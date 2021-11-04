Favourite Films: Hilarious Dog & Toddler …

From time to time we take a break from the serious stuff. Over the years, we’ve had everything from favourite jokes to favourite music, to favourite books / spiritual reading (albeit, semi-serious!)

So, when I stumbled across the above hilarious video clip of a very musical pair, toddler and dog, recently, I thought it was time for a bit of a rest again, and sharing our favourite films and/or video clips, is one way to do that. I have a number of favourites which I’ll add later, and I look forward to your recommendations for worthwhile films (serious or humorous) and any video clips which you decide to share, whether uplifting in nature (very welcome, great for the soul) or comical (also good for the soul) – and all in the spirit of “good clean fun”. Enjoy!

