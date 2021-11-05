Should The Church Re-Introduce Prohibition On Funerals For Catholics Dying By Assisted Suicide?

From [Blogger] Westminster Fly…

Readers of the Catholic Truth blog will probably be aware of the latest attempt to legalise euthanasia in the UK – click here.

As with so many other crucial issues, the Catholic clergy – with the occasional rare exception – generally keep quiet about euthanasia, so it is left to lay groups like SPUC l Right to Life and Care Not Killing to alert people to this problem and oppose it.

A few points for discussion:

(1) Do people think that our church leaders aren’t doing enough to oppose this evil?

(2) What can we do to prod them into action?

(3) Have we done enough ourselves?

(4) Do you think the Church should double-down and reintroduce the practice of not allowing Catholic funerals for those who have deliberately ended their own lives by assisted suicide?

