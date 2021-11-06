November: Month of Holy Souls & Indulgences …

Often, you may hear people praying for the intentions of the Holy Father at the end of their Rosaries or other prayers since this is usually a requirement to gain an indulgence. But should we join in such prayers if the Pope’s personal, private intentions seem contrary to the Church’s intentions?

Yes, because we are not offering prayers for the Pope’s private intentions but rather for the six objective intentions of the Holy Father as the Church Herself teaches.

The 6 objective intentions of the Holy Father are as follows:

The Exaltation of the Church The Propagation of the Faith The Extirpation of Heresy The Conversion of Sinners The Concord between Christian Princes The Further Welfare of the Christian People

For more details, click here…

Although we touched briefly on indulgences in the previous November thread comments, it is important to make sure that we understand this doctrine, in order to apply it, especially to the Holy Souls in Purgatory. Perhaps, too, we should ask ourselves whether priests should preach more often about indulgences, since it is, sadly, very likely that most Catholics, especially young Catholics, will share the same ignorant and mocking attitude towards this teaching as that displayed by the modernist Religious Sister mentioned in Father’s homily. He hit the Habit nail on the head, didn’t he? See a Sister dressed as any other gal-about-town and you know right away that she is about as close to being a fully believing Catholic as Greta Thunberg.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



