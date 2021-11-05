Should The Church Re-Introduce Prohibition On Funerals For Catholics Dying By Assisted Suicide?editor
Readers of the Catholic Truth blog will probably be aware of the latest attempt to legalise euthanasia in the UK – click here.
As with so many other crucial issues, the Catholic clergy – with the occasional rare exception – generally keep quiet about euthanasia, so it is left to lay groups like SPUC l Right to Life and Care Not Killing to alert people to this problem and oppose it.
A few points for discussion:
(1) Do people think that our church leaders aren’t doing enough to oppose this evil?
(2) What can we do to prod them into action?
(3) Have we done enough ourselves?
(4) Do you think the Church should double-down and reintroduce the practice of not allowing Catholic funerals for those who have deliberately ended their own lives by assisted suicide?
Answering the points for discussion:
1) no, our church leaders are not at all doing enough to oppose this evil. All they do is issue statements through their spokesmen, and that’s a cop-out IMHO.
2) I don’t think we can do anything to prod them into action. They fob people off when we write about anything.
3) I don’t think I’ve done enough but that’s because I feel defeated. I have an SNP MP and he’s never going to go against the party line on anything.
4) I’m not sure about doubling down on funerals. I went to my search engine for ideas and this is the first that came up. I think it’s quite hard to argue against this. https://simplycatholic.com/funerals-for-suicide-victims/ although I am open to changing my mind when I hear the arguments.
This is a very important thread – thanks for the opportunity to learn more about this topic which will affect us all, one way or another, especially if euthanasia is legalised.
Laura,
I agree that the bishops and MPs are a write-off. There’s just no point writing to them about anything and the majority of MPs are behind the assisted dying bill, that’s now public knowledge.
I disagree with you about the funerals, though, on reading Westminster Fly’s point. That’s spot on. If you have become so depressed and your faith is so weak that you think ending it is the only way out, that’s different from deciding you want a “dignified death”.
Laura,
Hmm. I’m not sure if that ‘Simply Catholic’ website is indeed Catholic. Also, I’m not talking about people who take their own lives when mentally ill or not in their right minds, because the issue of culpability comes into play then, and no-one can judge that except God. I’m talking about people who are fully in sound mind, but deliberately choose to end their own lives because of some type of suffering. And it’s always a slippery slope. The law might begin by saying that you have to be terminally ill and have six months or less to live, but then it ends up being done for increasingly trivial reasons like depression (which has actually already occurred in another country) or also the person might not want to be a burden to relatives and feel pressured into doing it. No, I think that if relatives assist a person of sound mind to commit assisted suicide, then the person should not be granted a Catholic funeral. It might – just might – make the relatives think twice about assisting them.
Westminster Fly,
I was just about to agree with Laura when your clarification changed my mind. That makes perfect sense, the difference between someone taking their own life through mental stress or whatever, and the deliberate choice of assisted suicide. Yes, I would say in those cases the person must not be granted a Catholic funeral.
Westminster Fly,
Great topic. It’s terrible to think there’s not a lot any of us can do to stop this but that’s the hard and fast reality, I think.
They’ve used dramas and reports in the newspapers to weaken the argument against assisted suicide, always playing on the emotions by showing hard cases.
Without highly effective messaging from churchmen, which we’re not getting, this is one rollercoaster that can’t be stopped.
Nicky
“They’ve used dramas and reports in the newspapers to weaken the argument against assisted suicide, always playing on the emotions by showing hard cases.”
As the saying goes: ‘hard cases make bad law”. And we’ve got to show that it IS bad law, in the absence of clerical support. As Sister Lucia said in 1957 ” “Father, we should not wait for an appeal to the world to come from Rome on the part of the Holy Father, to do penance. Nor should we wait for the call to penance to come from our bishops in our diocese, nor from the religious congregations. No! Our Lord has already very often used these means, and the world has not paid attention. That is why now, it is necessary for each one of us to begin to reform himself spiritually. Each person must not only save his own soul but also help to save all the souls that God has placed on our path.”
In other words, don’t wait for the clergy to fight this issue. They won’t. It’s up to us and what little we can do – and remember – God doesn’t judge our successes, only our efforts. Perhaps just signing up to one of those groups listed above or writing to our MP will be a start – even if it is apparently futile, from a human point of view. One has to have a supernatural outlook on this war, because it is spiritual.
Westminster Fly,
I see your point about effort. It’s just that I think the SNP MPs are a breed apart. They don’t seem to act independently on anything. I will think about what you’ve said though.
I remember the quote from Sr Lucia about getting on and acting and not waiting for the clergy. How sad that it has come to this.
Nicky,
I, too, have an SNP MP and they really are useless. Write to them about anything and what comes back is usually an attachment from some Department or other, allegedly answering whatever we’ve asked the MP. Still, I suppose it’s good to make the contact. I remember my PP in England once saying that our then local MP told him that she had not received a single letter about (can’t remember the details) an important issue / bill before Parliament at the time. Not a single letter. So, if we take a few minutes to pen an email, doesn’t take long, then at least our MP can’t say about this issue, what she said about that one (whatever it was 😀 )
Also, St Ignatius said we should work as if everything depends on us, and then pray as if everything depends on God. Just sayin’ …
Editor
In answer to the questions you pose above:
1. Not only do Church leaders not do enough, they do absolutely nothing in the face of this and other moral evils.
2. We can’t do anything to prod them into action because they no longer have the fullness of the Catholic Faith and without that supernatural insight they’re blind guides.
3. All we can do is sign petitions when they appear, write letters to newspapers when there’s a public debate, speak to MPs, for all the good that will do, and pray. There’s not a lot else we can do.
4. Any Catholic who ends their life by assisted suicide has lost the understand of sin and the value of expiatory sacrifice. The message of Our Lord and His martyrs is that Christian suffering and death leads to eternal life. Those who seek assisted suicide think selfishly and from a wordly point of view and should therefore be denied a Catholic funeral for rejecting what God asks from them in their last months, weeks or days in expiation. It’s not their life to dispose of, it’s God’s. Besides that, paliative care and pain relief is so good in our time that very few actually suffer what we might call unbearable pain. Think of St. lawrence roasting on that grid Iron and you’ll understand what I mean. Our final sufferings before parting this life may mean the difference between heaven and hell, depending on our love of God and disposition.
As reagrds this latter subject of Catholic funerals, our faithless bishops now even permit cremation for Catholics, probably now the most common practice among the failthful. This was always forbidden by the Church, except in times of plague, because it demonstrates a loss of faith in the sacredness of the body as a temple of the Holy Ghost in life. Historically, only pagans burnt their dead. In like manner, only pagans had religious priestesses. We can see the direction Lucifer is taking the once-Christian world while the silence of the Catholic hierarchy is deafening and utterly compliant.
Athanasius,
Just a technicality but the questions were actually posed by Westminster Fly – he is the author of the introduction to this thread. If you recall, I invited bloggers to submit their own pieces for discussion and WF is the first so to do since RCA Victor’s excellent article on the manifestations of the demonic in our society today. I think it’s fairly obvious that another manifestation is precisely this latest attempt to legalise euthanasia – a euphemism for the murder of the elderly as “abortion” is a euphemism for the murder of the unborn child.
As for the rest of your comment, on the button, as ever. Agree 200%
Oops! Apologies to Westminsterfly, I really need to pay more attention. It’s a good subject to debate, so well done WF. And you’re right, they do use clever little euphamisms to disguise the gravity of their horrendous crimes. In many cases they don’t even use the terminology “abortion” and “euthanasia” because the still betray a certain calousness, so they’ve progressed on to “termination” and “death with dignity” to hide their murderous industries. Who in their right mind could ever believe that there’s anything dignified about dying – it’s the most undignified process (humanly speaking) that any of us will ever face, assuming we have time to offer up the gradual failing of our organs as the most important of all penances before our judgment. Our Lord gave us the example of how to sanctify the indignity of bodily death.