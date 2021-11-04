Favourite Films: Hilarious Dog & Toddler …editor
From time to time we take a break from the serious stuff. Over the years, we’ve had everything from favourite jokes to favourite music, to favourite books / spiritual reading (albeit, semi-serious!)
So, when I stumbled across the above hilarious video clip of a very musical pair, toddler and dog, recently, I thought it was time for a bit of a rest again, and sharing our favourite films and/or video clips, is one way to do that. I have a number of favourites which I’ll add later, and I look forward to your recommendations for worthwhile films (serious or humorous) and any video clips which you decide to share, whether uplifting in nature (very welcome, great for the soul) or comical (also good for the soul) – and all in the spirit of “good clean fun”. Enjoy!
I could watch films like this all day long – so, so cute.
Me, too – I love those clips from YouTube. I’m going to post a couple of clips from one of my favourite musicals, The King and I. The first one is the march of the Siamese children and the second one is “Getting to Know You”.
Lily,
I LOVE The King and I – a beautiful musical.
Athanasius,
I, too, love the clips with children and animals. Here’s one that amazes me. A babysitting dog!
Brilliant, Editor. There’s something very special about Labradors and Lab Retrievers, which is probably why they’re dubbed “angel dogs” and “the soft breed”.
Here’s one that never fails to move me.
Editor
This clip from the film 7 brides for 7 brothers is a toe tapping one, it is the song “Going Courtin”. It makes me feel like joining in. Only thing is I do not have a singing voice to speak of, and, have two left feet, not a good combination. But I enjoy watching in any case.
I love it, Theresa Rose. I think I’m already loving this thread, LOL!
Theresa Rose,
Love it! Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – another lovely musical.
I hope you don’t mind that I clicked on your “Bing” link to get the clip directly from YouTube – there are lazy blighters on here who don’t always visit links but will click onto a video, and this from the VE (Voice of Experience!)
Theresa Rose,
Your clip inspired me to check out Seven Brides (I must have seen it years ago but can’t remember much about it, just that the music is lovely). Anyway, I found this clip and reading some of the comments underneath is almost as lovely as the music. Apparently, the actress Jane Power died as recently as September, 2021, age 92. Here is one of the comments underneath the video, to which I say “hear, hear…”
“This is so beautiful…..the soaring vocal talent of the wonderful Jane Powell singing such a positive and life affirming song. I hope when we come out of this terrible time that there is a move towards the appreciation of simpler things, like musicals that touch your heart.”
What a lovely clip, a great relief from the horribleness around us.
Mary – so true. We get so involved in the “horribleness” as you put it that we sometimes forget to be happy!
I’ve had a “cheer up” thread in mind for about a week now, since meeting a woman in a shop who is so depressed about the whole Covid situation with the threat of renewed lockdowns and restrictions hanging over us, that although she is completely aware of the truth about it all, depopulation being the ultimate goal, she decided to take the vaccine on account of the fact that “this is it…” This is the end of life as we have known it, she believes, so at least if she took the vaccine she could get to travel a little bit again and make what’s left of her life pleasant. How tragically sad is that.
So, we are not going to allow ourselves to get so down in the dumps. And here’s a beautifully uplifting story to keep us cheerful… the story of two little boys, wonderfully innocent, who are colour blind.