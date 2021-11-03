Is Joe Biden’s Presidency Dead?editor
I wonder how many Americans will find themselves agreeing with John Hilton’s above damning assessment, and his conclusion that the Biden presidency is well and truly deceased. May it rest in peace – and soon! Alan Jones of Sky News Australia is always hilarious when covering Joe Biden’s antics… Click here to enjoy a recent clip…
The same death notice has been posted, certainly here at Catholic Truth, with regard to his alleged Catholic Faith – although with the complication of papal approval (if we are to believe Biden’s comments in Rome recently), that will make it more difficult for ignorant (of the Faith) Catholics to accept that his Faith, like his presidency has gone for good, over and out.
Key question: are the Americans proud of their President?
Biden is only President in name only, in fact now that He’s mostly called Brandon he hasn’t even got that . But away from the Joke that Brandon is their is the Seriousness that this as we know is The Obama Men’s 3rd Tenure in Power which is Bad really Bad as it’s they along with Gates and Soros that are pulling Brandon’s Strings, People who Hate the U.S.A. With a Vengeance and that’s where the Joke Ends . One thing also we know for certain is that the World is a much more Dangerous Place since the Election was Stolen.
Faith of our Fathers,
I had to look up Google to find out what this Brandon thing is all about. It doesn’t bear repeating, LOL!
I think videos like this are a distraction from the truth. The first truth is that there is no Biden “presidency,” as FOOF has already posted. It’s simply a third Obama term, with that Communist homosexual giving Soros-dictated instructions to Joke through an earpiece.
The second truth is that this fake Biden “presidency” is not a failure at all. It has achieved its objective of putting the USA on the fast track to becoming a banana republic, destroying our economy through inflation and supply chain disruptions, destroying our government (what little honesty was left of it), humiliating our military, promoting chaos and crime through open borders, setting Americans against each other by race, etc..
So here’s the bottom line: there were two major obstacles to the establishment of the New World Order: the Catholic Church, and America.
The Catholic Church has been successfully co-opted and neutered with a criminal and apostate for a Pope, standing on the stage built for him by Vatican II.
The USA is now in a shambles and ripe for whatever dictator wants to take over.
RCA Victor,
I disagree with you about the videos reporting on the Biden presidency being a distraction from the truth. IMHO they underscore the truth. It is not the case that because Biden stole the election so he is not, as far as the whole world goes, the elected President of the USA. That’s the reality, like it or lump it, and IMHO it’s a distraction to keep on letting him off the hook by calling him a puppet. I know that in a sense he is a puppet, but so are all politicians. Boris, Nicola, the rest of them, they’re all puppets, but we can’t not discuss their shocking policies and their wayward behaviour for that reason. If people get the idea that it doesn’t matter who they vote for as they’re all puppets anyway, well why not just vote for Biden – he’s the socialist, handing out free money.
I wonder if you think this video is a distraction – it’s showing how the plan to have Biden/Harris in office was a long time in the planning, which again, of course, we know. That doesn’t mean it’s not useful to be reminded of it from time to time.
Victor am sure all of You Good Americans Did In No Way Give # Lets Go Brandon # 80Million Votes, you all know that the Election was a Fake as much as This President. The Fact that the Awful Obama Men got a 3rd Term is equally galling.
I mean How Bad Does it really need to Get when # Lets Go Brandon # Security Men carry Toilet Rolls instead of Guns .
FOOF,
We all know perfectly well that Biden stole the election, or at least, his minders did. So, what now? We just keep quiet and hope he goes away?
I actually said on his “election” that I would never recognise him as President, never call him that – but it’s kinda wearing being a rebel all over the place. Can’t be bothered. He’s not that important. The fact is, the man is considered to be the USA President by the rest of the world, but even his supporting media is recognising that he’s finished so I thought that worthy of a conversation. If I’m wrong – don’t converse!
PS: If the party line, as parroted by the party mouthpiece mainstream media, is that the Biden “presidency” is dead, then apparently the stage is being set for Kamala Harris to replace him – or someone else equally corrupt. You can’t have a dead presidency when there was never a presidency to begin with.
RCA Victor & FOOF,
It’s silly of me to go for these simplistic headlines. I do apologise. What about the following – please note, I tend to try to keep headlines to one line, at most two. Still, if we want the headlines to be absolutely accurate, what about this…
JOE BIDEN FAKE PRESIDENCY CONSIDERED OVER BY SOME US COMMENTATORS BUT THEY DON’T REALISE THAT HE’S JUST A PUPPET, SO IT’S NOT EVEN ACCURATE TO CALL IT A FAKE PRESIDENCY. IT’S A BEYOND-FAKE PRESIDENCY, ACHIEVED BY STEALING THE NOVEMBER 2020 ELECTION, AND IT HAS ACHIEVED ITS PURPOSE, SO IS IT WRONG TO SAY THE BIDEN (FAKE) PRESIDENCY IS DEAD AND RIGHT TO SAY THAT THE USA IS RIPE FOR DICTATORSHIP?
A bit long, and grammatically wanting, but if I dispensed with any of the short, snappy videos available and just put a photo of Biden, that might save from causing “distractions from the truth”.
It just might kill off any interesting discussion, as well, but, hey, nothing’s perfect in this world. 😀
Here’s a brief analysis of the anti-American “administrative state” of which Biden is the figurehead:
RCA Victor,
Should he (the unnamed narrator) be talking about the “administrative state” and the “federal government” when the election was stolen and there is no “president”? 😀
What he describes, incidentally, is the way life has been here for years under EU rule, with rules about the minutiae of everyday life – at one time there was even a rule about the correct shape of bananas, would you believe!
RCA Victor,
I like that Hillsdale College video – “corrupt and distant from the people they rule” just about sums up ALL of our governments right now, not just the American regime.
LOL! We have a pope half the Church don’t think is the pope and an American president half of America doesn’t think is the president! I sometimes watch Chris Salcedo on Newsmax TV and he calls Biden “the present occupier of the Oval Office”, LOL!
Whatever, I think this puppet’s days of occupying the Oval Office are almost over! Both videos on this thread prove that, IMHO.
This is an interesting clip – there was a local election in the USA yesterday which shows how unpopular Joe Biden’s administration is with the voters. I’d say he’s finished now, whether he’s the president or the real president’s puppet!