it’s hilarious.
The media are chattering away about Trump because they’re terrified of him. Biden’s ratings are way down, nobody likes him and they know Trump is as popular as ever with his base and probably with plenty of Democrat voters as well now that they see what Biden is going. I wouldn’t know that if I only watched our UK channels but this blog wakened me up to that so I tune in sometimes on YouTube to see what they’re saying on the American channels. Biden’s condition is worsening and I can’t help wondering how long he’ll last.
I’ve just popped in to say “beauty sleep time” (say nothing) and found this headline staring at me – they’re really out to get Trump, one way or another. It’s incredible. Let’s keep him in our prayers. Can’t be easy being under sustained attack like this. And from the “tolerance” brigade too… Yeah right!
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/report-trump-golf-club-under-new-criminal-probe-over-taxes/ar-AAPL2CC?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Laura – I believe you’re right; the media is terrified of Trump because they know he’s more popular than ever. Plus, they know that due to their vengeance in undoing all of his good work, they’re ruining the country and – guess what – the intelligent Americans know it. The rest are blind Biden fanatics and can’t see it.
I have been stunned watching the Biden government setting the FBI on parents who complain about the dreadful Critical Race Theory, where kids are taught that America is systemically racist. The white kids are to think of themselves as oppressors and the black kids are to see themselves as victims. It’s a recipe for civil unrest.
The media and Democrats are still on about Trump because they know perfectly well that they cheated him and they do fear him, especially if he takes back the White House.