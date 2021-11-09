Should Catholics Support Critical Race Theory?

Is Critical Race Theory likely to take root in UK schools? Looks like the educational establishment think it should – click here…

Talk about systemic white privilege and seeing rampant racism everywhere is now part of the new normal in the USA. Do we really want that to happen in the UK? What kind of society would result from indoctrinating children with the idea that whites are oppressors, while people of colour are victims?

Should Catholics see “race” at all? Aren’t we all created equal before God – that is, with equal access to His grace, equality of opportunity, especially the opportunity to become saints? Is it even possible to be a true Christian and harbour racist thoughts, let alone engage actively in racism at any level?

