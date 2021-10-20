Why is the Media STILL Attacking Trump?

20Oct

Why is the Media STILL Attacking Trump?

Politicians, Politics, USA, United Kingdom, International , , , 4 Comments

Every  time I check my computer, there are headlines screaming out at me about Donald J. Trump – UK media and USA media.  Why?

It is an education in itself just listening to the Psaki clown in the clip above, as she talks about Biden as if he is (how can I put it…) a normal human being.  He’s not.  He’s a man in seriously declining mental health, who doesn’t even know where he is half the time, and I don’t just mean geographically.

Why are they still so exercised about Trump?  They stole the presidency from him, he’s gone.  Forget about him… at least until 2024…

What is going on here – does anyone have a theory?

Comments (4)

  • editor Reply

    For those readers/visitors who may have missed this clip of Joe Biden’s (many) gaffes, I’m posting the clip again because there’s no way the mainstream media in the UK is ever going to reveal the truth about this numpty who isn’t capable of running a bath, let alone a country. I’ll need to update my sarcasm but that old chestnut will have to do for now… I was due elsewhere ten minutes ago.

    October 20, 2021 at 5:50 pm
  • Laura Reply

    LOL! That Brain Fry video never ceases to make me laugh, it’s hilarious.

    The media are chattering away about Trump because they’re terrified of him. Biden’s ratings are way down, nobody likes him and they know Trump is as popular as ever with his base and probably with plenty of Democrat voters as well now that they see what Biden is going. I wouldn’t know that if I only watched our UK channels but this blog wakened me up to that so I tune in sometimes on YouTube to see what they’re saying on the American channels. Biden’s condition is worsening and I can’t help wondering how long he’ll last.

    October 20, 2021 at 7:06 pm
  • editor Reply

    I’ve just popped in to say “beauty sleep time” (say nothing) and found this headline staring at me – they’re really out to get Trump, one way or another. It’s incredible. Let’s keep him in our prayers. Can’t be easy being under sustained attack like this. And from the “tolerance” brigade too… Yeah right!
    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/report-trump-golf-club-under-new-criminal-probe-over-taxes/ar-AAPL2CC?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531

    Laura – I believe you’re right; the media is terrified of Trump because they know he’s more popular than ever. Plus, they know that due to their vengeance in undoing all of his good work, they’re ruining the country and – guess what – the intelligent Americans know it. The rest are blind Biden fanatics and can’t see it.

    October 20, 2021 at 11:56 pm
  • Lily Reply

    I have been stunned watching the Biden government setting the FBI on parents who complain about the dreadful Critical Race Theory, where kids are taught that America is systemically racist. The white kids are to think of themselves as oppressors and the black kids are to see themselves as victims. It’s a recipe for civil unrest.

    The media and Democrats are still on about Trump because they know perfectly well that they cheated him and they do fear him, especially if he takes back the White House.

    October 21, 2021 at 1:35 am

Join the discussion

Related Posts

08Aug

Totalitarian Trudeau: Canada’s Anti-Catholic Prime Minister Admires China’s Dictatorship

As if the above short video exposé is not worrying enough,... read more

12Oct

Lockdowns: More Harm Than Good? Debate…

From The Daily Sceptic... The Modern Review has uploaded a video of... read more

10Jan

Cabinet Reshuffle & Jacob Rees-Mogg

Today's news includes clips from the new army advertisement designed to... read more

29Apr

Abortion Uproar In Parliament…

In the video below, Andy Stephenson, Founder of Abort 67, explains what... read more

24Jan

President Trump Makes History… First In Office To Address March For Life!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzS0vjw7C_g Comment:  President Trump is going down in history for many things -... read more

25Aug

Scotland – Holding Wrong Opinions, a Crime

Commentator at the YouTube Platform... Scotland will be full of people itching... read more

09Jan

London Mayor: Non-Compliance Serious – NHS Theatre of War! Stay At Home!

https://youtu.be/OwJjfDhn1Ec Comment:  According to Lockdown Sceptics, Government is very concerned about the lack... read more

08Sep

Scots Catholics For Trump Discuss Subversive, Mis-Named, Democratic Party

Below, a very informative article by one of our American bloggers... read more

01Jun

Scotland’s Covid-19 Up-to-Date Figures Suggest Lockdown Should End – Now!…

From Scottish Government Website Daily Update For Coronavirus...   Scottish numbers:... read more

03Apr

Trump: Are Pro-Lifers Inconsistent?

I hesitate to wade into the fever swamp that has arisen... read more

%d bloggers like this: