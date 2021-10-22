The Rise of Occultism and Its Manifestations

The Rise of Occultism and Its Manifestationseditor
What is occultism? The Catholic Encyclopedia defines it as “An attempt to work apparent miracles not by the power of God, but by the use of hidden forces beyond man’s control.” A key word in that definition is “hidden”: occult rituals attempt to invoke those hidden forces (otherwise known as demons, or “principalities and powers”) through such practices as magic, alchemy, witchcraft, and divination, all of which have been forcefully condemned by the Church since her earliest days.
Despite those condemnations, the Church, even at the height of her authority, has never been able to completely eradicate these sinful and dangerous demonic practices. At Vatican II, moreover, the Church gravely weakened her authority and power over evil by opening her fortress to the gates of hell in the name of “reform,” “updating,” a new “openness,” and “ecumenism.” This abdication has left a dark void in both the Church and the secular world, a void into which occultism has flowed ever more freely.
Though the demonic rituals of occultists are conducted in secret, there are several outward manifestations which point to their covert practice – manifestations that are the twisted behavioral consequences of opening oneself to evil. This article will review three such indicators that are being intensely amplified at present: child sacrifice, androgyny and chaos.
Child Sacrifice
Modern child sacrifice does not visibly and publicly take the historic form of the grisly ceremonies practiced in the ancient world by the Aztecs, Incas, Druids, and Canaanites. In the Canaanite “civilization,” for example, living children were placed into red hot bronze statues of gods such as Moloch (the Canaanite god) or rolled into a fire pit below the statue. These atrocities were performed to appease the god, avert a crisis, or to obtain his blessing.
Rather, the main public form of modern-day child sacrifice is abortion[1], more accurately known as the murder of children in their mothers’ wombs. A second form is child sex trafficking, practiced by a network of “elites,” not public until exposed during the Jeffrey Epstein revelations. This network collects children to be tortured and murdered during Satanic rituals, who are then reported as “missing.”[2]
Who is the god being invoked by modern child sacrifice? There are three: first, the god of self-interest, convenience, and fornication without consequences. This is the god appeased by the women who appear at Planned Parenthood to rid themselves of their unwanted babies, convinced by evil propaganda that they are doing the responsible thing, that it is their “choice” and “right” to dispose of their baby, and that they are being environmentally responsible by not overpopulating the earth.
Second, the god of profit. The public has known for several years that Planned Parenthood sells body parts of aborted children to “researchers” such as biotech companies, and that this is a big business. In the spring of 2021, we learned that even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was caught buying and trafficking these body parts, “to ‘humanize’ mice and test biologic drugs in scientific experiments, [that] came from babies up to 24-weeks-old gestation, just weeks from being born.”[3] Part of this “research” includes the use of human stem cells by “Big Pharma” to produce vaccines, including the COVID-19 “vaccines,” to generate billions of dollars in profit.
Third and most horrifying of all: the god of Satanic power. The depraved worshippers of Satan “harvest” the energy of children by consuming their blood, including the blood of aborted children and “missing” children, to increase what they believe is their “life force.” Specifically, they are after a chemical called “adrenochrome,” a compound produced by the oxidation of adrenalin. Adrenochrome blood levels skyrocket when the subject is in a state of fear and terror, a state induced in children by torture.
Androgyny[4]
Occultists believe that Adam, the father of the human race, was created as both male and female, but then separated by God into the two sexes. They also believe that Satan himself is androgynous – he is described in occult literature as the “divine androgyne.” But if Satan’s objective is to overthrow God’s order for mankind – as represented by “male and female he created them”[5] – then it stands to reason that his war against God would include undermining and destroying the natural order of the sexes (which would also destroy the family)[6].
And that is exactly what is behind the war against this natural order, a war begun by radical feminists publishing in the 1950s, which morphed, by the 1990s, into “transgender rights.” The war began quietly and subtly, with gender distinctions in certain professions being eliminated. Waiters and waitresses became “servers”; comedians and comediennes became “comics”; airline stewards and stewardesses became “flight attendants;” the mailman became a “mail carrier,” and so on.
It soon became more aggressive: instead of separate toy store sections for girls and boys, we saw the arrival of “gender neutral” toy sections (in California) and gender-neutral Christmas catalogs (Sweden). The attack on pronouns also arrived. Under the guise of “gender as a social construct” (instead of a biological fact), new “genders” sprang up as fast as depraved human minds could conceive them, with pronouns to match. Some websites list a current total of 112 of these “genders.” Meanwhile, pronouns based on objective biology (“he” and “she”) came under intensive attack, along with such parental and family roles as “mother” and “father,” “husband” and “wife,” and “brother” and “sister.”
In California and New York City it is actually a crime to address someone with the wrong gender pronoun, with punishments ranging from fines ($250,000 in New York) to jail time (California). In Canada it is a hate crime to use the wrong gender pronoun.
As for the juggernaut, well-funded transgender movement, it has already “transitioned” approximately one million emotionally or mentally unstable Americans into useful idiots for Satanist androgyny, while demanding compliance with its abusive edicts through “lawfare” – deploying the courts to enforce their decrees by severely punishing those who refuse to affirm their sickness.
Thus, for the Satanist and his underworld master, gender confusion (which should really be called gender anarchy) achieves two goals with one lie: it remakes Satan’s slaves in his androgynous image and likeness, and it destroys the family.
Chaos
In his stirring letter to President Trump on July 7, 2020, Archbishop Vigano described the rapidly escalating dissolution of the social, economic, political and religious order of the West, using the alchemical maxim of those who designed this dissolution: solve et coagula. “Solve,” or dissolve, is the stage we are now enduring, in which order is replaced by chaos. “Coagula,” coagulate or rebuild, is the stage to come, in which the scattered elements of the destroyed order are reassembled in a new pattern (“Build Back Better”). This new pattern is tyrannical world government: a police state in which we are tightly controlled by digital surveillance, digital currency, digital passports, robotic technology, and every invasive procedure that can be devised to prevent dissent and punish it severely should it somehow raise its head. This tyranny hides behind a neutral-sounding name: The Great Reset.
This planned chaos does not stop with societal institutions and systems. The corollary and prerequisite for collective chaos is the promotion of individual disorder. This is achieved by cultivating the psychological condition known as narcissistic personality disorder, in which individuals arrive at a greatly exaggerated sense of self-importance, accompanied by a rejection of the importance of others. This is the disorder at the heart of homosexuality, and it also feeds the disorder of transgenderism, which extends chaos down to the most basic building block of life: our biological sex.
A Word on the Occultist Objective
“In order to achieve a world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, fidelity to family traditions, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.”[7] These bedrock values are to be removed from the minds of men by fear: fear of death from a “deadly” virus. Fear of being ostracized and accused of “hate” for resisting the ever more perverse sexual revolution. Fear of unemployment or imprisonment for not complying with tyrannical mandates. Fear of the earth being destroyed by “climate change.”
The Catholic Church once wielded the weapon that overcomes fear: our faith. But thanks to infiltration by her enemies, the betrayed Church is now included in the arsenal of those who seek to destroy us.
What could this be but a Divine Chastisement?
Footnotes:
[1] 40-50 million performed each year, according to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)
[2] According to the FBI, in 2020 there were 365,348 National Crime Information Center entries for missing children
[3] https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/
[4] Androgyny: the quality or state of being neither specifically feminine or masculine: the combination of feminine and masculine characteristics
[5] Genesis 1:27
[6] Sister Lucia of Fatima predicted, in a letter to Cardinal Caffara, that Satan’s final battle would be against marriage and the family
[7] Dr. Brock Chisolm, former director of the W.H.O.
Comments (16)
Satan most surely is Alive and Thriving. O K it’s maybe well down the Hill so to speak but Halloween is upon us and it’s certainly Big in some Homes . On my way To Mass last night, in fact in the House right next to Our Church their Garden was Srewn with Ghostly Figures and Even a White Sheet with a Skeleton Face .
Of course our Youth are now more exposed to Evil with Ouja Boards Etc on sale on the Internet.
Also the rise of So Called Mediums who can ( either by fake or reality) contact the dead .
One thing I know for sure is that these , even Local Mediums who play the Local Clubs Etc make a right Few Bob from the Gullible. Charging up to £50 a Ticket.
Just one other thing. I was listening to Return To Tradition the other night and Anthony Steine said that St Peters Square has become Desolate. I good choice of word that says
God Has Left The Building. And unfortunately we know who has replaced Him.
As for the Likes of Epstein Etc . These are just people where the cat just couldn’t stay in the Bag any Longer. But of course nothing will Happen to them . Also if one reads even a Little Clinton History it is filled with Supposed Suicides and Moral Corruption. God Help Our Children.
I can see why RCA Victor’s article is described as “piercing” in the introduction – it really is an exceptional piece of writing.
Although I’ve known that Vatican II was “bad news”, I have never connected it with the rise of Occultism until now, but the points made actually do justify that claim. In fact, I would add that having the Prayer to St Michael (an exorcism) removed from being prayed at the end of Masses right after the Council, is yet another bit of evidence that Vatican II opened the door to the evils that have flooded the world and the Church ever since. That prayer was like an antidote and when it was taken away, the devil had free rein to spread his evil throughout the Church and the world.
I’m really looking forward to reading what others say about this subject which is a fascinating subject.
Michaela,
I agree – that’s a first class article by RCA Victor. I don’t know why editor said it was also “provocative” though – I can’t see anything controversial in there, it’s just connecting the dots for us, to show that all we are living through in the Church and through Covid in the world, is inspired by the devil. I think we knew that but the article really makes it very clear, precisely how that was done.
The paragraph beginning “In order to achieve a world government etc” is totally accurate, frighteningly so.
Laura,
You are interpreting “provocative” as meaning “controversial” – in this context, that’s not what it means. It means (drum roll) that the article provokes thought! Get with the programme, girl!
MIchaela,
On the subject of occultism entering the Church, I would have included a tidbit from Malachi Martin’s Windswept House but I ran out of room. Namely, that on June 29, 1963 (Feast of SS Peter and Paul!) a Satanic Enthronement Ceremony was conducted by “Catholic” clergy (Freemasons disguised as Catholics, in other words) in Charleston, South Carolina, connected by phone to a similar group of Satanists somewhere in the Vatican. In other words, Satan was enthroned in the Vatican.
Many years ago, one of our former bloggers knew Fr. Martin’s publicity agent, who claimed that this episode was true. If so, you have to wonder what would have happened at Vatican II had this ceremony NOT taken place, and disoriented the entire Church, with few exceptions. Would Abp. Lefebvre’s group have had more strength? Would the backroom shenanigans have been exposed? Would the original draft schema have survived?
Nothing wrong with magic. That is the message of Harry Potter. My view is that it was inspired by the Adversary.
I don’t really think Harry Potter is any big deal. It’s just a story with elements of magic in it, but it’s not serious IMHO. I know kids who have read every Harry Potter book out there and watched the movies, without going off the rails!
Nicky I don’t know if You ever heard Rowling talk about HOW she got the
H. Potter ideas.
She said that ALL the Books. Not just One Book ALL the Books came to HER in a Flash . Their is something Demonic in that saying.
Also some of the so called Magicians Deal Heavily in The Occult.
Darren Brown is One, and so is David Blaine.
Nicky,
Personages such as Cardinal Ratzinger Frs Amorth, Ripperger et al have warned against the Harry Potter books etc so I’m happy to take their advice not to have anything with them.
The picture of the transgender bathroom sign “Whichever” jumped out at me – LOL!
I want to address RCA Victor’s closing question – and I think yes, it is definitely part of the Divine Chastisement that the Church, in the person of her pope, bishops and priests, are an affliction. I can never remember who said it, but one of the saints said that bad priests are a sign of God’s disfavour with us.
It is now so clear that we are heading for one world tyrannical government, I’m thinking how the UK parliament pushed through an extension to their supposed emergency Covid powers this week without any debate or voting, in fact they were laughing at the idea that any debate or vote was needed! This shows how used the MPs have become to making decisions without any thought of whether they have a right to do so or not, they show no concern about our liberty being removed.
RCA Victor has put (really concisely) what is very obvious if you think about it – that the past 18 months has seen such a rapid change in our way of life and the way we are governed, and the same rapid change is happening across the world, that it HAS to be demonic. It is coming from Hell and without a good pope and the completion of the consecration of Russia, we will definitely see ourselves in a worsening situation and it won’t be gradual. It will continue to be a rapid worsening. As with all tyranny, force will be used. People need to waken up to that fact, we are dealing with real evil, no question about it.
When I saw the poster for “abortion on demand without apology”, I felt a shiver up and down my spine. Whoever wrote that and thinks like that is headed for damnation. Major politicians are asking for abortion on demand, even partial birth abortion, God will not be mocked, so unless these butchers repent sincerely, they will be in hell forever.
There was no much in the article, which is great – it really did bring so much together to make me realise how the common thread running through everything right now is the occult. I has to be. The Covid jab, the passport mandates (which will come), the lockdowns and restrictions (more of them to come, as well, no matter what Boris says), it’s all orchestrated by the devil.
It is also quite surprising how many ordinary people get involved in the occult without realising it, through things like Yoga and mindfulness.
The really terrifying part of the article was when RCA Victor reminds us that the Church and our faith used to be the weapon to beat off the occult but now the evil one has infiltrated the Church to use it, to spread his evil. God help us.
“This tyranny hides behind the name The Great Reset”. This is so true – we are in the process of becoming a police state. Cardinal Burke is basically saying the same thing in this extract from one of his sermons.
I am just in disbelief that Taylor Marshall thinks it’s a good thing for priests to bless a football field before a match. I think it’s superstitious. Surely, it can’t be right to do this – to me this is demonic.
I was very impressed with the Occult article by RCA Victor. He crammed a lot of information in there and made me think hard about how to interpret world events. The devil is having a field day, attacking marriage in particular, and also giving a different slant to “child sacrifice” – that section of the article in particular is first class. If abortion isn’t demonic, and the whole transgender ideology isn’t demonic, I don’t know what is.
Delighted everyone has commented positively on RCA Victor’s excellent article. Intelligent dudes as they say in the US of A!
Editor,
RCAVictor is very impressive, isn’t he?
He writes in charity and lucidity and I enjoy his comments and articles very much.
So more from you please RCAVictor!