Church Militant Guilty of Blackmail?

Editor writes…
For those of you who may be wondering, we didn’t cover the scandal surrounding the arrest of Father James Jackson FSSP when the story broke because, I’m afraid, I took the instant “not another one” attitude and decided to let it go. Not because Fr Jackson belongs to one of the traditional priestly societies, but because, well, as I say, my first reaction was, what do we have here but just one more unsavoury clergy scandal. What, I thought, is the point?
Now, I’m not so sure. Click here to watch Restoring The Faith (RTF) commenting at the time of Father Jackson’s arrest, to see what you think…
It’s no secret that I’m no fan of Church Militant – I wouldn’t trust that lot to tell me the time of day if I bumped into them in London right under Big Ben. So, I’m horrified, but hardly surprised, at their treatment of the gentleman speaking in the above video, on behalf of RTF (I can’t find his name).
It’s clear from one of Michael Voris’ tweets quoted by RTF that Voris has a very low opinion of the Traditional Latin Mass (to put it mildly), which explains a lot, in my humble opinion. It seems unthinkable, though, that he would not want to accord Fr Jackson (and anyone else accused of a serious crime) the presumption of “innocent until proven guilty”.
Or, are priests accused of sexual crimes to be the one exception to that rule? Correction: are priests who belong to traditional societies to be the one exception to that rule?
Church Militant seems to have sunk very low in this case, to threaten a layman’s livelihood and medical insurance for doing nothing more than trying to help a priest who may have been falsely accused of a grave crime, for simply seeking after the truth – but why?
Yeah right. If you can find it online (Amazon has banned it – I had downloaded it and read it but changed my computer and I can no longer download it from Amazon). See if you can read E Michael Jones’ article on Voris called “The Man Behind the Curtain: Michael Voris and the Homosexual Vortex”. Here’s another free version: https://kupdf.net/download/the-man-behind-the-curtain-michael-voris-and-the-homosexual-vortex-e-michael-jones_596a1276dc0d608e56a88e77_pdf
I wouldn’t trust a word Voris says. Voris’s vanity is obvious to even the casual observer apropos his changing ‘hairstyles’ and ‘hair colours’ Give me a break. But there is even more unsavoury stuff about him in E Michael Jones’ report (and bear in mind E Michael Jones is no SSPX fan either) and makes you wonder just how far Voris has repented of his homosexual background (which was only brought to light because he didn’t really have any choice in the matter). Please – give Church Militant a wide berth. It denigrated Fr Gruner, it denigrates the SSPX, and denigrates anything it disagrees with. It’s just a fund-raising machine. Ignore it.
WF,
I paid a flying visit to that link and will study it later – it looks very interesting.
No need to ask me to give CM a wide berth – I never go near that site. I’ve had no time for them for years now – see my comment in response to Andrew below. Truth and Voris clearly have an extremely distant relationship.
PS I meant to add – I have no feelings either way about the alleged guilt or innocence of Fr Jackson. I pray he is innocent. I know nothing about him at all, and until this public issue, had never even heard of him.
WF,
Me, too. Hadn’t heard of Father Jackson but what little I now know – mostly from the Restoring The Faith videos, inclines me to think he may well be innocent of the charges against him. Here’s hoping.
Thanks for drawing attention to this appalling behavior by Voris and Niles. Church Militant is a disgusting outfit. I can’t get understand why some good people (like Jules Gomes) continue to work with them.
Andrew,
As I’ve just said to Mary Ann, I had no idea they had gone so far astray so publicly. I have had no time for them since I attended Voris’ talk at Carfin when he visited Scotland some years ago, now.
His opening words, to a packed hall, were to the effect that, yes, the Church is in a crisis but there have always been crises in the Church, no big deal. Right away, I lost interest. Changed my hitherto very positive opinion about CM.
Then there was the hilarious call which I’ve reported on this blog somewhere a while back. The organisers, the group who had invited Voris to Scotland (wrongly attributed to Catholic Truth in one of our major newspapers, The Herald, I think; worry not, they published a correction from moi) rang me to ask if I would be willing to be interviewed by Voris for one of his videos. The young man who rang to ask, innocently told me that they had spent forever wracking their brains trying to think of someone who would be able to do the interview – this, a measure of my unpopularity, in case the fact passes you by.
Anyway, I said I would do the interview, but I was surprised because by that time I was known to frequent the SSPX church for Mass. I was told that the invitation would be confirmed in a day or two, with the details of time/place etc. It struck me that they may not have mentioned my SSPX attendee status to Michael Voris in the beginning of their search for someone to interview. My suspicion was confirmed when the “confirmation” call came through a few days later, not confirming, but cancelling the proposed interview, since Michael did not have his internet equipment with him. Oh, fine, that’s OK – I thanked caller for letting me know and hung up.
Imagine my surprise then, on entering the hall and seeing plenty of IT equipment there and later, viewing a video taken during his visit here – featuring St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh, if my memory is correct; I tried to find it on YouTube just now but no luck. [After posting this comment, I found my original remarks on the Voris Scotland trip and my cancelled interview, on another thread. See below @ November 17, 12.15 am…]
Jules Gomes does seem like a very nice person – an unusually charitable assessment from me, based on nothing more than the odd email exchange. Still, he may come to realise that a little distance from CM might be beneficial – unless, of course, he’s drawing a fairly generous salary/gratuity, whatever…
Mike’s last name is Parrot or Parrott — I’ve seen it spelled both ways. We’ve got a page on my blog going into some of the scandalous behavior at Church Militant. They started out well, but turned vicious a number of years ago. They use innuendo, presumption, rash judgment, calumy and slander to attack just about everybody, but especially the SSPX. Check out my page on CM —
https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/p/church-militant-vs-sspx.html
Mary Ann,
Great to hear from you!
Thank you for the name of the gentleman speaking at Restoring The Faith – he seems to be very genuine, fair-minded and generous, given his efforts to organise an independent investigation into the allegations against Fr Jackson. I believe him when he says he will accept the outcome, no matter what the truth of the matter. He is truly charitable to take this position, God bless him.
I paid a quick visit to your link – that looks to be an extremely interesting list, and I will be looking at some of those links asap. I had no idea CM had gone so far off the rails. It was a shock to discover how much money they’re spending on paying staff, for example – goodness, whatever happened to volunteer work in the lay apostolate…
The idea of people making a living out of the crisis in the Church never ceases to amaze me… The idea of editing a publication or making videos on the Church crisis for a living just takes my breath away. Yet so many seem to be able to do that. We have very generous donors, don’t get me wrong, but when we get together for our newsletter meetings, guess who buys and tea and cakes = coffee and doughnuts where you live 😀
Further to my response to Andrew above, I found my previous comment on the Voris visit to Scotland on a previous thread so I’ve copied it to post here, complete with video taken during his visit…. I was replying to Athanasius…
You got that right. Although, while I agree that he can invent things, I’m not so sure “good” is the description I’d have chosen, not after the excuse he made to get out of meeting me during his visit to Scotland, some years ago. I’m sure I’ve mentioned this before, maybe a thousand times, but – as Groucho Marx once said – if I’ve told you this before, don’t stop me, I want to hear it again… 😀
Michael Voris was apparently keen to interview someone who could discuss the Scottish Catholic “scene” (well, I’ve always imagined myself in Hollywood) So, after scratching their heads for ages trying to think of someone, the organisers told me, the only name with which they could come up, was unworthy li’l ole me.
Thus, I had a telephone call from one of the organisers, asking if I would be willing to be interviewed by Michael for one of his videos during his visit here, and I very humbly, as is my wont, said “yes”… Although, knowing that the interview was to be conducted by an American, I probably added “well, sure, shucks, pleasure, WOW!” Anyway, having set up appointments with top hairdressers and beauticians (who made me sign disclaimers in case the problems were as insurmountable as they seemed at first appearance – so to speak) I awaited the return call to confirm the details.
Here’s the return call…
Organiser… “Pat?”
The New Me (following beauty treatment)… “Yes…. Hi! WOW! Good to hear from you again! Howzitgoing with Michael?”WOW! ”
Organiser… er… em…well…O yes, going fine …But…
The New Me… O, great! That’s marvellous. I’m looking forward to his talk at Carfin. Can’t wait! Isn’t he just brilliant? Fancy, he coming to Scotland! Or, should I say Scaaaaatland! (laughter – from me…) OK, so when do we do the interview? What will I wear? Should I buy a new outfit? Will there be a huge audience?
Organiser… er… em…well… No, actually, Pat. He’s not able to do the interview after all…
The New Me… O, goodness me, I hope he’s not feeling intimidated because I’m so famous or anything? Tell him I’m really just an ordinary girl, er… gal, with a brand new face and hairdo, but apart from that, just an ordinary girl… gal…
Organiser… O no, nothing like that. It’s just that he hasn’t got his internet equipment with him, that’s all, so he’s having to leave interviews this time.
The New Me… I see… Well, can’t be helped. That’s fine. At least I didn’t buy a new dress and I can visit lots of friends to get my money’s worth for the beauty treatment… No problem… See you at the Carfin talk… Bye….
Organiser… Bye….
On entering the hall for the Carfin talk, the first thing I saw was a load of internet equipment up there on the stage, and when he returned home, I found this…
Still, our interview would not have been a success since the very first words he uttered in the hall at Carfin were to assure the audience that this crisis was no big deal – there had been plenty of crises in the Church, this is just the latest. And, I thought, to think I’d struggled with my rather challenged parking skills to hear him talk nonsense like this, plus to treat us all like a classroom full of dimwit children: “Put your hand up if you know someone who is lapsed from the Faith… ” That sort of silly stuff that wannabe teachers do… I didn’t put my hand up because even then I didn’t know anyone who was practising the Faith – well, I exaggerate, but only just.. You’ll get my drift. I just listened in astonishment to the whole impoverished talk, and didn’t even feel inclined to ask a question or make a comment, which is not at all like moi. Believe me.
Later, I had a letter published in The Herald denying, stoutly, that Catholic Truth had paid for his trip here (heavens, Catholic Truth hadn’t even paid for my beauty treatment 😀 ) as Garry Otton, notorious homosexual campaigner had claimed. As a matter of interest, Garry had attended the Voris talk and approached me to introduce himself (told you I was famous) and he seemed ever so friendly. I didn’t know who he was, at first, he was so nice to me, but once he told me his name I realised that we had locked beliefs and opinions in the press from time to time. Anyway, here’s his take on the Voris Carfin talk – you honestly couldn’t make it up (although, to a large extent, Otton did…)
http://garryotton.com/catholic-new-militancy-michael-voris
For the record, the reason Voris didn’t want to interview me is 99.99999% because the organisers would have told him that I attended the Glasgow SSPX church, which is about the next worst thing to dealing drugs anyone could do at that time. Happily, I think things have moved on a little in Scotland. Drug dealing is definitely rated more deadly/criminal than attending SSPX Masses. I think…
https://catholictruthscotland.com/2020/05/08/sspx-church-militant-guilty-of-peddling-sleaze-catholic-truth/comment-page-1/#comment-79766
Editor,
Here’s another memory-jogger for you: years ago I posted here my email exchange with Mr.Terry Carroll, Voris’ Mr. Got Rocks, to support my claim that both of them were utter frauds. Carroll himself discovered our discussion and came on here to argue his (non-existent) case, but of course he was excoriated by one and all and thoroughly embarrassed himself….that is, if embarrassment is ever an option for shameless liars and narcissists….
On a more current note, one of our priests is constantly warning his flock to stay as far away from CM as possible.
I will now dutifully watch the RTF video to avoid losing zeroes in my paycheck….
RCA Victor,
I do remember that discussion many years ago – I searched for it just now in our posts but it must have been on our previous blog, as there is no record of it. I even searched online briefly in case it came up but I can’t remember the headline so unable to to find it. Whatever, you are being proven right about them being “frauds” even if you weren’t at the time, which I’m sure you would have been, no question about it, so ignore my “even if you weren’t…” 😀
Interesting about your priest warning people away from CM – over here they warn people away from Catholic Truth!
I’ve now watched the RTF video. I didn’t find his attempt at defending Fr. Jackson especially convincing, since it consisted of speculation and circumstantial evidence, but he did make a good point: where were the warning signs? They didn’t exist.
That said, this kind of allegation is a preferred tactic of the left – in this case, what better way to discredit the TLM, its practitioners and promoters, than to discredit one of its pillars with faked allegations of sexual crimes? In fact, someone in the chat replay even pointed that out.
The same tactic was used on Trump, several times.
RCA Victor,
What I found convincing about the RTF video was the proclaimed determination of the man (Mike Parrott) to double checking the truth, not taking the word of the “authorities” (and having tuned into the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, who could blame him) all the while being prepared to accept the truth wherever it may lead. “No warning signs” is a good place to begin.
It is really startling to think how easily someone could be framed for such a computer based crime. It’s a truly evil tactic because, as Mike points out, even if legally exonerated, this would be the reputation destroyer to beat all reputation destroyers.