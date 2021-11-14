Vaccines & Side-Effects – People Must Not Be Forced To Take These Experimental Injections

Vaccines & Side-Effects – People Must Not Be Forced To Take These Experimental Injectionseditor
A Chemist Describes His Wife’s Major Adverse Reaction After Her COVID Vaccine | The Megyn Kelly Show…
From the YouTube Platform…
(1) The public is not getting accurate data and information. That is why it is so important to have these testimonials. Thank you for sharing Brian Dressen!
(2) Employers who force the mandate should be liable!
(3) … I’m so sorry that this is happening. They need to stop these vaccines and these mandates. I’m praying for your wife and your family.
Editor writes...
The silence from the Catholic clergy on the dangers (and immorality) of forcing people to accept the experimental Covid vaccines – as on everything else Covid-related – is deafening. Faithlessness or moral cowardice? A combination of the above? Remember, one rationale offered for approving the vaccines (by traditional churchmen) was that it could cost someone their job if they were not vaccinated. Now, the only people threatened with loss of income are those following their consciences on a number of fronts, and refusing the vaccines. So, if you are unable, in conscience, to benefit from the murder of unborn babies, or simply have a conscientious concern about participating in a medical experiment, don’t look to Catholic churchmen for support. All very shocking. And tragic.
That’s totally terrifying. God help that poor woman, with such serious side-effects after taking that injection.
I’m perpetually saddened by the wilful ignorance of many good Catholics who don’t want to know of the terrible side effects. Especially bishops and priests who include some of those who are of the SSPX.
The first thing some say is “it’s not a sin to take it” but try as I might (quite apart from the dangerous side effects), they won’t listen to the idea that they just may be culpable in (I dare to say) wilfully not understanding the myriad of problems of these “vaccines” – health or morally wise.
For your interest, here is an excellent article from the site of Fr Raymond Taouk SSPX, whom I’ve had the profound pleasure of knowing throughout the lockdown in NSW. The author is a friend of Father’s who wrote it for priests to understand the immorality of the jabs given that the “pandemic” is actually a “plandemic”.
http://www.catholicapologetics.info/morality/medicalethics/vconscience.htm
I do know in the States there are Catholic organisations that offer financial support to Catholic families whose breadwinners have lost their jobs because of their stance against the jabs. So why can’t those ignorant bishops and priests who say it’s not a sin, educate themselves and agitate for assistance to those in need who won’t take the jab rather than passing the buck and absolving themselves of responsibility?