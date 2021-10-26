Shock: Pope Francis Appoints Pro-Abortionist Member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

Shock: Pope Francis Appoints Pro-Abortionist Member of Pontifical Academy of Social Scienceseditor
VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis appointed prominent abortion advocate and supporter of the United Nations’ climate change-oriented policies Jeffrey Sachs as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences in a move that has drawn significant criticism from concerned Catholics.
Announced October 25, the Vatican described Sachs, having been a regular visiting figure at the Academy for some time, as a “distinguished” professor while highlighting his work in “sustainable development” but avoiding any mention of his support for abortion.
The appointment prompted numerous Catholics to protest, with Bishop Joseph Strickland calling for the Pope to clarify his actions, and Restoring the Faith Media telling LifeSiteNews that Sachs’ “‘expertise’ is reduction of the global human population, an aspiration which squares perfectly with the naturalist worldview driving the radical, superstitious COVID agenda.”
Pro-abortion globalist a regular figure in Vatican halls
Sachs was behind the United Nations (UN) Millennium Development goals, and is an architect of the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Click here to read more…
Editor writes…
It’s not good enough for one bishop here or there to comment with concern about Francis’s shocking words and actions. This pope needs to be told, in no uncertain terms, that he must stop attacking the Faith and Morals – he’s an absolute disgrace. He’s so ignorant of the Faith that he probably doesn’t even know that a pope cannot be deposed, so maybe his concerned episcopal colleagues could use language carefully (and economically) to give him the impression that he’s about to be booted out of office. He just might fall for it; after all, he’s fallen for every other nonsense in the book – man-made climate change for starters. Or maybe those same episcopal colleagues could scour the history books, Canon Law, whatever, to find a loophole that would, in fact, see him booted out of office. One hopes and one prays…
Pope Francis is beyond the pale. I do agree with the idea of thoroughly searching the history books and canon law to see if he can be gotten rid of but I guess if that was possible, it would have been done by now.
I read the Lifesitenews report really quickly and this jumped out at me, because I’d seen this in the LifeSite headlines last week. One commentator says: “Last week, Francis told pharmacists that they must not become accessories to the homicide of abortion, but this week appoints to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences one of the world’s leading proponents of abortion as a tool of population control,”
He’s causing confusion all over the place, on every imaginable subject. He’s the worst pope in history, so far, just let’s pray there’s not worse to come!
Jeffrey Sachs is not even Christian, he’s Jewish, and, as is well documented, a majority of Jews are inclined towards Socialist ideology (which is why Communism’s theoreticians, financiers and leaders are exclusively Jewish).
Sachs himself, though he may try to deny the fact, is a Communist at heart. Here’s just one proof of that, though his population control and climate change policies render conclusive proof: “…During a January 2021 interview, despite the interviewer’s repeated prompting, Sachs evaded questions about China’s repression of the Uyghurs by alluding to “huge human rights abuses committed by the U.S.” Subsequently, 19 advocacy and rights groups jointly wrote a letter to Columbia University questioning Sachs’ comments.The letter’s signatories wrote that Sachs took the same stance as China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a digression to the history of U.S. rights violations as a way to avoid discussions of China’s mistreatment of Uyghurs. The rights groups went on to say that Sachs “betrayed his institution’s mission” by trivializing the perspective of those who were oppressed by the Chinese government.Stephan Richter, editor-in-chief at The Globalist, and J.D. Bindenagel, a writer, wrote that Sachs is actively promoting “a classic Communist propaganda ploy”…”
That a Successor of St. Peter would employ such a man in any capacity in the Catholic Church speaks volumes about that Pope’s beliefs. Francis is now evidently not Catholic in his mindset, he’s a cultural Marxist. Who could ever have imagined such a man sitting in the Chair of Peter! This is the Third Secret of Fatima unfolding before our very eyes.
Look at that picture. The Pope’s expression. You only ever see him with that devious grin on his face when he’s with globalists / pro-aborts / atheists / communists / LGBT – dissenters of any and every stripe, you name it. For anyone who tends towards orthodoxy there are only scowls. He appears to rejoice in error and hate truth. Apparently, according to this report, even some liberals are getting fed up with him now (although maybe not for the right reasons . . .) https://gloria.tv/post/VaCTQhj1j1vX1T7jgUAyhYMnZ
Does this really surprise any of us on Here ,who now know that Horror Bergoglio is not nor probably ever has been a Catholic. He and Sachs are cut from the same cloth ,and as WF says Bergoglio Always has that Stupid Grin on His Face ,when He’s meeting and giving Audiences with Globalists Etc Etc . Never when He’s giving an Audience to Faithful Catholics.
On second thought Bergoglio doesn’t Give Audiences with Faithful Catholics. Also as WF says even some of the So Called Libs are getting Fed up with Bergoglio.
Question to put out there . What will this Horrible Man who Dresses up as a Pope every day
Do next. Well Halloween is coming up ????
When Saul was persecuting the Church, the faithful entreated Our Lord and He threw him from his horse and blinded him, this was the beginning of the making of St Paul.
We need to entreat Our Lord to grant Pope Francis a Pauline Conversion before his forthcoming death.g
Graeme,
An excellent idea. Done, of not dusted, in the Catholic Truth office!
Sadly, Graham, because the Conciliar Popes have categorically rejected Our Lady of Fatima’s request for the consecration of Russia, the very opposite has happened to them as happened with St. Paul, by which I mean they have gone from faith to blindness and from building up the Church to destroying it. I suppose we still have to pray for this Pope, even though it does look more and more like he is actively and deliberately trying to destroy the Church, for such is our duty in charity. We can’t read or judge his soul, but my goodness we can see what his words and actions represent, and it’s not the spirit of Our Lord.
I just cannot believe this pope. He is truly the worse imaginable person to be sitting in the chair of Peter at any time but especially at this crucial point in history.
Yes, let’s pray for a Pauline conversion. St Francis doesn’t seem to be cutting it, LOL!