Priest: Catholics SHOULD Celebrate Hallowe’en

Editor writes…

There are a number of comments thanking Father for his “guidance” and praising his talk. Here are some, though, from viewers who disagree…

From the YouTube Platform…

He’s so….. wrong

I think Halloween is a good opportunity to go against the tide. If you do not put a costume in Halloween, you will test your faith. You will test what hard is to follow Jesus. Your kids will learn to be brave.

I’m Catholic and I’m so embarrassed of this kind of “fathers” they are more like new world order 😔 May God and our Holy Mary protect us from evil

I’m sorry but you are 100% wrong, when You celebrate Halloween, you are giving the devil [praise]. Please Fr. Do more research. We have to be mindful of what we do as you invite the devil into your life and home when you celebrate Halloween.

Anton LaVey, the founder of the church of Satan, himself declared that by dressing up, either by wearing a costume or by coloring oneself in celebration of Halloween, signifies that you allow Satan to own you. He further said that when you adopt the pagan practices, you subconsciously dedicate yourself to the devil. He took joy in Christians who take part in the tradition, saying: I am glad that Christian parents let their children worship the devil at least one night out of the year. Welcome to Halloween.

Halloween is sheer witchcraft, period.

Wow completely wrong this is wrong. The explanation is completely wrong. Catholics don’t celebrate Halloween. Catholics celebrate all saints Day.

Then, finally, the most entertaining response of all…

Don’t listen to this priest… Pope will tell you the right thing.

