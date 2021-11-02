November: Pray for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

02Nov

November: Pray for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

Today, All Souls, we remember, especially, the Holy Souls suffering in Purgatory….  I have been unable to find a video on YouTube of the beautiful hymn which is traditionally sung in the month when we commemorate the suffering Church in Purgatory, so the lyrics only are given below…  And, by the way, If you find it difficult to explain this doctrine to non-Catholic friends, and even some lapsed Catholics, read the very good article entitled Why Protestants Don’t Believe in Purgatory, published on page 10 of the current (November) newsletter – click here...

Hymn for the Holy Souls…

They are waiting for our petitions silent and calm
Their lips no prayer can utter, no suppliant psalm.
we have made the all too weary with long delay
For the souls in their still agony, good Christian pray.
Requiescant in pace, requiescant in Pace.

For the soul thou holdest dearest let prayers arise
The voice of love is mighty and will pierce the skies.
Waste not in selfish weeping one precious day
But speeding thy love to heaven, good Christian pray.
Requiescant in pace, requiescant in Pace.

Comments invited… especially edifying stories about the souls suffering in Purgatory, quotes from saints, prayers, novenas, indulgences, and any hymns which will help us to reflect on the Church Suffering in this Month of the Holy Souls.  We concentrate plenty on the other parts of the Communion of Saints: the Church Triumphant (saints in Heaven) and the Church Militant (us lot, here below!) but not enough, arguably, on the Church Suffering in Purgatory. Today’s the day! 

Comments (5)

  • Michaela Reply

    I am posting the prayer of St Gertrude the Great, which is repeated over and over in this short video. I think it must be very powerful.

    November 2, 2021 at 12:48 pm
    • Margaret Mary Reply

      Thanks for that St Gertrude prayer which i agree must be very powerful.

      November 2, 2021 at 2:39 pm
  • Lily Reply

    I looked up a quote from saints and chose this one because I think if I were in Purgatory (if and when I am blessed to get there!) I would want my relatives to remember this:

    ““I come to tell you that they suffer in Purgatory, that they weep, and that they demand with urgent cries the help of your prayers and your good works. I seem to hear them crying from the depths of those fires which devour them: ‘Tell our loved ones, tell our children, tell all our relatives how great the evils are which they are making us suffer. We throw ourselves at their feet to implore the help of their prayers. Ah! Tell them that since we have been separated from them, we have been here burning in the flames!’” (St John Vianney, the Cure D’Ars).

    November 2, 2021 at 2:08 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    Praying for the Holy Souls today. Requiescant in Pace.

    November 2, 2021 at 2:10 pm
  • Margaret Mary Reply

    I am remembering the Holy Souls today – especially my own family members. It’s terrible to think that the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation is still in force so there will be tons less people hearing Mass for the dead. The devil is having a field day.

    November 2, 2021 at 2:40 pm

Join the discussion

