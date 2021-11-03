Is Joe Biden’s Presidency Dead?

I wonder how many Americans will find themselves agreeing with John Hilton’s above damning assessment, and his conclusion that the Biden presidency is well and truly deceased. May it rest in peace – and soon! Alan Jones of Sky News Australia is always hilarious when covering Joe Biden’s antics… Click here to enjoy a recent clip…

The same death notice has been posted, certainly here at Catholic Truth, with regard to his alleged Catholic Faith – although with the complication of papal approval (if we are to believe Biden’s comments in Rome recently), that will make it more difficult for ignorant (of the Faith) Catholics to accept that his Faith, like his presidency has gone for good, over and out.

Key question: are the Americans proud of their President?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



