Neil Oliver to Hypocritical COP26 Leaders: Follow The Example of St Francis… Then We’ll Listen!

30Oct

I was planning to wait to post a COP26 thread to coincide with the arrival of the world’s dictators dignitaries tomorrow, but when I saw the above clip a little earlier today, I couldn’t resist.

I’m 100% with Neil Oliver here –  yet again.  He speaks for, I think it’s safe to say, the majority of Scots.  That is, the real people – the little people – who are going to be paying a price for all this green nonsense.  My own monthly energy bill has already jumped noticeably and the Conference hasn’t even started yet.

It’s heartening, then, to see several presenters on GB News speaking up – and Neil Oliver never fails to hit the mark.  This is the first time I’ve heard him pointing to the example of a great saint, so that, too, is heartening.

The sheer hypocrisy, though, of the world leaders flying here in their private jets, eh?  And let’s watch for those masks. That’ll be something NOT to miss.. the mask-less hypocrites., shoulder to shoulder, with not an inch of social distancing in sight.  How come they have such nerve – do they actually think that we don’t notice what they are about, or do they simply hold us in such contempt that they do not blankety blank care?  Enlighten me on this point, someone, anyone, please.

One thing about which Neil Oliver is 200% correct is that none of this is about what they say it is about; keeping us safe, saving the planet… Not remotely.  It’s about controlling us.  No question about it.  If you disagree, make sure you can substantiate your position, because it’s crystal clear to those of us with more than half-a-brain…

Finally, let us remember to pray for the leaders gathering for this ridiculous conference in Glasgow tomorrow.  Let’s pray that – somehow – God’s grace touches them, that the Holy Spirit touches their consciences.  They all know in their hearts that this – COP26 – is not what they say it’s about.  They know that.  So, let’s invoke Our Lady and the entire Communion of Saints on their behalf, praying – and I’ll close with this – St Francis of Assisi,  pray for them! 

  • Fidelis Reply

    Bravo, Neil Oliver! That’s one of his best yet, without a doubt. I agree with every word.

    October 31, 2021 at 12:11 am
  • Pat McKay Reply

    Fine business again from Neil Oliver …’it’s not about what they SAY it’s about’ … Try telling that to the mindless maskie-muppets who just can’t wait for their next BBC fear-fix!

    October 31, 2021 at 7:44 am
  • Pat McKay Reply

    I don’t know if any of you are Flightradar24 fans, but it’s going to be an interesting time at Glasgow Airport. I’ve just watched a Boeing 767 land there, the kind of aircraft that’s often used for military personnel logistics

    Details are top secret, but I note it’s come all the way from Brazzaville, Congo Republic

    October 31, 2021 at 8:06 am
  • watersider Reply

    Greetings Editor and bloggers,
    Yes another great piece from Neil Oliver. One of the not ironic things about this Green Religious festival in Glasgow in that the President of Zimbabwe is arriving with an entourage of 100. This first overseas trip of the leader of the Basketcase (previously the Breadbasket) of Africa to Britain.
    I wonder how much of a bribe he is expecting from Boris and Brandon
    Only 10 of the group have any connection with the pseudoscience of Global Warming – the rest are family friends and cronies on a freebie.

    October 31, 2021 at 11:24 am

