November: Month of Holy Souls & Indulgences …

06Nov

November: Month of Holy Souls & Indulgences …

Papacy, Pope Francis, Bible, The Catholic Church, Fatima, Vatican, Seminaries, Bishops, Modernism, Sin, Sacraments, Hierarchy, Dogma of Infallibility, Magisterium, Priesthood, Supernatural, Tradition, Saints, Reformation , , , , , , 0 Comments

Often, you may hear people praying for the intentions of the Holy Father at the end of their Rosaries or other prayers since this is usually a requirement to gain an indulgence. But should we join in such prayers if the Pope’s personal, private intentions seem contrary to the Church’s intentions?

Yes, because we are not offering prayers for the Pope’s private intentions but  rather for the six objective intentions of the Holy Father as the Church Herself teaches.

The 6 objective intentions of the Holy Father are as follows:

  1. The Exaltation of the Church
  2. The Propagation of the Faith
  3. The Extirpation of Heresy
  4. The Conversion of Sinners
  5. The Concord between Christian Princes
  6. The Further Welfare of the Christian People
    For more details, click here

Although we touched briefly on indulgences in the previous November thread comments, it is important to make sure that we understand this doctrine, in order to apply it, especially to the Holy Souls in Purgatory.  Perhaps, too, we should ask ourselves whether priests should preach more often about indulgences, since it is, sadly, very likely that most Catholics, especially young Catholics, will share the same ignorant and mocking attitude towards this teaching as that displayed by the modernist Religious Sister mentioned in Father’s homily.  He hit the Habit nail on the head, didn’t he?  See a Sister dressed as any other gal-about-town and you know right away that she is about as close to being a fully believing Catholic as Greta Thunberg.

Join the discussion

Related Posts

10Apr

Australia: Parishioners Enraged, Assault Priest For Being Too Catholic…

Complaints from annoyed parishioners about a priest's "brand" of religion have... read more

05Nov

Should The Church Re-Introduce Prohibition On Funerals For Catholics Dying By Assisted Suicide?

From [Blogger] Westminster Fly... Readers of the Catholic Truth blog will probably... read more

07Aug

8 August: Feast of St John Mary Vianney

  Everything is a reminder of the Cross.        ... read more

25Aug

Reports of LGBT Scandals Waiting in the Wings – Scots Clergy Concerned…

Background... From time to time, concerned clergy and teachers contact us with... read more

06Nov

England: Bishops STEEPED in Evil…

Extracts below From Lifesitenews report - LGBT ‘Pride’ Masses taking over... read more

25Mar

Coronavirus: Bishop Schneider on the Ban on All Forms of Public Worship…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=12&v=wyMa4uUnNIc&feature=emb_logo Comment:  The above video address is taken from The Remnant Video platform,... read more

25Jun

Guilt by Association …

Some time ago, A reader commented that Catholic Truth is not included in... read more

24Jun

More Pope Francis “Humility”

Pope Francis 'snubs' pomp and ceremony of Vatican Beethoven concert Pope... read more

09Apr

Catholic Truth Goes To Rome!

Blogger, Petrus, writes... Last week I was fortunate to spend four days... read more

02Feb

Why Ignore Our Lady of Good Success?

On February 2, 1611 Our Lady of Good Success stated: “Woe to... read more

%d bloggers like this: