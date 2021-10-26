Shock: Pope Francis Appoints Pro-Abortionist Member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis appointed prominent abortion advocate and supporter of the United Nations’ climate change-oriented policies Jeffrey Sachs as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences in a move that has drawn significant criticism from concerned Catholics.

Announced October 25, the Vatican described Sachs, having been a regular visiting figure at the Academy for some time, as a “distinguished” professor while highlighting his work in “sustainable development” but avoiding any mention of his support for abortion.

The appointment prompted numerous Catholics to protest, with Bishop Joseph Strickland calling for the Pope to clarify his actions, and Restoring the Faith Media telling LifeSiteNews that Sachs’ “‘expertise’ is reduction of the global human population, an aspiration which squares perfectly with the naturalist worldview driving the radical, superstitious COVID agenda.” Pro-abortion globalist a regular figure in Vatican halls Sachs was behind the United Nations (UN) Millennium Development goals, and is an architect of the pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Click here to read more… Editor writes… It’s not good enough for one bishop here or there to comment with concern about Francis’s shocking words and actions. This pope needs to be told, in no uncertain terms, that he must stop attacking the Faith and Morals – he’s an absolute disgrace. He’s so ignorant of the Faith that he probably doesn’t even know that a pope cannot be deposed, so maybe his concerned episcopal colleagues could use language carefully (and economically) to give him the impression that he’s about to be booted out of office. He just might fall for it; after all, he’s fallen for every other nonsense in the book – man-made climate change for starters. Or maybe those same episcopal colleagues could scour the history books, Canon Law, whatever, to find a loophole that would, in fact, see him booted out of office. One hopes and one prays…

