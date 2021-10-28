The Great Reset… Some People Are Waking Up To The Reality – But is it really “rant-worthy”?editor
Not too many people are taking seriously the World Economic Forum plan for a “Great Reset” of the world, which means, in practice, the introduction of Communist-style living and governance. Too many people still treat it as nothing more than a conspiracy theory. Or they’ll say that critics are just misunderstanding what it means to “Build Back Better”… They ask: why would [the elite] do this if it’s not in our best interests? Click here for the answer to the “why” question, and the claim that this is actually World War III…
What do you think? Is this plan by the world’s elite the trigger for “World War III” – and thus truly “rant-worthy”? Or is it no big deal?
We know that all of this can only be prevented by the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in the manner prescribed at Fatima, so we need to keep praying for this outcome, in order that the world may enjoy the promised (by God) period of peace. In the meantime, since this is likely to take a number of years, unless we are blessed with a faithful pope soon, we need to pray for the courage to resist the brainwashing and to fight the introduction of atheistic Communism in our neck of the woods. All ideas on how to do so, will be very welcome in the comments…
Comments (4)
ED am just back from Mass and the Gospel Reading was Apt for this . Of course you know it anyhow but as Christ said ” Remember if The World Hate you, know ye that it Hated Me before You. If you had been of world,the World would love its own ,but because you are not of the World, but I have chosen you out of the World therefore the World Hates You .Remember My word that I said to You . The Servant is not greater than His Master ”
I believe that the above words spoken by Christ tell us exactly who runs the World and we know that their Evil to the Very Core . In fact I read somewhere, where it said ( I know not where ) that the Real 3rd World War will start between 2 Countries of Whom no one would have thought would become Enemies. Could that be Russia and China. Make no mistake Putin does not want to see a weak U.S.A. with # Let’s Go Brandon # as a Puppet Leader . Putin respected President Trump a lot more than One of The Obama Men whom He ignored Every Time they crossed paths. Could Putin be the one to stop Klaus Schwab . Gates and Soros. It’s well known that Putin has told Soros especially, ” Enter Russia and We will arrest You .”
As for The Mob who governs us and this Clown Show coming up in Glasgow all I can say is
God Help Our Children. We who have had a Life would never have put up with this B.S. in the 60s even when Harold said ” We’ve never had it so good ” The only Top Politician who done any real Good in The West has been President Trump. And as the Great Reset Video told us they
The Globalists, still Fear Him . As for a Conspiracy Theory the Question was well answered.
It’s not a Theory but it is a Conspiracy. As The Old Saying Goes. – Power Corrupts . But Absolute Power Currupts Absolutely-.
FOOF,
Who knows about the next, if any, world war – let’s pray that Our Lady’s Triumph comes in time to avert that.
I’m increasingly pleasantly surprised, though, at the number of people who ARE aware of The Great Reset and know all about the Bill Gates & Co. plan to depopulate the world. That is heartening.
Editor
I came across an article the other day in which it was stated that Bill Gates’ father was once the head of Planned Parenthood. My problem is I can’t remember where I read the article. Interesting, though.
Here it is: http://www.physiciansforlife.org/bill-gates-father-head-of-planned-parenthood-inspired-his-abortion-population-control-views/