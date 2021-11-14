Vaccines & Side-Effects – People Must Not Be Forced To Take These Experimental Injections

14Nov

Vaccines & Side-Effects – People Must Not Be Forced To Take These Experimental Injections

Pope Francis, Politicians, Ireland, The Catholic Church, Scotland, Pro-life, China, Morals, Fatima, Abortion, Scottish Government, England, Sin, Europe, Westminster Parliament, Wales, Science, Health, Politics, Socialism, USA, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom , , , , , , , , , 2 Comments

A Chemist Describes His Wife’s Major Adverse Reaction After Her COVID Vaccine | The Megyn Kelly Show…

From the YouTube Platform…

(1)  The public is not getting accurate data and information. That is why it is so important to have these testimonials. Thank you for sharing Brian Dressen!

(2)  Employers who force the mandate should be liable!

(3)  … I’m so sorry that this is happening. They need to stop these vaccines and these mandates. I’m praying for your wife and your family.

Editor writes...

The silence from the Catholic clergy on the dangers (and immorality) of forcing people to accept the experimental Covid vaccines – as on everything else Covid-related – is deafening.  Faithlessness or moral cowardice?  A combination of the above?  Remember, one rationale offered for approving the vaccines (by traditional churchmen) was that it could cost someone their job if they were not vaccinated.  Now, the only people threatened with loss of income are those following their consciences on a number of fronts, and refusing the vaccines.  So, if you are unable, in conscience, to benefit from the murder of unborn babies, or simply have a conscientious concern about participating in a medical experiment, don’t look to Catholic churchmen for support. All very shocking.  And tragic.

Comments (2)

  • Margaret Mary Reply

    That’s totally terrifying. God help that poor woman, with such serious side-effects after taking that injection.

    Tesco’s Christmas advert is a disgrace – they’re also pushing the vaccine

    November 14, 2021 at 11:43 pm
  • Warydoom Reply

    Editor,

    I’m perpetually saddened by the wilful ignorance of many good Catholics who don’t want to know of the terrible side effects. Especially bishops and priests who include some of those who are of the SSPX.

    The first thing some say is “it’s not a sin to take it” but try as I might (quite apart from the dangerous side effects), they won’t listen to the idea that they just may be culpable in (I dare to say) wilfully not understanding the myriad of problems of these “vaccines” – health or morally wise.

    For your interest, here is an excellent article from the site of Fr Raymond Taouk SSPX, whom I’ve had the profound pleasure of knowing throughout the lockdown in NSW. The author is a friend of Father’s who wrote it for priests to understand the immorality of the jabs given that the “pandemic” is actually a “plandemic”.
    http://www.catholicapologetics.info/morality/medicalethics/vconscience.htm

    I do know in the States there are Catholic organisations that offer financial support to Catholic families whose breadwinners have lost their jobs because of their stance against the jabs. So why can’t those ignorant bishops and priests who say it’s not a sin, educate themselves and agitate for assistance to those in need who won’t take the jab rather than passing the buck and absolving themselves of responsibility?

    November 14, 2021 at 11:58 pm

Join the discussion

Related Posts

29May

Consecration of Russia: God Got It Wrong! – World Apostolate of Fatima

Martin Blackshaw (aka blogger Athanasius) writes... Alerted by the comment of a... read more

10Sep

Morality: You Are What You Read…

The article below is a lengthy, detailed study of Catholic Moral Principles ... read more

18Sep

UK: Second Lockdown Inevitable – Will The Public Continue To Obey, Or Rebel?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Oe5V_lzelg&t=686s Comment:  In the highly likely event of another full-scale national lockdown (which... read more

29Aug

“Cancelling” George Soros… Who Is He?

From Wikipedia... Born in Budapest, Soros survived Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary and moved to the United... read more

04Jan

Leading The Post-Vatican II Battle For Catholic Schools, Daphne McLeod, RIP …

The sad news of the death of Daphne McLeod [left] has... read more

06Nov

November: Month of Holy Souls & Indulgences …

Often, you may hear people praying for the intentions of the... read more

15May

Why Increased Violence In The West?

From The Root of the Violence: Our Culture There have been too... read more

17Sep

Funeral Director – Covid Whistleblower

One commentator at BitChute writes... This is the most chilling video I... read more

19Oct

What Is A Dangerous Occasion of Sin?

A Protestant reader contacted Catholic Truth to tell us about the... read more

18Jan

England: Is Cardinal Nichols “Gay”?

Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols celebrated on January 13 in London a... read more

%d bloggers like this: