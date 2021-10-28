The Great Reset… Some People Are Waking Up To The Reality – But is it really “rant-worthy”?

Not too many people are taking seriously the World Economic Forum plan for a “Great Reset” of the world, which means, in practice, the introduction of Communist-style living and governance. Too many people still treat it as nothing more than a conspiracy theory. Or they’ll say that critics are just misunderstanding what it means to “Build Back Better”… They ask: why would [the elite] do this if it’s not in our best interests? Click here for the answer to the “why” question, and the claim that this is actually World War III…

What do you think? Is this plan by the world’s elite the trigger for “World War III” – and thus truly “rant-worthy”? Or is it no big deal?

We know that all of this can only be prevented by the Consecration of Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, in the manner prescribed at Fatima, so we need to keep praying for this outcome, in order that the world may enjoy the promised (by God) period of peace. In the meantime, since this is likely to take a number of years, unless we are blessed with a faithful pope soon, we need to pray for the courage to resist the brainwashing and to fight the introduction of atheistic Communism in our neck of the woods. All ideas on how to do so, will be very welcome in the comments…

