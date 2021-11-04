Favourite Films: Hilarious Dog & Toddler …

From time to time we take a break from the serious stuff.  Over the years, we’ve had everything from favourite jokes to favourite music, to favourite books / spiritual reading (albeit, semi-serious!)

So, when I stumbled across the above hilarious video clip of a very musical pair, toddler and dog, recently, I thought it was time for a bit of a rest again, and sharing our favourite films and/or video clips, is one way to do that.   I have a  number of favourites which I’ll add later, and I look forward to your recommendations for worthwhile films (serious or humorous) and any video clips which you decide to share, whether uplifting in nature (very welcome, great for the soul) or comical (also good for the soul)  – and all in the spirit of “good clean fun”.   Enjoy!

  • Athanasius Reply

    I could watch films like this all day long – so, so cute.

    November 4, 2021 at 10:22 pm
    • Lily Reply

      Me, too – I love those clips from YouTube. I’m going to post a couple of clips from one of my favourite musicals, The King and I. The first one is the march of the Siamese children and the second one is “Getting to Know You”.

      November 4, 2021 at 11:26 pm
      • editor

        Lily,

        I LOVE The King and I – a beautiful musical.

        November 4, 2021 at 11:40 pm
    • editor Reply

      Athanasius,

      I, too, love the clips with children and animals. Here’s one that amazes me. A babysitting dog!

      November 4, 2021 at 11:37 pm
      • Athanasius

        Brilliant, Editor. There’s something very special about Labradors and Lab Retrievers, which is probably why they’re dubbed “angel dogs” and “the soft breed”.

        Here’s one that never fails to move me.

        https://youtu.be/Wnf0CcNILWY

        November 5, 2021 at 1:35 am
      • Athanasius

        Editor

        I’m experimenting here. I copied the URL for the video posted above and all I got was a link to it on Youtube, so now I’m trying something else to get the actual video to appear on the blog. Here goes.
        Ed: the experiment failed, but here’s what to do next time. Click “share” (over at Youtube), then click “copy” and “embed”; then click “copy” again when the code appears. Then paste here and voila! That should work. See below…
        PS sometimes copying the URL at YouTube does work and the video appears – there’s no rhyme or reason to it, that I can work out.

        November 5, 2021 at 1:37 am
  • Theresa Rose Reply

    This clip from the film 7 brides for 7 brothers is a toe tapping one, it is the song “Going Courtin”. It makes me feel like joining in. Only thing is I do not have a singing voice to speak of, and, have two left feet, not a good combination. But I enjoy watching in any case.

    November 4, 2021 at 10:46 pm
    • Lily Reply

      I love it, Theresa Rose. I think I’m already loving this thread, LOL!

      November 4, 2021 at 11:28 pm
    • editor Reply

      Theresa Rose,

      Love it! Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – another lovely musical.

      I hope you don’t mind that I clicked on your “Bing” link to get the clip directly from YouTube – there are lazy blighters on here who don’t always visit links but will click onto a video, and this from the VE (Voice of Experience!)

      November 4, 2021 at 11:45 pm
      • editor

        Theresa Rose,

        Your clip inspired me to check out Seven Brides (I must have seen it years ago but can’t remember much about it, just that the music is lovely). Anyway, I found this clip and reading some of the comments underneath is almost as lovely as the music. Apparently, the actress Jane Power died as recently as September, 2021, age 92. Here is one of the comments underneath the video, to which I say “hear, hear…”

        “This is so beautiful…..the soaring vocal talent of the wonderful Jane Powell singing such a positive and life affirming song. I hope when we come out of this terrible time that there is a move towards the appreciation of simpler things, like musicals that touch your heart.”

        November 5, 2021 at 12:13 am
  • mary Reply

    What a lovely clip, a great relief from the horribleness around us.

    November 4, 2021 at 11:27 pm
    • editor Reply

      Mary – so true. We get so involved in the “horribleness” as you put it that we sometimes forget to be happy!

      I’ve had a “cheer up” thread in mind for about a week now, since meeting a woman in a shop who is so depressed about the whole Covid situation with the threat of renewed lockdowns and restrictions hanging over us, that although she is completely aware of the truth about it all, depopulation being the ultimate goal, she decided to take the vaccine on account of the fact that “this is it…” This is the end of life as we have known it, she believes, so at least if she took the vaccine she could get to travel a little bit again and make what’s left of her life pleasant. How tragically sad is that.

      So, we are not going to allow ourselves to get so down in the dumps. And here’s a beautifully uplifting story to keep us cheerful… the story of two little boys, wonderfully innocent, who are colour blind.

      November 4, 2021 at 11:50 pm

Join the discussion

