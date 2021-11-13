Covid Lies & Propaganda: Stop Terrifying Us – We’re On To You Now… The Game Is UP!

Dan Wootton is an excellent presenter at GB News. Only today I had a call from a friend with whom I’ve not been in touch for a long time, so it was interesting to hear him say that the only news programme he watches now is GB News.

As well as his first class exposé of the false data, the fiddling of the numbers going on in the NHS, Dan reminded us all that our freedoms are God-given; they come from God, not from any politician or Government.

Strange, isn’t it, that we never hear this from anyone in authority within the Church? Individual clergy may speak out, but I haven’t had sight of any Pastoral Letters on the subject – have you? It’s all part of the diabolical disorientation foretold at Fatima, of course, but it is still unnerving that nobody in authority, hierarchy or key (traditional) superiors, is seeking to put the brakes on Government intrusion into our personal lives. And that includes the increasingly blatant attempts to force us to accept the Covid injections. Those who refuse to participate in this medical (and social) experiment are now at very serious risk of losing their employment. And all with the blessing of senior churchmen, including Pope Francis the First (and we hope, sincerely, the Last).

Once again we’re facing the possibility of restrictions over the coming winter and all based on fake news and propaganda (to quote Dan Wootton).

Are you going to obey? I met one young man some months back who, when we were discussing lockdown, objected to my use of the term “obey” instead of “comply”. Is there a difference that I’ve missed? Interesting, isn’t it, that someone would object to being accused of “obeying” (Government) but have no objection to saying he “complies” with Government restrictions on his freedom. I’m sure the poet Burns will have a line or two somewhere on the subject… maybe “Wee sleekin cowrin’ timorous beastie…” 😀

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



