Fr Linus Clovis: Civil War Within The Church…

13Nov

Father Linus Clovis is one of the heroes of our time.  He doesn’t hesitate to preach the Faith, in season and out of season…  Indeed, we were privileged to have him address one of our Conferences in Glasgow (2016) – to which he refers in this interview with Michael Matt, the Editor of The Remnant (16.15).

His above sermon on Civil War within the Church, delivered on the Feast of Christ the King 2020, is one those timeless commentaries.  It applies equally today as it applied in October 2020.

It struck me as worth posting this weekend, because I’ve been hearing a chorus of depression and “how and when will this end” – this civil war within the Church with people effectively wondering if they will survive;  I know the feeling, that wearing feeling.  What about you?  Will you survive?  If so, share your secret with the rest of us!  Can you add anything to the “survival list” provided by Fr Clovis?

  Laura

    Father Clovis’ sermon is excellent. He speaks carefully and without jokes which makes it easy to take him seriously. As Father says, we are privileged to see what is happening and I think that same grace will help us all survive.

    What would I add? I would add that we cannot just pray, although that is important, but we need to take some action as well, e.g. tell everyone in our circles about Fatima and the Consecration of Russia, also make sure they are aware of the “diabolical disorientation” that we are witnessing was warned about by Our Lady, according to Sister Lucia.

    November 14, 2021 at 8:52 am

