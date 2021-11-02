November: Pray for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

Today, All Souls, we remember, especially, the Holy Souls suffering in Purgatory…. I have been unable to find a video on YouTube of the beautiful hymn which is traditionally sung in the month when we commemorate the suffering Church in Purgatory, so the lyrics only are given below… And, by the way, If you find it difficult to explain this doctrine to non-Catholic friends, and even some lapsed Catholics, read the very good article entitled Why Protestants Don’t Believe in Purgatory, published on page 10 of the current (November) newsletter – click here...

Hymn for the Holy Souls…

They are waiting for our petitions silent and calm

Their lips no prayer can utter, no suppliant psalm.

we have made the all too weary with long delay

For the souls in their still agony, good Christian pray.

Requiescant in pace, requiescant in Pace.

For the soul thou holdest dearest let prayers arise

The voice of love is mighty and will pierce the skies.

Waste not in selfish weeping one precious day

But speeding thy love to heaven, good Christian pray.

Requiescant in pace, requiescant in Pace.

Comments invited… especially edifying stories about the souls suffering in Purgatory, quotes from saints, prayers, novenas, indulgences, and any hymns which will help us to reflect on the Church Suffering in this Month of the Holy Souls. We concentrate plenty on the other parts of the Communion of Saints: the Church Triumphant (saints in Heaven) and the Church Militant (us lot, here below!) but not enough, arguably, on the Church Suffering in Purgatory. Today’s the day!

