Should Catholics Support Critical Race Theory?
Is Critical Race Theory likely to take root in UK schools? Looks like the educational establishment think it should – click here…
Talk about systemic white privilege and seeing rampant racism everywhere is now part of the new normal in the USA. Do we really want that to happen in the UK? What kind of society would result from indoctrinating children with the idea that whites are oppressors, while people of colour are victims?
Should Catholics see “race” at all? Aren’t we all created equal before God – that is, with equal access to His grace, equality of opportunity, especially the opportunity to become saints? Is it even possible to be a true Christian and harbour racist thoughts, let alone engage actively in racism at any level?
This is the type of person that supports the critical race theory: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10143199/NJ-professor-says-got-motherf-s-talking-white-people.html Say no more. There’s enough white, middle-class, liberal angst in the West already, without adding to it. No race has a perfect heritage or history. Bad things have happened throughout history alongside good things, but that is no reason to re-write it and pretend something else happened. I suspect these people are just jumping on a bandwagon so that they can profit by it. The case of Patrice Cullors, founder of the Marxist BLM, is an example. Any criticism of, or investigations into her wealth are simply dismissed as ‘attacks by the far-right’: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9672747/BLM-founder-Patrisse-Cullors-erects-35k-fence-new-1-4M-house-bought-CASH.html This theory should NOT be taught in our schools, but I have no doubt it will be, as the majority of teachers have been brainwashed by the extreme left.