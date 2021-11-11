USA & Scotland Transforming Into Communist States: Will You Fight Back – Or Meekly Comply?

From The Herald, 10 November, 2021…

In the most recent Scottish Government coronavirus update on Tuesday, the Deputy First Minister John Swinney hinted that new Covid-19 measures could be imposed following a rise in the number of infections as we head into the winter months.

Mr Swinney told MSPs that Scotland’s NHS services are currently “under intense pressure”.

While the number of hospital and ICU admissions has fallen in recent weeks, he said that strengthening Covid restrictions had not been ruled out.

Outlining reasons as to why case numbers may rise during the winter months, he mentioned time spent indoors in winter, COP26, and visiting family over the Christmas period.

Mr Swinney said: “We certainly want to avoid the sort of strict lockdowns we had seen before most of us were vaccinated – we do not want to repeat the sort of disruption to our daily lives, businesses and the economy that had been required at the earlier stage in the pandemic. “But we do need to take appropriate measures to keep the pandemic population under control. Click here to read more…



Editor writes…

The virus didn’t trouble the massive assembly at COP26. Not a vaccine passport in sight. Few masks, no social distancing. No virus. Similarly, thousands have gathered for climate protests in Glasgow for days on end – police and protesters shoulder to shoulder, with no mention of concerns about spreading the virus. Nobody – to the best of my knowledge – admitted to hospital or treated by anyone, for “the virus”. But you can’t have Christmas dinner with your family? This is some virus.

Or some Government. Sinister governance that seeks to control us. I’m going to do whatever I want to do in the winter months, including especially at Christmas. What about you? Are you going to meekly obey unlawful intrusion into your personal life this winter, in the name of this never-ending virus? Or are you going to tell the authorities to blankety blank get lost, that you are not handing over your God-given freedom again? Remember that fact: your freedoms are inalienable, untouchable, because they come from God, not from Government. We have to act for ourselves in this respect – the bishops and priests (and certainly not this Marxist pope)- are not going to fight to protect our freedoms. So, what about it – are you going to cave in and obey the (doubtless) coming winter restrictions? It would be good to write to tell your MSP that you have no intention of co-operating this time – copies to your priest and bishop.

Finally, don’t forget to thank God for preparing us for the Communist takeover, not just of the USA and Scotland, but of the entire world by sending Our Lady to Fatima to warn us – click here to watch what I consider to be the best available short, complete, account of the Fatima apparitions.