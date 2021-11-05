Scotland: Are Vaccines Cause of Excess Deaths?editor
Professor Richard Ennos, a retired Professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University, writes:
In Scotland this summer there has been excess mortality for the past 21 weeks with the total excess now exceeding 3,000 deaths. I and others have written to MSPs about the dreadful situation asking for a thorough analysis of what is responsible. In response we have been sent a reply from Anita Morrison, Head of Health and Social Care Analysis and Support, that I reproduce below. Five possible explanations are given, none of which reflect favourably on the Scottish Government’s public health policy. To paraphrase her reply, 45% are due to COVID-19 and the rest are accounted for by one or more of:
- COVID-19 deaths that were not recognised.
- Unintended consequences of the Scottish Government’s non-clinical response to COVID-19 (masks, social isolation etc.).
- Problems with access to the health and social care services (presumably due to Scottish government policy of withdrawing these).
- Patients not accessing services that were available (presumably because they were too scared of catching COVID-19 due to Scottish government exaggeration of the risks).
- Some other cause that has not been identified.
What follows is my reply to Anita Morrison to point out that her response is a damning indictment of Scottish Government public health policy whose outcome should ultimately be measured by the metric of excess deaths. Click here to read more, and note that Professor Ennos concludes his letter as follows…
“I am very grateful for your response to my original letter. It has been extremely helpful in [crystallising] my thoughts about the causes of the dramatic and continuing rise in excess deaths that we currently see in Scotland. My conclusion is that whatever the true explanation for the phenomenon, it is rooted in the misguided and disastrous public health policies of the Scottish Government. The analysis has moreover highlighted that a significant contributor to the excess death of the Scottish population this summer may be adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines, a factor that apparently has not occurred to either the Scottish Government or yourself. I would be grateful if you would pass on this insight to the Scottish Health minister so that unnecessary suffering and death is not meted out on the adults, and now children of Scotland.”
Editor writes…
Is it possible – likely, even – that the vaccines are the explanation for the excess death toll in Scotland? Shouldn’t the roll-out be stopped immediately, just to… er… stay safe?
This article – although about the USA – I think answers some of these questions:- https://theexpose.uk/2021/11/04/nearly-two-million-dead-americans-from-covid-infection-vaccines-and-collateral-impacts
Here’s the text of an e-mail I sent 6th September…..
…. ‘For the attention of Dr Gregor Ian Smith – Chief Medical Officer for Scotland
Dear Sir
I am writing to express my profound concern about the proposed ‘Covid-19’ injections, which I believe will be foisted upon all school-age children now that a new term has commenced.
First of all, let me advise that I refuse to entertain the term ‘vaccine’ for this stuff. It is NOT a vaccine, as you and your fellow medical professionals are surely aware. Anyone passing this concoction off as a ‘vaccine’ ought to be prosecuted for fraud.
Before I get dismissed as an ‘anti-vaxxer’, I would point out that I personally have nothing against injections, provided they are:-
Necessary
Safe
Effective
This so-called ‘vaccine’ falls at the first hurdle, since ‘Covid-19’ is nothing other than seasonal flu, re-named. Re-named and hyped out of all proportion.
Despite the persistent lies about ‘numbers of new cases’ and ‘numbers that have died after testing positive’, it has proven itself no more deadly than seasonal flu. You will know as well as I know how the figures have been pochled ever since the get-go. ‘Covid-19’ is in our faces and rammed down our throats 24-7, the use of fear to control and manipulate the public into submission, into the face-nappy wearing and all the other pretentious cr#p. I do have absolute faith in my own God-given natural immune system to protect me from any cold and flu virus. So-called ‘flu-jags’ are very ineffective, as you will know, we still have flu despite decades of jags that were supposed to ‘prevent us from succumbing to it’.
Now, every time a ‘news broadcast’ is aired, the fear-factor gets ramped up again with regard to ‘numbers of new Covid-19 cases’. A positive pcr-test or lateral-flow test is NOT the same thing as a case. You people really need to be called out for the treacherous, lying weasels that you are. You know damn fine that some 97% of ‘positive’ pcr-tests are actually false (due to the excessive number of cycles applied) – also that many death certificates have been and continue to be falsified. One look at the death statistics for regular killers such as strokes, cancer and heart-disease since March 2020 will confirm this – these are much lower than average, quite simply because of the numbers that are falsely being registered as ‘Covid-19’ deaths. I had always believed it a criminal offence to falsify details on a death certificate, yet this is what’s going on, completely unchallenged. Any funeral undertaker will also confirm that they were ‘no busier than normal’ over the 2020/21 winter months, so where are all the ‘extra Covid-19 deaths’ coming from? I pray you people will get your just desserts for this, for kowtowing to an orchestrated litany of lies and for your crimes against humanity.
Things are about to change, incidentally, with regard to death statistics. Millions who got suckered into having this ‘Covid-19’ snake-oil will not live to see Christmas. Check out what’s happening in West Virginia, right here https://rumble.com/vm2711-west-virginia-vaccinated-people-dropping-like-flies.html
As medical professionals you and your fellow-travellers ought to be aware that well over 99% of people who do contract this seasonal flu (re-named ‘Covid-19′) make a full and complete recovery from it. You will also be aware that children of 16 years and younger are at virtually zero risk from it. When one considers the damage that’s already been wrought, why the push to foist this wretched poison upon schoolchildren, with or without parental consent?
Is there nobody, but nobody going to put the brakes on this God-damned lunacy?
Very sincerely …..’
Not surprisingly, I’ve had nothing other than an automated ‘we have received your communication’ reponse from this tattooed eejit – and the snake-oiling is barrelling on right down the highway!
Pat,
