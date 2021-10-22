The Rise of Occultism and Its Manifestations

RCA Victor – our lead American blogger – offers his piercing and provocative take on contemporary Church and world events in the context of the rise of Occultism…

What is occultism? The Catholic Encyclopedia defines it as “An attempt to work apparent miracles not by the power of God, but by the use of hidden forces beyond man’s control.” A key word in that definition is “hidden”: occult rituals attempt to invoke those hidden forces (otherwise known as demons, or “principalities and powers”) through such practices as magic, alchemy, witchcraft, and divination, all of which have been forcefully condemned by the Church since her earliest days.

Despite those condemnations, the Church, even at the height of her authority, has never been able to completely eradicate these sinful and dangerous demonic practices. At Vatican II, moreover, the Church gravely weakened her authority and power over evil by opening her fortress to the gates of hell in the name of “reform,” “updating,” a new “openness,” and “ecumenism.” This abdication has left a dark void in both the Church and the secular world, a void into which occultism has flowed ever more freely.

Though the demonic rituals of occultists are conducted in secret, there are several outward manifestations which point to their covert practice – manifestations that are the twisted behavioral consequences of opening oneself to evil. This article will review three such indicators that are being intensely amplified at present: child sacrifice, androgyny and chaos.

Child Sacrifice

Modern child sacrifice does not visibly and publicly take the historic form of the grisly ceremonies practiced in the ancient world by the Aztecs, Incas, Druids, and Canaanites. In the Canaanite “civilization,” for example, living children were placed into red hot bronze statues of gods such as Moloch (the Canaanite god) or rolled into a fire pit below the statue. These atrocities were performed to appease the god, avert a crisis, or to obtain his blessing.

Rather, the main public form of modern-day child sacrifice is abortion[1], more accurately known as the murder of children in their mothers’ wombs. A second form is child sex trafficking, practiced by a network of “elites,” not public until exposed during the Jeffrey Epstein revelations. This network collects children to be tortured and murdered during Satanic rituals, who are then reported as “missing.”[2]

Who is the god being invoked by modern child sacrifice? There are three: first, the god of self-interest, convenience, and fornication without consequences. This is the god appeased by the women who appear at Planned Parenthood to rid themselves of their unwanted babies, convinced by evil propaganda that they are doing the responsible thing, that it is their “choice” and “right” to dispose of their baby, and that they are being environmentally responsible by not overpopulating the earth.

Second, the god of profit. The public has known for several years that Planned Parenthood sells body parts of aborted children to “researchers” such as biotech companies, and that this is a big business. In the spring of 2021, we learned that even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was caught buying and trafficking these body parts, “to ‘humanize’ mice and test biologic drugs in scientific experiments, [that] came from babies up to 24-weeks-old gestation, just weeks from being born.”[3] Part of this “research” includes the use of human stem cells by “Big Pharma” to produce vaccines, including the COVID-19 “vaccines,” to generate billions of dollars in profit.

Third and most horrifying of all: the god of Satanic power. The depraved worshippers of Satan “harvest” the energy of children by consuming their blood, including the blood of aborted children and “missing” children, to increase what they believe is their “life force.” Specifically, they are after a chemical called “adrenochrome,” a compound produced by the oxidation of adrenalin. Adrenochrome blood levels skyrocket when the subject is in a state of fear and terror, a state induced in children by torture.

Androgyny[4]

Occultists believe that Adam, the father of the human race, was created as both male and female, but then separated by God into the two sexes. They also believe that Satan himself is androgynous – he is described in occult literature as the “divine androgyne.” But if Satan’s objective is to overthrow God’s order for mankind – as represented by “male and female he created them”[5] – then it stands to reason that his war against God would include undermining and destroying the natural order of the sexes (which would also destroy the family)[6].

And that is exactly what is behind the war against this natural order, a war begun by radical feminists publishing in the 1950s, which morphed, by the 1990s, into “transgender rights.” The war began quietly and subtly, with gender distinctions in certain professions being eliminated. Waiters and waitresses became “servers”; comedians and comediennes became “comics”; airline stewards and stewardesses became “flight attendants;” the mailman became a “mail carrier,” and so on.

It soon became more aggressive: instead of separate toy store sections for girls and boys, we saw the arrival of “gender neutral” toy sections (in California) and gender-neutral Christmas catalogs (Sweden). The attack on pronouns also arrived. Under the guise of “gender as a social construct” (instead of a biological fact), new “genders” sprang up as fast as depraved human minds could conceive them, with pronouns to match. Some websites list a current total of 112 of these “genders.” Meanwhile, pronouns based on objective biology (“he” and “she”) came under intensive attack, along with such parental and family roles as “mother” and “father,” “husband” and “wife,” and “brother” and “sister.”

In California and New York City it is actually a crime to address someone with the wrong gender pronoun, with punishments ranging from fines ($250,000 in New York) to jail time (California). In Canada it is a hate crime to use the wrong gender pronoun.

As for the juggernaut, well-funded transgender movement, it has already “transitioned” approximately one million emotionally or mentally unstable Americans into useful idiots for Satanist androgyny, while demanding compliance with its abusive edicts through “lawfare” – deploying the courts to enforce their decrees by severely punishing those who refuse to affirm their sickness.

Thus, for the Satanist and his underworld master, gender confusion (which should really be called gender anarchy) achieves two goals with one lie: it remakes Satan’s slaves in his androgynous image and likeness, and it destroys the family.

Chaos

In his stirring letter to President Trump on July 7, 2020, Archbishop Vigano described the rapidly escalating dissolution of the social, economic, political and religious order of the West, using the alchemical maxim of those who designed this dissolution: solve et coagula. “Solve,” or dissolve, is the stage we are now enduring, in which order is replaced by chaos. “Coagula,” coagulate or rebuild, is the stage to come, in which the scattered elements of the destroyed order are reassembled in a new pattern (“Build Back Better”). This new pattern is tyrannical world government: a police state in which we are tightly controlled by digital surveillance, digital currency, digital passports, robotic technology, and every invasive procedure that can be devised to prevent dissent and punish it severely should it somehow raise its head. This tyranny hides behind a neutral-sounding name: The Great Reset.

This planned chaos does not stop with societal institutions and systems. The corollary and prerequisite for collective chaos is the promotion of individual disorder. This is achieved by cultivating the psychological condition known as narcissistic personality disorder, in which individuals arrive at a greatly exaggerated sense of self-importance, accompanied by a rejection of the importance of others. This is the disorder at the heart of homosexuality, and it also feeds the disorder of transgenderism, which extends chaos down to the most basic building block of life: our biological sex.

A Word on the Occultist Objective

“In order to achieve a world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, fidelity to family traditions, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.”[7] These bedrock values are to be removed from the minds of men by fear: fear of death from a “deadly” virus. Fear of being ostracized and accused of “hate” for resisting the ever more perverse sexual revolution. Fear of unemployment or imprisonment for not complying with tyrannical mandates. Fear of the earth being destroyed by “climate change.”

The Catholic Church once wielded the weapon that overcomes fear: our faith. But thanks to infiltration by her enemies, the betrayed Church is now included in the arsenal of those who seek to destroy us.

What could this be but a Divine Chastisement?

Footnotes:

[1] 40-50 million performed each year, according to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)

[2] According to the FBI, in 2020 there were 365,348 National Crime Information Center entries for missing children

[3] https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/

[4] Androgyny: the quality or state of being neither specifically feminine or masculine: the combination of feminine and masculine characteristics

[5] Genesis 1:27

[6] Sister Lucia of Fatima predicted, in a letter to Cardinal Caffara, that Satan’s final battle would be against marriage and the family

[7] Dr. Brock Chisolm, former director of the W.H.O.

