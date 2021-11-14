Vaccines & Side-Effects – People Must Not Be Forced To Take These Experimental Injections

A Chemist Describes His Wife’s Major Adverse Reaction After Her COVID Vaccine | The Megyn Kelly Show…

From the YouTube Platform…

(1) The public is not getting accurate data and information. That is why it is so important to have these testimonials. Thank you for sharing Brian Dressen!

(2) Employers who force the mandate should be liable!

(3) … I’m so sorry that this is happening. They need to stop these vaccines and these mandates. I’m praying for your wife and your family.

Editor writes...

The silence from the Catholic clergy on the dangers (and immorality) of forcing people to accept the experimental Covid vaccines – as on everything else Covid-related – is deafening. Faithlessness or moral cowardice? A combination of the above? Remember, one rationale offered for approving the vaccines (by traditional churchmen) was that it could cost someone their job if they were not vaccinated. Now, the only people threatened with loss of income are those following their consciences on a number of fronts, and refusing the vaccines. So, if you are unable, in conscience, to benefit from the murder of unborn babies, or simply have a conscientious concern about participating in a medical experiment, don’t look to Catholic churchmen for support. All very shocking. And tragic.

