29Oct

Critics of Original Sin: “We are not flawed human beings” – Ironically Demanding Head be Fired!

The headteacher atBritains strictest school” says she has faced calls for her to be fired after claiming children are born with “original sin” and must be taught how to be good.

Katharine Birbalsingh, co-founder of Michaela Community School, in Wembley sparked a Twitter storm after writing that children needed to be “habituated into choosing good over evil”. The government’s social mobility advisor claimed that Twitter mobs had “demanded my head on a platter” and called for her to be fired after making the comments.  Click here to read more and here to read about Original Sin, which is a defined teaching of the Church, binding upon us all.

Editor writes…

Note the key role of Baptism and grace in the teaching about Original Sin – it’s not enough to be taught to be “good and not bad”, but even Katharine Birbalsingh’s incomplete defence of the dogma (as it is reported) is enough to enrage the Godless Twitter Brigade, who are now looking for her head on a platter, so to speak. Hypocrisy and intolerance by the bucketful. Here’s a question, though – is there a better explanation for fallen human nature than Original Sin?  And if you don’t think human nature is flawed, well… let’s hear it.  I could use a laugh.

