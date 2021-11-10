COP26: Pope Francis’ Letter to the Catholics of Scotland on Climate – Beware God’s Judgement!

Pope Francis has written a letter to the Catholics of Scotland which you can read here

Now click here to listen to a podcast of a sermon entitled The Deceitful Teaching of Demons delivered on 7/11/21 by Dr William Philip, the Senior Protestant Minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow. He mentions Pope Francis at approximately 40.53 in the context of warning his congregation that this whole movement is from the Devil.

On this subject at least, which of these two men, thinkest thou, will face the wrath of God in spadefuls?

Why, for example, is Pope Francis quick to remind us of God’s Judgment on the environment, and not on abortion or any of the other grave sins being blessed in modern western society today? He made his anger at Donald Trump crystal clear when he was US President, even saying that Trump was not a Christian – utterly shocking. Yet he said nothing to Joe Biden about the massive numbers of abortions in the US every day, all carried out with his approval and assistance, allegedly telling him to continue ignoring Canon Law to receive Holy Communion because he is a “good Catholic” … Why?

