Should Catholics Support Critical Race Theory?

09Nov

Should Catholics Support Critical Race Theory?

Politicians, Bible, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Morals, England, Sin, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Psychology, Supernatural, Politics, Socialism, USA, Education, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom , , , , 1 Comment

Is Critical Race Theory likely  to take root in UK schools?  Looks like the educational establishment think it should – click here

Talk about systemic white privilege and seeing rampant racism everywhere is now part of the new normal in the USA.  Do we really want that to happen in the UK?  What kind of society would result from indoctrinating children with the idea that whites are oppressors, while people of colour are victims?

Should Catholics see “race” at all?  Aren’t we all created equal before God – that is, with equal access to His grace, equality of opportunity, especially the opportunity to become saints? Is it even possible to be a true Christian and harbour racist thoughts, let alone engage actively in racism at any level?

Comment (1)

Join the discussion

Related Posts

13Dec

New Website: Archbishop Lefebvre – Problem Or Prophet?

  As the turmoil in the Church intensifies with every new report... read more

13Sep

Priest: Pope Francis is not a liberal – (he’s) a Catholic conservative”… Gimme a BREAK!

From BBC (5 hours ago)... Pope Francis has begun a four-day visit... read more

14Feb

Lent & Love of God…Join The Dots!

https://youtu.be/-4W_CLRW9Lo Comment:  There can sometimes be a failure to understand the true nature... read more

11Jun

A Foot In Both Camps…

“Catholic Answers” is an organization made up of lay apologists whose... read more

26Feb

Rebel News: Scot Harassed by Police – Obscene Miscarriage of Justice…

From the Rebel News website... Last week, I travelled to Edinburgh to... read more

08May

England’s Cardinal Nichols: “It would be a scandal to re-open churches…”

UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the... read more

20Feb

Akita Confirms Fatima Message…

Update:  please note that - following concerns highlighted by our blogger, Athanasius... read more

10Mar

Scottish Bishops Punish Faithful With Annual Reminder of Abuse Scandals

From the Scottish Catholic Observer... Church establishes yearly Day of Prayer for... read more

11Jun

11 June: Happy Feast of Corpus Christi…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHKQYFgkcB8                      ... read more

10Sep

Morality: You Are What You Read…

The article below is a lengthy, detailed study of Catholic Moral Principles ... read more

%d bloggers like this: