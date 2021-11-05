Scotland: Are Vaccines Cause of Excess Deaths?

Professor Richard Ennos, a retired Professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University, writes:

In Scotland this summer there has been excess mortality for the past 21 weeks with the total excess now exceeding 3,000 deaths. I and others have written to MSPs about the dreadful situation asking for a thorough analysis of what is responsible. In response we have been sent a reply from Anita Morrison, Head of Health and Social Care Analysis and Support, that I reproduce below. Five possible explanations are given, none of which reflect favourably on the Scottish Government’s public health policy. To paraphrase her reply, 45% are due to COVID-19 and the rest are accounted for by one or more of:

COVID-19 deaths that were not recognised. Unintended consequences of the Scottish Government’s non-clinical response to COVID-19 (masks, social isolation etc.). Problems with access to the health and social care services (presumably due to Scottish government policy of withdrawing these). Patients not accessing services that were available (presumably because they were too scared of catching COVID-19 due to Scottish government exaggeration of the risks). Some other cause that has not been identified.

What follows is my reply to Anita Morrison to point out that her response is a damning indictment of Scottish Government public health policy whose outcome should ultimately be measured by the metric of excess deaths. Click here to read more, and note that Professor Ennos concludes his letter as follows…

“I am very grateful for your response to my original letter. It has been extremely helpful in [crystallising] my thoughts about the causes of the dramatic and continuing rise in excess deaths that we currently see in Scotland. My conclusion is that whatever the true explanation for the phenomenon, it is rooted in the misguided and disastrous public health policies of the Scottish Government. The analysis has moreover highlighted that a significant contributor to the excess death of the Scottish population this summer may be adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines, a factor that apparently has not occurred to either the Scottish Government or yourself. I would be grateful if you would pass on this insight to the Scottish Health minister so that unnecessary suffering and death is not meted out on the adults, and now children of Scotland.”

Editor writes…

Is it possible – likely, even – that the vaccines are the explanation for the excess death toll in Scotland? Shouldn’t the roll-out be stopped immediately, just to… er… stay safe?

