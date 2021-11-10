COP26: Pope Francis’ Letter to the Catholics of Scotland on Climate – Beware God’s Judgement!editor
Pope Francis has written a letter to the Catholics of Scotland which you can read here
Now click here to listen to a podcast of a sermon entitled The Deceitful Teaching of Demons delivered on 7/11/21 by Dr William Philip, the Senior Protestant Minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow. He mentions Pope Francis at approximately 40.53 in the context of warning his congregation that this whole movement is from the Devil.
On this subject at least, which of these two men, thinkest thou, will face the wrath of God in spadefuls?
Why, for example, is Pope Francis quick to remind us of God’s Judgment on the environment, and not on abortion or any of the other grave sins being blessed in modern western society today? He made his anger at Donald Trump crystal clear when he was US President, even saying that Trump was not a Christian – utterly shocking. Yet he said nothing to Joe Biden about the massive numbers of abortions in the US every day, all carried out with his approval and assistance, allegedly telling him to continue ignoring Canon Law to receive Holy Communion because he is a “good Catholic” … Why?
Comment (1)
Yes, considering Pope Francis is immuno-suppressed, by virtue of his age (84); the fact that he only has one lung, and also has had some of his intestine removed, (not to mention he has allegedly had three covid vaccines) he might be facing the Judgement of God sooner rather than later. One thing is for sure though – even though he said he may resign, I don’t believe he will – he’ll hang onto the power of the Papacy until his last breath, in order to do as much damage as possible to Holy Mother Church, which I believe was always his remit as part of the Sankt Gallen Mafia. So many of them have already faced God’s Judgement – Cardinals Danneels, Hume, Murphy-O’Connor, Martini etc. They are all children of the Father of Lies.